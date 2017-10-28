Rallye Acura
Great value, competitive price and great service
by 10/28/2017on
Disclaimer: I did not enjoy my previous car buying experience. But it was over 10 years ago and we needed to replace our aging minivan urgently. We decided to lease a midsze SUV, and tested a few vehicles over 2 weekends: Lexus Rx350, Acura MDX, Mercedes GLE350, Audi Q7. Though it was not my first choice, in the end we leased the MDX, on a large part due to Angel, our saleswoman, and her sales manager Joseph. I am fairly confident we got the car at a competitive price that brings the most value. To save hassle I used edmunds.com to search for dealer offers. Angel emailed me a offer on behalf of Rallye. On my wife's test drive she was patient and showed us many interesting features of the car. On her recommendation we decided to lease the 2017 model instead of the 2018, because we did not really need the new Apple carplay feature. We wanted to pull the trigger but wanted to get a good price. I checked with a leasing agent with the exact spec we want and received an offer (I told him we were short on time and wanted the best offer). Then we asked Angel, she gave us a price that was slightly better! This despite having heard from my colleague who's recommended the leasing agent after using him for 15 years. Despite this, my wife pushed for further concessions and wanted Rallye to improve their bid on our trade-in. They did so and we signed shortly after that. My only reservation is that their credit officer tried to sell us $200 plastic trays, etc. We ended up buying the tire and rim protection package for $25/month. We hope to be able to confirm that it's a worthy investment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a wonderful experience!
by 08/25/2016on
Reza is a wonderful salesman, Matajy was great to deal with and Rallye Acura is an unbelievable dealership. I just leased a second car from them and it was just as easy as the first time. Reza makes you feel like you've been friends for years and is always honest and a pleasure to work with. Its very difficult to find a salesman and dealership that cares about a persons time and family, but that's what they do here. I never felt like I was just some sale or $ to them. I can honestly say that Reza and Jay took the time to get to know me and my family, and that's something that's genuine and I will always be grateful to them for it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service!
by 08/21/2016on
I recently leased my first Acura from Rallye Acura and had the opportunity to work with Reza. He was great! Reza is an honest and caring person. He was also very thorough and efficient. Reza made my leasing experience pleasurable and stress free!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Downsized but UPGRADED!!
by 05/23/2016on
I had driven an SUV for 14 years-- I loved my RDX like no other but then I got a letter (a real one in the mail) from Jay- the GM at Rallye. He said they were looking to buy trucks like mine & I'd probably get a great deal. I thought it was nonsense bc those promos are never real but I called anyway. Jay took my call immediately & promised to not drag me all the way over if he couldn't do right by me. So he explained I could get my same truck but the latest model year for a push in price - which was awesome- but if I wanted to check out a car I'd do really well. I went in & drove the ILX. It knocked me out!!! Jay wasn't there but Anthony took awesome care of me- Armin helped out & Joel hooked the financing up with zero drama. The experience time around was even better than before. Even thinks Rallye is so "fancy" - it's gorgeous but these are totally approachable & have always taken great care of me. So now I have a car & it's GORGEOUS, teched out & way less expensive than my truck. That's a win! Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New ILX
by 12/16/2015on
Reza Lavaie handled our sales and I cannot describe enough how courteous and professional he was. I felt like I was talking to a real person and not a sales person. He gave us the best deal given our circumstances and made buying a car the most pleasant and enjoying process. Thank you and I will definitely recommend my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer Backed Out of Agreement
by 11/11/2015on
