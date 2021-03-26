1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would go to a different Honda dealership. The salespersons at this dealership do not care if they make a sale or not. It is the end of December 2020 and my family was looking for a 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite to build from scratch. Apparently these vehicles are not being built currently - so this dealership had one left in stock that they have not been able to sell and were about to make into a loaner vehicle. When we asked to see the vehicle the salesperson told us "we can't really pull it out of detailing unless you want to purchase the vehicle today." This is without them seeing my trade in or us even seeing the vehicle. This is also after we initially presented to the dealership and without showing us any vehicles at all, the salesperson asked us if we would be trading in a vehicle, what kind and how much was left on the loan, and whether we would be paying cash or financing - WITHOUT SEEING OR DISSCUSSING A VEHICLE. He tried to bully us into a purchase THAT DAY by telling us the car would go into the loaner program on Sunday and then not be available for purchase, without even seeing my trade in but offering a low-ball number based on "fair" condition through KBB, and when we did not immediately agree to his offers he essentially stopped responding. When questioned about the trade in offer, he told us that AFTER they added in the upgrades to my vehicle "as weird as it sounds. . .the price kelly blue book gives us went down." I did the same trade in questionnaire and the price was a few thousand dollars higher than their initial offer. Monday morning I called and spoke to a different salesperson. He came back with a offer that was $2700 HIGHER than Saturday, and told me that we needed to agree on the number over the phone - again without even seeing my trade in - or I would not be able to purchase this vehicle. When I told him no, that the number he was telling me was even higher than the initial offer Saturday, his response was "sorry for the miscommunication on this. Maybe its best you pass on this one and wait till the 2021's become available." He essentially stopped responding as well - despite me asking further questions. I then sent him a message letting him know I would be going to a different Honda dealership and purchasing a brand new Odyssey because it is clear they do not deserve our money. I received a text shortly after from someone else there asking how my visit was Saturday, telling me to let her know how if she could help me. Don't waste your time. Apparently their business is really booming this pandemic year and they do not care to sell another brand new vehicle that they have been losing money on sitting in their showroom not selling. Read more