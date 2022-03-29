5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were in a bind, saw the commercial on TV for Garvey "IF YOU CAN'T GET IT AT GARVEY, YOU CAN'T GET IT". So we made one phone call, were connected to "OUR" salesman, Eric S. We explained our challenge and he took excellent care of us. We did "NOTHING". He put us in the right vehicle for us, terms of the contract were spot on, and we will never purchase from anywhere else. We have sent several friends and family back to Garvey and of course to Eric and he did the same for them... Just explain to any one of there fine sales resps and they will get you in the right car, truck, or suv desired. Thank you Garvey and Eric for everything.... The Lawrence'f from Northville NY Read more