5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I were over our mileage on our Ford Explorer lease and still had a year left so we went in to see Chris Pagliaro who we dealt with in the past to see what we could do. Chris worked extra hard to come up with a reasonable solution to the issue and priced out at least 8 different vehicles before we landed on the one that worked best. He was able to minimize our out of pocket costs while keeping our payment at a level we were comfortable with and got us in to a new car that very day; a 2016 Ford Escape Titanium. We absolutely love our new car and it met all of our wish list items. Chris and everyone else involved in the process made it very easy for us and were a true pleasure to work with. Never did we feel pressured to do anything we didn't want to do and always did we feel that Chris & Team were going above and beyond to help us get the best deal and find the best solution to our situation. Read more