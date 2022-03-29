Garvey Volkswagen
Perfect as always
by 03/29/2022on
We have bought several vehicles from Garvey VW over the last 20 years. Eric Seeley has been our salesperson for the last few vehicles. He worked hard to make sure that everything went smoothly. Neither my husband nor I would trust anyone else as much when purchasing a car. Eric & Garvey VW are the best.
Made it easy!
by 02/28/2022on
We normally don’t like to purchase cars. Working with Eric made it much easier. We will definitely recommend!
Sales
by 10/26/2021on
I recently purchased my third vehicle from Garvey. I’ve worked with Claude on all three of my purchases. He is wonderful to work with, never pressuring me into anything I don’t won’t as well as not jerking me around. I tell Claude what it is I’m looking for, and he makes it happen. Most recently he had the car I wanted brought up from Long Island. He has checked in numerous times since I got my car and I know I can call him at anytime with any questions or concerns. I highly recommend Claude and Garvey!!
Driving in style thanks to Eric S!
by 07/31/2021on
Eric was very helpful and knowledgeable in answering all of my questions involving a lease trade-in. He was very genuine and passionate about his work and more than willing to help me find the best vehicle, specifically tailored to my family’s needs and helped me explore and weigh various options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle purchase through Eric Seelye
by 02/27/2021on
Eric was thorough knowledgeable and efficient. He gave me Just the right amount of space And time to think about my purchase. With the amount of experience Eric has had at Volkswagen Garvey he still has not lost the scope of what the customer needs as well as what Garvey stands for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great 1st Experience at Garvey
by 09/15/2020on
My husband and I had a GREAT experience at The Queensbury Garvey Dealership. Claude Middleton was our salesman. He was AWESOME!! He made the whole experience so smooth . He wasn't pushy, he listened to our needs and wants, and respected us as customers. We would definitely go back !! It was our very 1st time coming to Garvey. We had been with the same salesman for MANY years, and he left the cars sales industry . I don't like change, however Claude made all that anxiety I had disappear . I absolutely love My 2020 Tiguan !!
Just got my 3rd VW from Garvey
by 08/07/2020on
Garvey has been fantastic to do business with. Very personable and professional. No pressuring when in the decision process. Very easy process from decision through driving new car off the lot. Eric Seeley has been our sales representative for 3 cars. My wife wants to go back for our 4th VW with Eric in October.
Eric Seeley
by 07/27/2020on
Eric has always gone out of his way to please us. When we were down and out with a vehicle, one call to Eric and the next day we were there signing papers and driving off in a newer vehicle. We trust Erics taste in vehicles for us. Eric is one amazing sales person and such a value to your company. We have recommended friends and family members, they went to see Eric and they too purchased a vehicle from Eric. When we are ready to purchase we will return to Garvey and Eric........ Thank you Eric for all your wonder, kind service.
Excellent
by 05/31/2020on
Awesome buying experience.. Eric is professional smart and doesn't waste your time.
Garvey Kia Sales
by 04/03/2020on
I will be a 20 year customer of Garvey Kia this year. I have had all good experiences . I have had 2 Sportages, 2 Souls, and a Sorento. . Never had a problem Kias are great as far as I am concerned the best. I am looking forward to Getting a 2021 Seltos Ex very soon and working with my Dealer at Garvey Kia Eric Seeley.. He has always helped me .answering any questions I may have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Garvey KIA Queensbury, NY
by 01/08/2020on
I have bought 5 cars at this dealership, all from the same salesman. They are very easy to deal with and friendly. I in tend to go back for my next vehicle. I recommended this to my sister when she was looking to lease. Unfortunately, she didn't make a deal.
Great Service at Garvey VW!
by 01/08/2020on
Lifelong VW owner. Have had many ups and downs with VW vehicles and dealers over the years, however I have found that Garvey VW really wants to work with their customers to meet their needs and make them happy. Very satisfied with their excellent service and Brandon in particular.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attention to detail and accuracy
by 12/31/2019on
We recently worked with Eric Seelye to look into a new Volkswagon Atlas for our family. He was very knowledgeable and quick to provide us with the information we needed. We are continuing to work with him to find the best fit for us.
Very Happy with Garvey VW & Kia
by 12/31/2019on
I am very happy with my experience at Garvey V W. My salesman Eric took time to answer all my questions and was very patient with me.Everyone at Garvey has been friendly, polite, and very helpful.This is my second new car from Garvey V W, Kia and I will continue with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE EVER
by 12/30/2019on
We were in a bind, saw the commercial on TV for Garvey "IF YOU CAN'T GET IT AT GARVEY, YOU CAN'T GET IT". So we made one phone call, were connected to "OUR" salesman, Eric S. We explained our challenge and he took excellent care of us. We did "NOTHING". He put us in the right vehicle for us, terms of the contract were spot on, and we will never purchase from anywhere else. We have sent several friends and family back to Garvey and of course to Eric and he did the same for them... Just explain to any one of there fine sales resps and they will get you in the right car, truck, or suv desired. Thank you Garvey and Eric for everything.... The Lawrence'f from Northville NY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eric Seelye, Garvey VW Kia
by 12/26/2019on
I’ve been buying cars from Garvey for 30 years. Eric has been my salesman about 20 years. I’ve remained loyal because Eric and Garvey have have given reliable service and a good solid value. I would give them my highest recommendation.
Amazing customer service
by 12/24/2019on
I have been going to Garvey for almost 20 years. Everyone from Sales to Service to Office staff are amazing. They work with you. They care that you are satisfied and follow up on all purchases and service. Great dealership and awesome cars!
Sales team
by 11/25/2019on
Very professional and hardworking!
passat wagon service
by 08/12/2019on
Always professional and timely
Great
by 07/29/2019on
They were so nice and thorough definitely recommend I had the amazing service of Louis very knowledgeable and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Attitude
by 04/17/2019on
I have purchased my last two cars from Garvey and also have referred many others in the Queensbury location. My 2017 Tiguan in excellent condition the front windshield wipers stopped working, the rear one works. I took time from work to go there and ask if someone could take a look, I was immediately told "Nope! I don't have anyone today." My reply was it is suppose to pour rain later & he shrugged his shoulders as if to say Too Bad! He then proceeded to tell me it will be $129.00 plus tax just to look and then whatever the charge on top of that and no one knows until they do testing. I was livid and said you have lost a good customer! And walked out. I have dealt with this individual in the past and to say he always has an attitude is being polite! There were others in the showroom in fact even one of the Garvey owners and did not step in. I will Never go back to Garvey nor will I ever recommend Garvey!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
