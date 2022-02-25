Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DELLA MAZDA

DELLA MAZDA

DELLA MAZDA
Visit dealer’s website 
92 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DELLA MAZDA

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

D'Ella delivers!

by Beth on 02/25/2022

This is my second purchase from D'Ella Mazda. Jeff Lion did a fantastic job getting the price and car I wanted. From sales to service, I have always had a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

D'Ella delivers!

by Beth on 02/25/2022

This is my second purchase from D'Ella Mazda. Jeff Lion did a fantastic job getting the price and car I wanted. From sales to service, I have always had a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 stars

by 2019 Chevy Equinox on 02/10/2022

Shout out to salesman Jeff Lion, general manager Danny and finance manager Rick all of Della Mazda. Together they found the exact vehicle I was looking for! They made the whole process so easy, from answering all my questions, processing all the DMV paperwork and even calling my insurance company. If you're in the market for a great, reliable vehicle dont wait...call Jeff at Della Mazda!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service Department

by Andrew Rush on 11/19/2021

Great service department. The service is always completed on time, done right, at a fair price. I'd highly recommend getting your car serviced at Della Mazda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Scott on 12/27/2018

I bought a new Mazda CX-5 here today, I like the transparency and honesty that a lot of dealers just wont give you. Upfront pricing and friendly staff would definitely buy my next vehicle here and recommend to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lost Keys 😣

by Michelle on 06/30/2017

From the moment I contacted the Della Mazda parts department they put me at ease and assisted well beyond what I exapected. Guy was extremely friendly, helpful and genuinely concerned that we lost the only set of keys to our Mazda. John from service was also kind and helpful you have an amazing team there at Fella! Thank so much for everything!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
9 cars in stock
0 new0 used9 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Mazda MX-5 Miata
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

DELLA Mazda of Glens Falls has made it our goal to be your go-to place for all of your Mazda and automotive needs. We provide our customers from Queensbury, Glens Falls, Saratoga, Clifton Park, or Albany, NY with the best experience from the moment you first arrive to the moment you drive off the lot in your new or pre-owned vehicle. Come visit us at 92 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. We hope to see you soon!

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for