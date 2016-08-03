Cortese Ford Lincoln
Great Car, Great Dealership, Great Salesman
by 03/08/2016on
Cardell is an awesome asset to the sales team. He made the car buying experience enjoyable and fun. I'll certainly be sending folks his way! Plus the car is such a joy to drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional but not pushy
by 02/08/2016on
My old car was totaled in an accident. When I went to Cortese Ford to find a replacement, sales person Andrea Chapin was very helpful and professional. She answered all of my questions and guided me in leasing my new vehicle without steering me towards a more costly option.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cortese Ford Dealership
by 01/10/2016on
I originally went to Cortese because it was the closest TrueCar Buyer closest to me. Upon meeting Andrea I didn't want to deal with anyone else. I did leave to test drive a Mazda and chose the Escape. Driving the other car sold me on the Escape. So I came back to Andrea. I HATE,yes HATE the process of purchasing a car. But Andrea made it as painless as possible. She was just fun. She also knew her facts and her cars.
Incredible Staff
by 01/09/2016on
A very unfortunate and unexpected event brought me in to Cortese, looking for a new car. All of the staff that I interacted with helped my high stress situation become much more manageable. Had a great time with Dan Tucker. He took great care of me through the entire process. He was never pushy and took the time to answer my questions. He was also willing to communicate with my dad over the phone. It took two visits, but I am beyond satisfied with the vehicle I walked away with! I also worked with Rocco at the Dodge store, because that is the lot the car was at. He is also an incredible guy, patient, knowledgeable and very helpful. Incredible pricing on my Ford Fiesta, warranty package that's a steal and top of the line customer service - couldn't have asked for more!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer!
by 12/09/2015on
It was a fantastic experience. Our salesman was especially helpful and patient and everyone that we came in contact with was friendly, helpful and pleasant. Quite the opposite of feeling "pressured," I felt like Tommy and everyone else in the dealership wanted to do whatever they could to make this a great experience.
Great first car buying experience
by 12/02/2015on
I have nothing but great things to say about the Cortese Ford auto team! They made the whole process easy and stress free. This was my first time buying a newer model car so I was hesitant at first. Cortese was willing to work with me to make sure I was getting everything I needed and keeping with in my realistic budget. I will return down the road for any service needed and eventually a trade in for a new model! I highly recommend them to anyone who doesn't want to be sold but rather lead to the car the fits your needs!
beat the best price on auto trader within 300 miles
by 09/29/2015on
I found the lowest price on a 2015 f150, on auto trader within a 300 mile radius of my home. Went to Cortese Ford in Rochester, NY, and they matchd the price, and found me an additional $500 rebate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 07/25/2015on
Everyone there was helpful and courteous. They got the vehicle I wanted from elsewhere. It was well prepared..
Thrilled with my 50 Year Limited Edition GT and Cortese experience!
by 05/28/2015on
Cortese had a 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Mustang GT that I wanted to purchase. Given the rarity of this car, I was not sure that they would be willing to "deal", nor treat me (a woman) with the respect that many women are not afforded by others in the automotive sales industry. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised, from the woman (Michelle Reed) who handled my initial phone call, to working with the GM, Ron Christiano, at the end of the purchase. All aspects of this purchase turned out to be a pleasurable experience. The "deal" was as I had set out to agree to. My salesperson, Cardell Bouie, was kind and considerate and mindful of my requirements in order to come to negotiations. The Sales Manager, Jesse Cicione didn't play any games with me, when we were crunching numbers at the end to come to an agreement, and the finance Manager, Steve Weston, went above and beyond the normal call of duty to make me happy, in spite of the fact that I didn't need financing. All were friendly, knowledgeable, and extremely respectful. I am an extremely savvy (and picky) owner and collector, and everyone at this dealership quickly learned that and stepped up to meet and exceed all of my expectations. My car was delivered on time, detailed as I had requested, and delivered by what seemed to be half of the staff, at the end of the day. There were smiles, handshakes, and friendly exchanges amongst us all. I am pleased beyond words and look forward to giving this "team" my business again in the future. Thank you Cortese Ford!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience!
by 03/07/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer and it was a painless experience and I even got it for less than other Internet sites said I would. Great people and a warm atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Experience
by 02/16/2015on
Everyone was attentive, felt welcomed as soon as I walked in the door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to do Business
by 02/03/2015on
Cortese Ford has courteous, knowledgable and friendly staff. They are professional and is easy to do business with. Really enjoyed the free coffee! The whole showroom experience was top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience!
