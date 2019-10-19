Rye Subaru
Customer Reviews of Rye Subaru
Outstanding
by 10/19/2019on
Perfect, from start to finish. Rye Subaru and my sales representative went above and beyond to see that everything went smoothly. I got a great deal and amazing service.
Rye Subaru is a great place to buy because of Neil and Gary.
by 09/20/2019on
This is the second time I purchased a Forester from Rye Subaru because of Neil D. (sales) and Gary (Business Mgr.) My experience both times has been consistently positive from the first phone call to closing. You can be guaranteed a no nonsense, friendly, honest approach without any pressure, just answers to your questions. When I first arrived, Neil D. stood up to greet me, then recognized me immediately and gave me a huge greeting and we caught up a bit. The same with Gary! I got a great value deal too. Neil and Gary always go above and beyond for their customer friends and not just what they merely need to do. They went above and beyond both times for me. Of course when you go to Subaru it is for the brand but going to Rye Subaru you get the right brand AND Neil and Gary. Thank you guys. You did great!!! I have and will continue to recommend Neil and Gary to all my friends and family. Kudos to you both, Rye Subaru and all the staff. Keep up the excellent job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive buying experience at Rye Subaru
by 04/07/2018on
My wife and I recently had a very positive experience buying an Outback at Rye Subaru. From the sales manager's friendly greeting and handover to salesman Derrick, we were treated courteously and without sales pressure. I had done my homework so I knew the MSRP and dealer cost for the features we wanted. This became important when Derrick looked up the kbb value of our 2010 trade in Outback and got a lower figure than I knew was valid. The car had only 28k miles and was in very good condition. The appraiser accepted my value. Gary the finance person explained our extended warranty options and pleasantly walked us through the 63 month interest free loan that was available on the car. A car with our features came in sooner than expected and we happily picked it up. The whole experience was enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/29/2014on
I just purchased a 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium from Rye Subaru. My salesman, Derrick knows the product extensively and was great to deal with. He gave me a fantastic price right off the bat and was very easy to work with. They didn't have the car I wanted, so they located and transported it from another dealer (out east on Long Island). It came in ahead of when they promised it to me. Everybody I met and worked with (Derrick the salesman, Mike the sales manager, & Gary the finance manager) were all genuinely nice (not fake corporate nice). If you live in Connecticut (like I do) please do yourself a favor and give these guys a shot. There are no $300 plus "conveyance fees," just a doc fee that is capped by New York State at $75. I've been posting on edmunds since the late 1990's and would recommend Rye Subaru to anybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nancy and Peter were great!
by 05/11/2012on
We had such a great experience at Rye Ford Subaru! Everyone we dealt with was professional, friendly and answered all of our questions. We would highly recommend Rye Ford Subaru to anyone! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 05/10/2012on
Excellent buying experience at this dealership. Salesperson was knowledgeable and thorough. All my questions were answered quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Years of quality sales
by 05/10/2012on
I have been purchasing vehicles from this dealer since 1999. I plan on continuing the dealer relationship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer great people
by 05/10/2012on
After doing a lot of shopping this is a great place to do business . Other places got me in the door but then there prices went up with bs fees.the price they told me was the price I got. No surprises
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest people
by 08/14/2011on
Dishonest. Was told by Mike that the used car they had advertised on internet was still available. Before leaving the house I called was told by Ron that the car is on the lot. Once I got there the car was never found on the inventory list and I was told that the Manager took the car, which is another way of saying we dont have one here. I would never recommend someone who can lie just to get you into their dealership. Why would anyone trust them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest people
by 08/09/2011on
Dishonest. Was told by Mike that the used car they had advertised on internet was still available. Before leaving the house I called was told by Ron that the car is on the lot. Once I got there the car was never found on the inventory list and I was told that the "Manager took the car", which is another way of saying we don't have one here. I would never recommend someone who can lie just to get you into their dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No