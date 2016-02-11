Customer Reviews of Riverhead Ford Lincoln
the best
by 11/02/2016on
always a great experience at riverhead ford, cant thank the sales team enough for assisting me with my new ford explorer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck trade in
by 09/13/2016on
Very helpful with the buying experience and transition to new vehicle. I wish a few more extras were included but I didn't press the matter too much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales and Service
by 07/19/2016on
We have F-150 LTX, Ford 150 Platnum, and recently purchased a Transit-Connect Wagon. Sales Rep Karen Tegregretti is a pleasure to deal with, as well as your service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star Service
by 06/29/2016on
Staff very welcoming, left you alone after asking if they could do anything until you asked for assistance ... showroom clean and open ... my salesperson Bill Seydel was EXCELLENT in his helping me through the ropes and then latter explaining the interior features of my car I came to Riverhead from E Setauket because of a friend who raved about the service and personnel ... I equally recommend others to go the distance for it is the distance the people at Riverhead Ford go for the customer rev James Mannion
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful and professional in all respects
by 05/04/2016on
The whole experience was extremely professional and helpful. My MKC has many special features and Frank Egan was very skilled and considerate and patient in explaining everything to me. One of the highlights was my first use of the parallel parking assist feature under his guidance - unbelievable, I could never have parked in that space - a foretaste of things to come when driverless vehicles become the norm? My sincere thanks to all at Riverhead Lincoln
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great serviceccnanny
by 04/19/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Fusion from Frank Egan. He was very informative, explained all the new Options in the car very well. We found him to be very knowledgeable about all the features in the car. Since we never had a car with all the new features, Frank was very patient with us and went over things we did not understand. We were very satisfied with his service and would highly recommend him to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/07/2016on
My wife and I were over our mileage on our Ford Explorer lease and still had a year left so we went in to see Chris Pagliaro who we dealt with in the past to see what we could do. Chris worked extra hard to come up with a reasonable solution to the issue and priced out at least 8 different vehicles before we landed on the one that worked best. He was able to minimize our out of pocket costs while keeping our payment at a level we were comfortable with and got us in to a new car that very day; a 2016 Ford Escape Titanium. We absolutely love our new car and it met all of our wish list items. Chris and everyone else involved in the process made it very easy for us and were a true pleasure to work with. Never did we feel pressured to do anything we didn't want to do and always did we feel that Chris & Team were going above and beyond to help us get the best deal and find the best solution to our situation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/27/2016on
Ford Lincoln MKZ Great staff Everyone so helpful Spent a lot of time explaining technology
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Friendly Car Buying Atmosphere
by 02/22/2016on
Couldn't be happier with me 2016 F-150 purchasing experience. Bill was a great salesman and the entire staff was friendly and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You guys are the Best !
by 01/12/2016on
I live locally in Riverhead. I stopped by two other local dealers before I came to your dealership. Neither of those two cared to sit down and discuss a deal. You were the 3rd dealer I came to and your salesman Chris took the time to get us the best deal. Even though I was not prepared to purchase or lease a vehicle at that point, I came back two days later and signed a lease. Its refreshing to find someone who wants to do their job properly. THANK YOU ! P.S. So far I love the car. If I hit the big lotto - LOL, I will buy my Mustang from you guys. God Bless Bill and Tee Zucconi
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesmen.
by 12/18/2015on
Ian was a great salesman. No pressure and took a lot of time to get us in the right truck. I love our new Ford F-150 lariat
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Enjoyable Experience
by 10/27/2015on
The experience was very pleasant. Our salesperson, Tom Hart, was courteous and knowledgeable. We agreed on the price and appointments and settled the deal. The sales manager, Steve, was very friendly and as it turned out, we knew several mutual business associates. Overall, it was an enjoyable buying experience. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The first time I leased a car in my own name!!
by 10/12/2015on
I decided to lease the 2016 Ford Escape. the service was absolutely amazing, There was nothing hidden between the lines and everyone was very truthful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good, low pressure buying experience.
by 10/07/2015on
Our salesperson was very easy to deal with. No pressure or sales gimmicks. During our fist visit to look at the Fusion he waited patiently outside the car while my wife and I played with all of the interior features for almost 10 minutes. He wasn't rattling on like many other salespeople I have dealt with in the past. Just let us really see if this was going to be the right car for us. Same thing on the test drive. He answered all of our questions without being pushy and let us really experience the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Sales Experoence
by 08/25/2015on
MKC - Bill was exceptional! He made time for us even on his off days. He even offered to deliver the vehicle to my job just to make it more convenient for me and my crazy work schedule! Karen helped us on Bill's day off and was very thorough with all the new features of the vehicle. The manager and the finance gentleman were very nice and professional, as well. I was extremely indecisive and everyone helped me choose the right vehicle for my needs. This is the second vehicle I purchased from Riverhead Motors. They were great the first time around and even better this time!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sherlock
by 07/28/2015on
Donald made me feel very comfortable, he is very patient, and I learn slowly/ Shirley Karas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasure
by 07/23/2015on
We leased a SUV Escape. Salesperson Ed Martin was a pleasure to work with. Ed was a gentleman and kept to his word, no surprises, a painless experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/23/2015on
I recently purchased a Ford Fusion. Great experience! Purchased several vehicles from Riverhead Ford. Salesman honest and straightforward. Smooth transaction, would definitely do business with again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
nerw delivery
by 06/10/2015on
the dealership was very good in the sale and the preparation of the 2015 mustang gt I am very hap[py with the car and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 06/01/2015on
I just purchased a used 2012 Lincoln MKZ. I noticed after I brought it home damage on the front lower grill? I notified my salesman immediately and they are going to take care of it right away. They have great customer support and make you feel comfortable. Thanks guys. Stacey Melillo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service!
by 04/20/2015on
My previous car buying experience was a nightmare so I went to Riverhead Ford on a recommendation from a friend and it was the best decision! Bill was incredible to work with. He went above and beyond with trying to work within my budget and got me into the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