Reached a deal and signed purchase agreement. Deposit charged on card and then Mgr stated he could not do the deal for the agreed price. Deposit credited back to card.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great car & sales rep
by 10/24/2015on
Reza Lavaie helped me get into a new TLX and I couldn't be happier. He was super helpful and I picked up my car in 2 days. Will recommend him and Rallye Acura to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice people, horrible service - Go to Paragon Acura
by 09/14/2015on
So I leased an MDX tech package about a month ago from Matt at Rallye Acura, which I had decided to come to after a horrible experience at paragon acura. Let me preface this by saying that the people were actually nice at Rallye, but there were other aspects that they fell short on. The current Acura MDX offer starts at around 399 and goes upwards. We were initially offered 468/mo for the tech package which seemed great and in our budget since we did not want to go beyond 475. Now they did the credit check and initially came back saying that cuz my credit score was low they could not offer me the same rate, and proposed 770/mo, which was ludicrous (I rake in 170k per year, and have very little debt). Now the thing is, my wife is in her 1st trimester so I was a little desperate to buy a car, and I think maybe that showed in the negtiations. They (I think the finance person's name was Jim or Joe) made it feel like they worked really hard to bring the monthly payments down. After a few days I got a call saying that they were able to bring the payments down to 565 / mo, which is 100 $ over what I was willing to pay, and basically will end up paying an additional 3700$ over 3 years. Yes, I could have said no and just backed out of this deal, but 2 reasons I did not 1) I needed the car and liked the MDX and 2) I was made to believe that this was the ONLY way anyone would give me a car. A few days later I met a friend of a friend who worked with Mercedez, and I told him about my experience, and he basically told me that that was a little strange, since typically if a credit score comes in low, what they try and do is just to increase the amount of downpayment you pay upfront - but keeping the overall 3 yr amount around the same (minus some interest that you save by making a big upfront payment). This point for me is worth 1.5 stars (I would definitely recommend, double check your options before you make a purchase at Rallye and do not rely solely on what they say) Next - I was told that to expect a follow up call from the finance guy and the sales guy Matt Mishanie a few days after the purchase to check in, I purchased the car on Aug 5, today is Sept 5th - still waiting for that call. Another 1.5 stars gone. Again this is not a typical 2 star review, the people are nice here, but I think they failed horribly in the key areas of customer satisfaction and product delivery. I love the MDX and my family is looking to purchase 2 more. But I will not be a return customer to Rallye that is for sure and will take the business to Paragon.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Acura TLX
by 09/10/2015on
Best experience I've ever had buying a car. Reza was very professional, helpful and polite and most importantly I didn't feel like I was getting hassled.I got a great deal and I'm sending my entire family there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/15/2015on
Reza was a pleasure to work with and made the car buying process easy. Provided great service even after I took the car home. Enjoying my RDX!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience at Rallye Acura
by 07/02/2015on
I would like to thank Reza my sales associate for going above and beyond to satisfy our needs and for helping us choose the veichle that fits our growing family. We will be back again not just when our lease expires but for my next car as well. I also mentioned my experience to my family who only purchase Honda/Acura vehicles. Thanks to Reza and the rest of the Rallye Acura staff you have a lifetime customer and more potential lifetime customers. See you soon guys and thanks again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience at Rallye Acura
by 06/07/2015on
Reza Lavaie provided us with an excellent overall experience at Rallye. He was very attentive, knowledgeable, and answered all of our questions thoroughly. We would recommend him and Rallye Acura to anyone looking for a comfortable and easy car-buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW!
