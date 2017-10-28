1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Over $184.00 was deceptively added on to my loan, after we had a signed contract, without my (or my banks) knowledge or consent. On 4/21/2015 I signed a sales agreement with Rallye Acura for a pre-certified TL. The price was 27,275.38. That included a $75 optional fee for processing the application and another $310.00 fee for registration. I made a deposit of $500.00, therefore the loan amount was for $26,775.38. This is spelled out on the signed sales receipt. I obtained the loan through my bank, and was confused when I saw the loan amount for $26,960.61 ($184.70 higher than it should be). I called Joel First at Rallye and he claimed it was for registration and that if youre overcharged we will refund you some of the money, as if after selling cars for 30 years they dont know how much it costs to register a car. I told him during the conversation that I already was charged, twice, for registering the car. He said we could discuss it when I came to pick it up. The following Wednesday (4/29) I picked up the car and question the additional charge to my loan. The General Manager, Jay Rosenthal, proceeded to try and intimidate me into paying it by lying to me about its purpose: First he said What why are we arguing over $50.00? I did the math for him and showed him it was not $50.00. Fees actually totaled more than $500.00, $184 of which I never agreed to. Then he said that it was to register the car. I let him know that it costs $80.00 to register a car in CT, and that Im already paying over $300.00 in fees for this. That was spelled out in the written contract. At this point I have three men standing over me- the sales person Matt Mishanie, the General Manager Jay Rosenthal and Joel First, who gave my bank the inflated loan amount. Then Jay says, Well you must have added optional items. I said, No, look at the sales receipt- there is nothing there. I reminded him that my cost did not match what he told my bank. Then he said Oh, that paper (the sales receipt in my hand) thats really just an estimate. How absolutely insulting. At that point, I had it. I told him, This is a signed contract. Do you see your name on the bottom? And mine too? This is not an estimate. On the bottom of the receipt it states, in black and white, THE FRONT AND BACK OF THIS ORDER COMPRISE THE ENTIRE AGREEMENT AFFECTING THE PURCHASE AND NO OTHER AGREEMENT OR UNDERSTANDING OF ANY NATURE CONCERNING SAME HAS BEEN MADE OR ENTERED INTO. It was only then, when I pulled out the document from my bank that showed the inflated number that Joel First told them, versus what it stated on the sales receipt, then he said, Oh, yeah, uh refund the money. I was debited the extra charge. Keep in mind it is still on the loan so I am paying interest on it. I have been an Acura owner since 1994, and I have never been treated like this by an Acura dealership. My bank and I were lied to, and I caught it. Even after I caught them, they still lied and tried to intimidate me, hoping I would just give in. Im sure Im not the only one they did this to. At one point the manager said that they sell over 2000 cars a year. Well, do the math, thats over $400,000 in their pocket totally unbeknownst to the customer. This is fraud. Never will I, or any of my family or friends do business with Rallye for anything. There are other dealers, and luxury cars out there to choose from. Rallye brings the term sleazy car salesman to a whole new level. Read more