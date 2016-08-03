1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Cortese Ford to look at a specific crossover vehicle that I was interested in. When I first went to see it, a salesman by the name of Tony Valvo approached me and appeared friendly. I asked him about the rear entertainment system which the car didn't have and he said that it can be installed so I became more interested in the vehicle. The price on the car was good and they were willing to throw in the entertainment system free of charge. The whole sales process seemed to go smoothly and they asked me to put some money down to "hold" the vehicle. I did that, which was a stupid move and I recommend that you don't give anything to them. If they insist, give them one buck! After a couple days, I found out that I would not get the factory installed system, but an aftermarket product that would be placed in the headrest. They "didn't" know that they couldn't add the other system and tried to persuade me to take the other system instead. I declined and told them I wasn't interested in the vehicle. This is where things went sour. They turned on me and tried to make me feel guilty about making them work hard to get this deal done. Their attitude was just plain nasty!! Tony and his manager refused to give me the deposit back for the car and I asked for the reason. I immediately went to the service department at Cortese because the guys back there know how to treat customers and one of them was able to mediate the whole situation and eventually I got my deposit back. In each cubicle where the salespeople work, there is a framed mission statement that explains how they treat customers and I can tell you firsthand that they don't follow any of them. In fact, I find out that they initially treat customers as if customers are dishonest from the start. They actually "pre-judge" customers before the sales process assuming that each customer that comes through the door will be lying through their teeth. It's unfortunate that they have that mentality as I consider myself to be a pretty honest guy. I wanted the Ford entertainment system and they couldn't give me that. That was a dealbreaker for me, but the way they handled the whole process was a nightmare!! Customers are not a priority to them, it's sales, sales, sales regardless of how they achieve them! Needless to say, I'm never going back there again except the service department who treated me right every time. One piece of advice: Do not buy anything or deal with the sales department from Cortese Ford!! If you need service done, the service department is excellent!! Read more