by 06/06/2015on
First of all I don't write reviews on cars and dealerships because usually they are all the same. I dread dealing with car salesmen and finance. I needed to write about the experience that I I encountered at Ralley Acura because it was so different from any other experience in car shopping that I have had. I am originally from the Long Island area but moved to Sullivan county NY. I needed a reliable steady car that was safe, great in the snow and comfortable for my family. I never stepped foot in an Acura. I have been a bmw and infiniti customer for years. I decided to pull in the Ralley Acura lot and see what sort of deals they had going on. I met Rezza Lavaie and he was smiling ear to ear as he greeted us. He immediately made a connection with us and made us feel comfortable. I wasn't sure what I was looking for but knew I wanted an SUV. He inquired about our needs, wants and made sure what we were getting what was best for us. I initially wanted a new lease but considering my daily mileage and budget a pre owned seemed to be the best option. As we were discussing details my 2 year old daughter was getting restless. He offered us refreshments and kept my daughter busy with a coloring book. He showed me a few MDX models and I picked out a sweet ride . He went above and beyond to try and get me the best price and it was. I felt like a king who got a steal. my daughter was happy and my wife kind of jealous that I had a nice ride with lower monthly payments than her. Most importantly we felt that Rezza truly cared about our needs and wants. He wasn't pushy and even told us to take some time and think about our decision which we didn't need. There was nothing to think about! Most importantly he followed up with us to ensure our satisfaction. Our first encounter with Ralley was an A+! Rezza rocks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer service
by 06/06/2015on
I'd like to share with you my great experience at Acura, especially with the customer service I was given by Reza. Reza was very professional and provided me with great customer service. He is knowledgable and very honest. Thank you for taking the time and ensuring I walked out with the car that is best for me. Thanks once again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 06/05/2015on
My salesperson Reza Lavaie was extremely helpful when it came to test driving the 2 cars we were interested in. He also gave a full demonstration on all of the new tech features the TLX and the RDX have. I came in browsing and I left buying! I asked him many questions throughout the process and he was always patient and explained everything to me. Not only is Reza a knowledgeable salesperson...but he's handsome to boot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Illegal, deceptive sales practices
by 05/19/2015on
Over $184.00 was deceptively added on to my loan, after we had a signed contract, without my (or my banks) knowledge or consent. On 4/21/2015 I signed a sales agreement with Rallye Acura for a pre-certified TL. The price was 27,275.38. That included a $75 optional fee for processing the application and another $310.00 fee for registration. I made a deposit of $500.00, therefore the loan amount was for $26,775.38. This is spelled out on the signed sales receipt. I obtained the loan through my bank, and was confused when I saw the loan amount for $26,960.61 ($184.70 higher than it should be). I called Joel First at Rallye and he claimed it was for registration and that if youre overcharged we will refund you some of the money, as if after selling cars for 30 years they dont know how much it costs to register a car. I told him during the conversation that I already was charged, twice, for registering the car. He said we could discuss it when I came to pick it up. The following Wednesday (4/29) I picked up the car and question the additional charge to my loan. The General Manager, Jay Rosenthal, proceeded to try and intimidate me into paying it by lying to me about its purpose: First he said What why are we arguing over $50.00? I did the math for him and showed him it was not $50.00. Fees actually totaled more than $500.00, $184 of which I never agreed to. Then he said that it was to register the car. I let him know that it costs $80.00 to register a car in CT, and that Im already paying over $300.00 in fees for this. That was spelled out in the written contract. At this point I have three men standing over me- the sales person Matt Mishanie, the General Manager Jay Rosenthal and Joel First, who gave my bank the inflated loan amount. Then Jay says, Well you must have added optional items. I said, No, look at the sales receipt- there is nothing there. I reminded him that my cost did not match what he told my bank. Then he said Oh, that paper (the sales receipt in my hand) thats really just an estimate. How absolutely insulting. At that point, I had it. I told him, This is a signed contract. Do you see your name on the bottom? And mine too? This is not an estimate. On the bottom of the receipt it states, in black and white, THE FRONT AND BACK OF THIS ORDER COMPRISE THE ENTIRE AGREEMENT AFFECTING THE PURCHASE AND NO OTHER AGREEMENT OR UNDERSTANDING OF ANY NATURE CONCERNING SAME HAS BEEN MADE OR ENTERED INTO. It was only then, when I pulled out the document from my bank that showed the inflated number that Joel First told them, versus what it stated on the sales receipt, then he said, Oh, yeah, uh refund the money. I was debited the extra charge. Keep in mind it is still on the loan so I am paying interest on it. I have been an Acura owner since 1994, and I have never been treated like this by an Acura dealership. My bank and I were lied to, and I caught it. Even after I caught them, they still lied and tried to intimidate me, hoping I would just give in. Im sure Im not the only one they did this to. At one point the manager said that they sell over 2000 cars a year. Well, do the math, thats over $400,000 in their pocket totally unbeknownst to the customer. This is fraud. Never will I, or any of my family or friends do business with Rallye for anything. There are other dealers, and luxury cars out there to choose from. Rallye brings the term sleazy car salesman to a whole new level.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I would buy a Titanic from a dealership like Rallye Acura
by 04/14/2015on
We had an extremely pleased experience buying from Rallye Acura. Mr. James Arismendy, the sales associate who helped us, offered unparalleled family-like services, with tremendous patience, every single time we visited Rallye Acura throughout our entire buying experience. Mr. James Arismendy is a true gentleman, always being courteous and extremely helpful to us. We got comprehensive understandings on every aspect of the cars we were interested in, through his tireless, thorough, and humorous introductions. Although we were buying a car, we were treated like we were buying a Titanic. With such an outstanding sales helping us, we always got more than enough information before making a decision, always felt being honored, and were always given the best suggestions and solutions under any circumstances. We are so satisfied with the car we finally had chosen, and the fantastic services Mr. James Arismendy had to offer. Mr. James Arismendy is such a righteous and honest gentlemen. He never promised anything that he can't do, or wasted a single second for doing nothing, as opposed to some other sales of other dealerships. He must be such a treasure in the sales team of Rallye Acura. I would say Mr. James Arismendy in Rallye Acura was the only sales who worth our 100% trust, and the only reason the other BMW dealer failed to put me behind the steering wheel of their "ultimate driving machine". Facts have proven that buying from Mr. James Arismendy, and Rallye Acura, not only means that you get the top quality of car delivered, but also the top services you can ever imagine. There has to be a reason that a huge number of luxury cars on the road around having the same "RALLYE" logo on the back. From my understanding, it just means you are always in good hands. Mr. Christopher Poggioli, the Vehicle Delivery Specialist at Rallye Acura, was also so nice and helpful. He answered every questions we had about the new car. His introductions on how to use the car were so vivid and precisely covered everything necessary for the daily uses. After about 30 minutes with Mr. Christopher Poggioli, I felt I would never need the user manual in the rest of my life. I have no idea how Rallye Acura magically put together such a fantastic team. But what I do know is, with such a team, everything is possible, every goal can be achieved, and every customer will become a loyal customer eventually.
Purchase used cars
by 04/12/2015on
I purchased a used RDX and each Acura employees where all very helpful from test drive to signing paper works to driving home the RDX. The process was so fast. Thanks to Danny, Armin, Joseph and Adrian. I appreciate it.
5 Star Sales Experience!
by 01/02/2015on
Coming from a sales myself, I was thoroughly impressed by Rallye Acura. From the minute I stepped in to the minute I stepped out, James LLerandi took care of all my questions and concerns. Their pre-owned manager Armin Pourmehdi was also very fair, and a long with their finance manager Joe Filardo, they gave me an excellent deal that was exactly where I wanted to be. The delivery process was just as easy, no funny business, no hidden fees, and very very fair. If you're looking for an excellent car buying experience, these are the guys!!
I would buy again
by 02/16/2013on
People have a tendency to scorn poor service and fail to praise good service. I guess it's human nature. Let me express my gratitude to Jay the manager of Roslyn Acura. He was willing to do what it took, within reason working with me to complete the sale. Jay knew I was i was a comparison shopper knowing the best price this ILX could be bought for. When I pushed him to go below that price, he said....I'll take a chance on your trade-in by going over book. You bought three other cars from me in the last eight years and I'm not going to let you walk. Let me say "I love my new ILX!" Just had my first service with Chad my advisor. You could not find two better people to have in your organization. So thank you both. See you again in three years for some tough negotiations. Marc Cusumano
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
