Garber Honda

Garber Honda
3925 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Garber Honda

4.5
Overall Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars(144)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second Time Around

by Kevin Berry on 03/26/2021

I bought my second CRV from Roy Patterson at Garber. I traded in the first one, a 2013 EX with 173,000 miles that still looked and ran great. I bought a 2021 Touring hybrid. The dealership was fair, positive and low pressure. I highly recommend than.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

144 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Garber Service delivers all the time!

by MaryMend on 06/22/2021

I made an appointment with a need for a loaner car. When I arrived I was greeted with my loaner and all the forms I needed to sign were done and ready to sign. I was able to leave in less than 10 minutes. I returned later in day to pick up my car. Besides standard repairs, I needed work on my heater. That also was done. There were no extra items or extra charges on the bill. There never is. The Garber staff is very good at knowing what to do and getting it done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car repairs

by Cooper pup on 03/09/2021

Fast service good people nice place to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service was great

by Mm001222 on 02/13/2021

Everything went so smoothly. I dropped off my vehicle and Ryan the service advisor greeted me before I even got out. I was able to wait in the lounge area and get some work done on my laptop while I waited. In and out in about 40 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Garber Honda is the Best!!

by Shell11 on 12/28/2020

I have bought two vehicles here and have my car serviced as needed! They are always kind, thorough and thoughtful!! Great service all around!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go to a different Honda dealership - there are plenty

by Heidi on 12/22/2020

I would go to a different Honda dealership. The salespersons at this dealership do not care if they make a sale or not. It is the end of December 2020 and my family was looking for a 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite to build from scratch. Apparently these vehicles are not being built currently - so this dealership had one left in stock that they have not been able to sell and were about to make into a loaner vehicle. When we asked to see the vehicle the salesperson told us "we can't really pull it out of detailing unless you want to purchase the vehicle today." This is without them seeing my trade in or us even seeing the vehicle. This is also after we initially presented to the dealership and without showing us any vehicles at all, the salesperson asked us if we would be trading in a vehicle, what kind and how much was left on the loan, and whether we would be paying cash or financing - WITHOUT SEEING OR DISSCUSSING A VEHICLE. He tried to bully us into a purchase THAT DAY by telling us the car would go into the loaner program on Sunday and then not be available for purchase, without even seeing my trade in but offering a low-ball number based on "fair" condition through KBB, and when we did not immediately agree to his offers he essentially stopped responding. When questioned about the trade in offer, he told us that AFTER they added in the upgrades to my vehicle "as weird as it sounds. . .the price kelly blue book gives us went down." I did the same trade in questionnaire and the price was a few thousand dollars higher than their initial offer. Monday morning I called and spoke to a different salesperson. He came back with a offer that was $2700 HIGHER than Saturday, and told me that we needed to agree on the number over the phone - again without even seeing my trade in - or I would not be able to purchase this vehicle. When I told him no, that the number he was telling me was even higher than the initial offer Saturday, his response was "sorry for the miscommunication on this. Maybe its best you pass on this one and wait till the 2021's become available." He essentially stopped responding as well - despite me asking further questions. I then sent him a message letting him know I would be going to a different Honda dealership and purchasing a brand new Odyssey because it is clear they do not deserve our money. I received a text shortly after from someone else there asking how my visit was Saturday, telling me to let her know how if she could help me. Don't waste your time. Apparently their business is really booming this pandemic year and they do not care to sell another brand new vehicle that they have been losing money on sitting in their showroom not selling.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Service

by HondaGuy on 07/11/2020

Facility was clean, reception was courteous, waiting time was reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellence!

by GlebeNY on 07/03/2020

Garber Service consistently performs outstanding service on my Hondas. No need to shop around; very considerate and professional staff with meticulous attention to details.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will not try to buy a car here again

by Very disappointed on 04/14/2020

Tried to buy a car here. I asked about red int the model I wanted. I was told they didn’t have any in red and that there were not any at other dealers. I picked a car they showed me and told me was in stock. Started paper work on it then was told it was sold. Was told about another car and I asked to see it. Sales man went to get it. Twenty minutes later he still wasn’t back. I had been at the dealership for two hours and never had more then 15 minuets actually talking with anyone. Every question I asked the salesman had to go get an answer from someone else. I finally had to leave for another appointment I had without buying a car. That evening I called another dealership and asked about the car I wanted in red and was told they had three. I bought it the next day. It was a much better experience than Garber.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Unusual noise from chassis.

by William on 11/17/2019

Dealer scheduled me for diagnostics same day I called. Removed roadside stone from wheel assembly. No damage found. Noise eradicated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by sclehebert on 10/30/2019

Very pleasant and staff was very knowlegable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Resolving problem

by Old runner on 10/29/2019

Top notch service department. Brake problem resolved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Garber Honda is a Pleasure to Visit

by R Grosswirth on 10/24/2019

My car-purchasing and service experiences at Garber Honda have always been met with top-rate professionalism and a friendly atmosphere. I am driving my third car from Garber. I visit every few months for scheduled routine maintenance, and I have thoroughly appreciated the professional relationship I have experienced with Deb Ferra over many years. She always makes sure my car gets proper attention and explains whenever there are special maintenance needs. I look forward to purchasing another Honda from Garber in a year or two.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First Service

by Ridgeline on 10/23/2019

Claude at Garber Honda made my first trip in for service a very positive experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Garber experience trade in 9/23/19

by Mariesb on 09/25/2019

I needed to trade in my 2014 CRV needed to downsize went with a Civic 2019. Al and Jeff at Garber Honda in Henrietta will work with you. I’m a repeat customer and if you want to be in a new Vehicle it’s easy. Wish you all the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Never Again

by Never Again on 09/23/2019

Words can not fully explain the worst hands down experience I’ve ever had dealing with a car dealership! From the apparent outright lies when we first signed the lease agreement, to the delays simply getting the vehicle registration, to the non-communication and further delays filing paperwork, to Honda Financial calling me because my first payment is 15 days late BUT they’ll waive the late fee because the paperwork was filed nearly 3 months after signing the paperwork and 10 days after the first payment was due. I’ve never received a bill/statement from Honda and the entire time Garber has simply said there’s nothing to worry about. I’m sure they’ll say this is all my fault, but the reality is, I’ve reached out to them at least 4 times in the last 2 months to discuss only to get told I need to provide yet some additional documentation or to simply not worry about something. HORRIBLE simply a too nice a word to describe my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Ridgeline Purchase at Garber

by Chuck M on 09/12/2019

From the beginning of our contact with Garber to the pickup and orientation to our Ridgeline, they were terrific. Roy was patient and helpful understanding the technology.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda CRV

by michael on 09/10/2019

Overall fine, a little expensive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs

by Sherman on 09/09/2019

Very pleased with overall experience. Garner met all my expectations. Work completed in a timely manner. Waiting room clean and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highly Professional

by Gary❤️Garber on 09/06/2019

I was very pleased with Garber friendliness and quality of service. Very glad to have purchased my vehicle from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Garber Honda

by ronc5451 on 09/04/2019

Excellent Customer and Service Department, and a very organized and clean environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

144 cars in stock
27 new100 used17 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

