Cooley Mazda
Customer Reviews of Cooley Mazda
NIGHTMARE!!!
by 07/26/2020on
Went in to pick up my new car. Had already put down payment on with salesman and we agreed what the Cashier's check was to be for pickup. Day of pickup (was cash deal with trade in), the sales manager, Larry Cole, demanded more money. He was holding my car hostage. I had the paperwork to back me up. After a debate, he threw my cashier's check at me and told me to get out - he didn't want my business. I should have left. I wrote a personal check. He is [non-permissible content removed]. He was demeaning, rude and abusive towards me. am a 64 year old widow. I was so shaken up that I never fully inspected my car before leaving the dealership. When arriving home, I noticed the car was dirty (I have pictures) and the new car get ready inspection was blank and in my paperwork. It was never done. I tried to negotiate with Collon, the so-called born again Christian with 6 kids to support. Boohoo. Did you ever notice born agains are usually recovering alcoholics or drug abusers. He also lied to me. I texted and called the General Manager, Ted, who would only side with his "team." What should have been a happy experience turned into a nightmare. I have learned my lesson. I traded in a CX-5 with 26K on it. I have always been a loyal Mazda customer. This has left a bad taste in my mouth. I don't want to believe that this dealership is indicative of Mazda in general. I have already contacted Mazda Corporate and my personal attorney. I don't believe they would have treated a man like this. Stay far, far away. Read all the terrible reviews on line. Nightmare!!!
Exceptional Service
by 04/18/2019on
I recently purchased a VW Jetta at Cooley and the whole experience was exceptional. From Dan Stein to The finance man Larry. Everyone was very professional and thinking it would take hours from start to finish was quite the opposite. Thank you Cooley Motors for your outstanding service. I will highly recommend Cooley to everyone.
Ashloveshercar
by 05/09/2015on
I want to start by saying I am so happy I went here. After I read the reviews, I was hesitant on buying. But they had the best used cars compared to anywhere else!! Let me tell you.. They are nothing like what I have read. Things were so easy and actually short and sweet. I would not pass up going here! Great people, great cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not what I expected, they lost me as a customer
by 02/15/2014on
I was recently in the market for a new Volkswagen, and Cooley was a dealership that I considered doing business with. Like many of us do nowadays, I inquired about a car using the internet, which led me to a Cooley Motors salesman named Huffy. In the beginning, things went well; Huffy was friendly, and promptly answered any questions I had. He also provided me with a price quote, and stated that it was the very best he could offer me. I took him at his word, and soon found that a newer, higher volume VW dealership in the area could beat his offer. Naturally, I purchased from them. When I told Huffy of my decision, this was his reply: "Well Will you didn't give me an opportunity, so I guess you'll never know if we could of beat them, but thanks for running me around and not taking into consideration that selling cars is how I earn my living. In the future don't waste peoples time because we were 10 bucks less with some money down so with no money down it was basically the same deal... simple math.. enjoy your new car..." Whether it's for service on my new car, or the purchase of another VW in the future, I will not be dealing with Cooley. I only patronize dealerships that want to EARN my business, not feel entitled to it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Experience EVER!
by 05/10/2013on
THANK YOU Cooley Motors for making this whole process easy for me! I was so scared to go by myself to buy a car but Lorna and Josh were great! I love my new Mazda and i love the payment too!!! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable