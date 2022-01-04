Ralph Honda
Customer Reviews of Ralph Honda
Ralph review
by 04/01/2022on
Chuck was a nice salesman to work with. He had the answers to my many questions. Sean, the finance worker, was knowledgeable and very helpful. Both nice guys. Overall, I had a great experience buying this vehicle from Ralph Honda.
Great place!
by 05/04/2022on
Great service! Linda Freeman is amazing at what she does! Thank you Linda for all you do for us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/03/2022on
Always very knowledgeable and friendly, They always communicate the services being done and how long it may take to complete. Great service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!!
by 04/28/2022on
Patrick was fantastic, very efficient and got the job done quicker than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service !
by 04/27/2022on
Dropped off our 2016 Pilot for routine service, inspection and 2 recalls. Dropped off at 8:30am and had it back by noon, promised time was 5:30 pm. Quick service, great communication and easy payment solutions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/25/2022on
Excellent job & great communication… a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stephen was extremely helpful snd very professional.
by 04/19/2022on
Excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LINDA IS ALWAYS so friendly and professional
by 04/16/2022on
Excellent customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love those guys!!
by 04/13/2022on
Very quick and easy service, even though I got more done on the car than I came in for. They even found me a discount coupon!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and reliable service always
by 04/13/2022on
I have been their customer since 1998 and never had a problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/12/2022on
I have always received professional, knowledgeable, and polite service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, Friendly Service. All work done right!
by 04/10/2022on
Service done at dealership means experienced factory trained technicians get the job done right. Ralph Honda has proven over many years that they earn our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Competent, commendable service!
by 04/08/2022on
Pat always listens and genuinely shares my concerns with the service personnel. Virtually every time I’ve needed service, l’ ve been treated courteously and fairly. Thanks for providing good service. I rate this as 4.7 out of 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car serviced
by 04/06/2022on
Prompt courteous service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did everything I came in for!
by 04/06/2022on
Took care of under my Tonneau cover, got oil changed, my truck was washed; looks great! Did everything I wanted and didn't want done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
20K Service Visit
by 04/04/2022on
Clean bright waiting room. Everyone there is friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Helpful!
by 04/03/2022on
I have an older Honda that has needed several visits through the years. Steve has always been very helpful and informative concerning the repairs. I will definitely be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Surprisingly pleasant experience
by 03/29/2022on
I just took my 14-year old Honda Accord in for its 120,000 mile service. The service person (Pat) was most pleasant and we had a thorough conversation about what was to be done along with the cost. I wanted to wait for the service and was directed to a very nice customer waiting area. The chairs were cushioned and comfortable. Coffee was available and so were vending machine options. When the work was complete, Pat went over what was done. The final cost was as expected, no surprises. I now am confident that my Honda will keep going along very smoothly, thank you very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as usual
by 03/22/2022on
Professional, helpful, and quick. Didn’t try to up sell me anything extra when I was just there for my inspection, and honored a coupon they didn’t have to. Such a great team of people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Corinne De Rue
by 03/19/2022on
She was well prepared and helpful. She was gracious when we decided to drive a Civic Hatchback that had just come in that morning while trying to decide on it versus the HRV. It was very good to have the choice between the two cars. We are pleased with her help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service review
by 03/15/2022on
Very helpful. Answered my questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