by 01/24/2015on
I came in looking for a lease, and Matt helped me to find a car that matched my needs/wants within my price range. I overall had a great experience and would go back in a heartbeat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding experience at Cortese!
by 12/22/2014on
Great experience at Cortese! We found the vehicle online, called for a test drive and the whole process was professional, straight forward and smooth. We are VERY happy with our Ford Escape and the customer service that Cortese provided us! They are also military family friendly!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NO RESPONSE
by 03/12/2013on
I ask for a quote for a new vehicle via internet a week ago. As of today I have not heard any thing. Poor customer relations.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
bait and switch or terminal incompetence?
by 06/22/2012on
Price agreed for trade on single payment lease for new Escape in writing by salesman. I was repeatedly reassured that price was correct over a period of 3 days. When I went back to dealership to make a deposit I was told the price quoted was in error, and that lease would be in the range of $2400 more than the quote!!! The brilliant response to this, "We all make mistakes".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They Steal Your Rebate!
by 04/11/2011on
We highly recommend not purchasing from Cortese Ford because they steal rebates. We had inquired to 3 Ford local dealerships if they would honor the $2000 rebate if we order a vehicle that would be delivered after the rebate timeframe was past. Corteses email response from Stephen Moser was You would have a $1000 rebate locked in on an order. The other $1000 goes away in a couple of weeks and cant be protected on an order. Whereas the other 2 local dealership guaranteed the entire rebate plus more. These 2 dealership email responses were 1) We will guarantee the current incentive on an order. If the rebate is better when the car arrives you will receive the better number, but if it goes down we will cover it. 2) When ordering, you get the best of both. I can guarantee the rebates at the time of order. But if at time of delivery the programs are better, then we go with the better option.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible sales experience
by 11/17/2008on
I went to Cortese Ford to look at a specific crossover vehicle that I was interested in. When I first went to see it, a salesman by the name of Tony Valvo approached me and appeared friendly. I asked him about the rear entertainment system which the car didn't have and he said that it can be installed so I became more interested in the vehicle. The price on the car was good and they were willing to throw in the entertainment system free of charge. The whole sales process seemed to go smoothly and they asked me to put some money down to "hold" the vehicle. I did that, which was a stupid move and I recommend that you don't give anything to them. If they insist, give them one buck! After a couple days, I found out that I would not get the factory installed system, but an aftermarket product that would be placed in the headrest. They "didn't" know that they couldn't add the other system and tried to persuade me to take the other system instead. I declined and told them I wasn't interested in the vehicle. This is where things went sour. They turned on me and tried to make me feel guilty about making them work hard to get this deal done. Their attitude was just plain nasty!! Tony and his manager refused to give me the deposit back for the car and I asked for the reason. I immediately went to the service department at Cortese because the guys back there know how to treat customers and one of them was able to mediate the whole situation and eventually I got my deposit back. In each cubicle where the salespeople work, there is a framed mission statement that explains how they treat customers and I can tell you firsthand that they don't follow any of them. In fact, I find out that they initially treat customers as if customers are dishonest from the start. They actually "pre-judge" customers before the sales process assuming that each customer that comes through the door will be lying through their teeth. It's unfortunate that they have that mentality as I consider myself to be a pretty honest guy. I wanted the Ford entertainment system and they couldn't give me that. That was a dealbreaker for me, but the way they handled the whole process was a nightmare!! Customers are not a priority to them, it's sales, sales, sales regardless of how they achieve them! Needless to say, I'm never going back there again except the service department who treated me right every time. One piece of advice: Do not buy anything or deal with the sales department from Cortese Ford!! If you need service done, the service department is excellent!!
The Worst Dealer in Rochester
by 11/30/2007on
We made a trip to Cortese Ford in Rochester only to find them rude and demeaning. On the way home we stopped at Lee Pontiac in Boonville. They were so kind and honest they did better than the price we were offered earlier that day. They gave us a fair trade in and offered to do anything no get us to purchased from them. When we picked up the car it was A - 1 condition. Whenever we need anything done they offer us a loaner not to inconvenience us. The entire staff goes above and beyond for their customers. We will refer our friends and continue to purchase cars from Lee Pontiac in Boonville. Cortese Ford Should have the place closed down.... Thank you Mike for your great salesmanship.