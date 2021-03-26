Customer Reviews of Garber Honda
Second Time Around
by 03/26/2021on
I bought my second CRV from Roy Patterson at Garber. I traded in the first one, a 2013 EX with 173,000 miles that still looked and ran great. I bought a 2021 Touring hybrid. The dealership was fair, positive and low pressure. I highly recommend than.
Garber Service delivers all the time!
by 06/22/2021on
I made an appointment with a need for a loaner car. When I arrived I was greeted with my loaner and all the forms I needed to sign were done and ready to sign. I was able to leave in less than 10 minutes. I returned later in day to pick up my car. Besides standard repairs, I needed work on my heater. That also was done. There were no extra items or extra charges on the bill. There never is. The Garber staff is very good at knowing what to do and getting it done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Second Time Around
by 03/26/2021on
I bought my second CRV from Roy Patterson at Garber. I traded in the first one, a 2013 EX with 173,000 miles that still looked and ran great. I bought a 2021 Touring hybrid. The dealership was fair, positive and low pressure. I highly recommend than.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car repairs
by 03/09/2021on
Fast service good people nice place to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service was great
by 02/13/2021on
Everything went so smoothly. I dropped off my vehicle and Ryan the service advisor greeted me before I even got out. I was able to wait in the lounge area and get some work done on my laptop while I waited. In and out in about 40 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Garber Honda is the Best!!
by 12/28/2020on
I have bought two vehicles here and have my car serviced as needed! They are always kind, thorough and thoughtful!! Great service all around!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Go to a different Honda dealership - there are plenty
by 12/22/2020on
I would go to a different Honda dealership. The salespersons at this dealership do not care if they make a sale or not. It is the end of December 2020 and my family was looking for a 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite to build from scratch. Apparently these vehicles are not being built currently - so this dealership had one left in stock that they have not been able to sell and were about to make into a loaner vehicle. When we asked to see the vehicle the salesperson told us "we can't really pull it out of detailing unless you want to purchase the vehicle today." This is without them seeing my trade in or us even seeing the vehicle. This is also after we initially presented to the dealership and without showing us any vehicles at all, the salesperson asked us if we would be trading in a vehicle, what kind and how much was left on the loan, and whether we would be paying cash or financing - WITHOUT SEEING OR DISSCUSSING A VEHICLE. He tried to bully us into a purchase THAT DAY by telling us the car would go into the loaner program on Sunday and then not be available for purchase, without even seeing my trade in but offering a low-ball number based on "fair" condition through KBB, and when we did not immediately agree to his offers he essentially stopped responding. When questioned about the trade in offer, he told us that AFTER they added in the upgrades to my vehicle "as weird as it sounds. . .the price kelly blue book gives us went down." I did the same trade in questionnaire and the price was a few thousand dollars higher than their initial offer. Monday morning I called and spoke to a different salesperson. He came back with a offer that was $2700 HIGHER than Saturday, and told me that we needed to agree on the number over the phone - again without even seeing my trade in - or I would not be able to purchase this vehicle. When I told him no, that the number he was telling me was even higher than the initial offer Saturday, his response was "sorry for the miscommunication on this. Maybe its best you pass on this one and wait till the 2021's become available." He essentially stopped responding as well - despite me asking further questions. I then sent him a message letting him know I would be going to a different Honda dealership and purchasing a brand new Odyssey because it is clear they do not deserve our money. I received a text shortly after from someone else there asking how my visit was Saturday, telling me to let her know how if she could help me. Don't waste your time. Apparently their business is really booming this pandemic year and they do not care to sell another brand new vehicle that they have been losing money on sitting in their showroom not selling.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Honda Service
by 07/11/2020on
Facility was clean, reception was courteous, waiting time was reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellence!
by 07/03/2020on
Garber Service consistently performs outstanding service on my Hondas. No need to shop around; very considerate and professional staff with meticulous attention to details.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Will not try to buy a car here again
by 04/14/2020on
Tried to buy a car here. I asked about red int the model I wanted. I was told they didn’t have any in red and that there were not any at other dealers. I picked a car they showed me and told me was in stock. Started paper work on it then was told it was sold. Was told about another car and I asked to see it. Sales man went to get it. Twenty minutes later he still wasn’t back. I had been at the dealership for two hours and never had more then 15 minuets actually talking with anyone. Every question I asked the salesman had to go get an answer from someone else. I finally had to leave for another appointment I had without buying a car. That evening I called another dealership and asked about the car I wanted in red and was told they had three. I bought it the next day. It was a much better experience than Garber.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Unusual noise from chassis.
by 11/17/2019on
Dealer scheduled me for diagnostics same day I called. Removed roadside stone from wheel assembly. No damage found. Noise eradicated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service review
by 10/30/2019on
Very pleasant and staff was very knowlegable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Resolving problem
by 10/29/2019on
Top notch service department. Brake problem resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Garber Honda is a Pleasure to Visit
by 10/24/2019on
My car-purchasing and service experiences at Garber Honda have always been met with top-rate professionalism and a friendly atmosphere. I am driving my third car from Garber. I visit every few months for scheduled routine maintenance, and I have thoroughly appreciated the professional relationship I have experienced with Deb Ferra over many years. She always makes sure my car gets proper attention and explains whenever there are special maintenance needs. I look forward to purchasing another Honda from Garber in a year or two.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First Service
by 10/23/2019on
Claude at Garber Honda made my first trip in for service a very positive experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Garber experience trade in 9/23/19
by 09/25/2019on
I needed to trade in my 2014 CRV needed to downsize went with a Civic 2019. Al and Jeff at Garber Honda in Henrietta will work with you. I’m a repeat customer and if you want to be in a new Vehicle it’s easy. Wish you all the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Never Again
by 09/23/2019on
Words can not fully explain the worst hands down experience I’ve ever had dealing with a car dealership! From the apparent outright lies when we first signed the lease agreement, to the delays simply getting the vehicle registration, to the non-communication and further delays filing paperwork, to Honda Financial calling me because my first payment is 15 days late BUT they’ll waive the late fee because the paperwork was filed nearly 3 months after signing the paperwork and 10 days after the first payment was due. I’ve never received a bill/statement from Honda and the entire time Garber has simply said there’s nothing to worry about. I’m sure they’ll say this is all my fault, but the reality is, I’ve reached out to them at least 4 times in the last 2 months to discuss only to get told I need to provide yet some additional documentation or to simply not worry about something. HORRIBLE simply a too nice a word to describe my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
My Ridgeline Purchase at Garber
by 09/12/2019on
From the beginning of our contact with Garber to the pickup and orientation to our Ridgeline, they were terrific. Roy was patient and helpful understanding the technology.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda CRV
by 09/10/2019on
Overall fine, a little expensive
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mrs
by 09/09/2019on
Very pleased with overall experience. Garner met all my expectations. Work completed in a timely manner. Waiting room clean and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly Professional
by 09/06/2019on
I was very pleased with Garber friendliness and quality of service. Very glad to have purchased my vehicle from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Garber Honda
by 09/04/2019on
Excellent Customer and Service Department, and a very organized and clean environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments