5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I just took my 14-year old Honda Accord in for its 120,000 mile service. The service person (Pat) was most pleasant and we had a thorough conversation about what was to be done along with the cost. I wanted to wait for the service and was directed to a very nice customer waiting area. The chairs were cushioned and comfortable. Coffee was available and so were vending machine options. When the work was complete, Pat went over what was done. The final cost was as expected, no surprises. I now am confident that my Honda will keep going along very smoothly, thank you very much!