Customer Reviews of DELLA MAZDA
D'Ella delivers!
by 02/25/2022on
This is my second purchase from D'Ella Mazda. Jeff Lion did a fantastic job getting the price and car I wanted. From sales to service, I have always had a positive experience.
5 out of 5 stars
by 02/10/2022on
Shout out to salesman Jeff Lion, general manager Danny and finance manager Rick all of Della Mazda. Together they found the exact vehicle I was looking for! They made the whole process so easy, from answering all my questions, processing all the DMV paperwork and even calling my insurance company. If you're in the market for a great, reliable vehicle dont wait...call Jeff at Della Mazda!!
Excellent Service Department
by 11/19/2021on
Great service department. The service is always completed on time, done right, at a fair price. I'd highly recommend getting your car serviced at Della Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 12/27/2018on
I bought a new Mazda CX-5 here today, I like the transparency and honesty that a lot of dealers just wont give you. Upfront pricing and friendly staff would definitely buy my next vehicle here and recommend to friends and family.
Lost Keys 😣
by 06/30/2017on
From the moment I contacted the Della Mazda parts department they put me at ease and assisted well beyond what I exapected. Guy was extremely friendly, helpful and genuinely concerned that we lost the only set of keys to our Mazda. John from service was also kind and helpful you have an amazing team there at Fella! Thank so much for everything!!
