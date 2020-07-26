1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went in to pick up my new car. Had already put down payment on with salesman and we agreed what the Cashier's check was to be for pickup. Day of pickup (was cash deal with trade in), the sales manager, Larry Cole, demanded more money. He was holding my car hostage. I had the paperwork to back me up. After a debate, he threw my cashier's check at me and told me to get out - he didn't want my business. I should have left. I wrote a personal check. He is [non-permissible content removed]. He was demeaning, rude and abusive towards me. am a 64 year old widow. I was so shaken up that I never fully inspected my car before leaving the dealership. When arriving home, I noticed the car was dirty (I have pictures) and the new car get ready inspection was blank and in my paperwork. It was never done. I tried to negotiate with Collon, the so-called born again Christian with 6 kids to support. Boohoo. Did you ever notice born agains are usually recovering alcoholics or drug abusers. He also lied to me. I texted and called the General Manager, Ted, who would only side with his "team." What should have been a happy experience turned into a nightmare. I have learned my lesson. I traded in a CX-5 with 26K on it. I have always been a loyal Mazda customer. This has left a bad taste in my mouth. I don't want to believe that this dealership is indicative of Mazda in general. I have already contacted Mazda Corporate and my personal attorney. I don't believe they would have treated a man like this. Stay far, far away. Read all the terrible reviews on line. Nightmare!!! Read more