Worst experience ever
by 05/20/2018on
I'm extremely disappointed that I chose Star Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership to buy my new car. Car was making really loud noise and broke down in two days of purchase, had to towed to nearest Acura dealership to fix it. I was told to have 90 days or 4000 miles Acura warranty but that didn't happen. After being run around from one person to another for 3 days I had to pay out of my pocked to fix the car. Christopher D. Lewis sold me the car, he did nothing but lying. He absolutely ignored me after the car is sold. I also had 2 cashier's check made out to them which was $490 over Chris told me he will mail me that $490 check which now they even refused to give me my money back. I'm being disrespected, cheated & humiliated. If you go to this dealership be very careful and don't believe anything they say.
Straight Up [non-permissible content removed]!!
by 05/02/2017on
Do not go to this dealership at all costs. This dealership is why people hate buying cars and they are the definition of a [non-permissible content removed]. They will straight up try and rob you of your money. I went to this dealership because they were the only dealer in my area that had a dodge charger with the color and options I wanted. I drove over 200 miles to get this car and they new it. When I walked in, they would not let me see the car or test drive it. Right off the bat, they threw a payment number at me that was complete BS. I asked them to show me how they broke down the numbers and they would not give me the numbers. I then wrote down the numbers that I wanted and what the payment would be, which was almost 100 less a month then what they were trying to tell me. After we agreed on the price of the car and my trade, they made me wait for HOURS!! I got there at 12 pm and we had the numbers agreed on within 30 minutes. I did not get to see the finance manager for 4 hours and when I got in to see him, they must of thought I was an idiot and just sign the paperwork because the monthly payment was at the original payment again. Then they try and tell me that I won't be getting the rebates that Chrysler was offering on my car and that my plates would cost 700 dollars to get from NJ, which was completely wrong. Also, they tried upping the price of the car over 2000 dollars OVER MSRP!! After I called them our again about this, they made me wait another hour to verify the rebates. After that, they still would not honor the price of the car and kept trying to say that the "internet price" on the website was the best they could do and would not even honor that if I did not have it printer off. The "Internet Price" on their website was MSRP. After them finally honoring the price we originally agreed on, I signed off on everything. Well, today I got my plates from them, but instead of getting new plates and registration, plus the difference in the registration and what I paid, I got my original plates that were on my trade and a registration that expires in 3 months. The transfer was 85 bucks, but they took 650 from me and never gave me the difference. Needless to say, never give this dealership you time or your money. Dodge will be getting a call from me today because I am not letting them get away with this.
HORRIBLE!!!
by 06/04/2012on
I spoke to a Michelle Cordero with whom I made an appointment with. She called me at 9am on the day of my appointment to confirm that the car was there. They lied to my face!!! I told her that I lived extremely far away, she assured me that the car would be there and that she would call me if anything changed. When I got there, there was no Michelle and no car. They were extremely rude and have no respect for people. This is the worst service I have ever seen in my life. NEVER go to this horrible dealership. IT's A NIGHTMARE!!!
why bother
by 04/04/2010on
I called AAA for a referral using their "Buying Service" at approx.10 AM on Friday, 4-2-2010. No one from the dealership got back to me until 6:18 that evening. I guess they were just too busy. Now I'M too busy to even consider dealing with them. On to Plan B.
How I was cheated
by 03/22/2010on
I bought a used car from this outfit. It looked wonderful, on my way home the engine light came on. I called and was told to bring the car in. I thought it would be under the warrentee. What was wrong was not covered as it was not an engine problem it was an emissions problem. This was not covered by the warrentee. The problem was so bad that my mechanic said this light had to be on when they took the car in as a trade. He also said it should not have passed inspection, but it had an inspection sticker (quess what it was not a viable sticker the car had to be inspected). It did not pass. I am sixty years old and money does not come easy. I was told never to curse anyone, because it will come back on you. Therrefore, I do not wish them ill, I wish they get waht they deserve. This place is run by [violative content deleted]. Go anywhere but here.. In their defence they did offer me a one year maintainance insurance policy for 1500. the estimate for the repairs was also 1500, wow what great guys.
This place is a [violative content deleted].
by 10/01/2009on
Below, is what I wrote to the manager: Hi Steve, Just wanted to tell you of my experience in buying a Jeep from you. WOW! Your dealership is the a [violative content deleted] give you the run around car dealer that you read about on the internet. Let me start from the beginning. I came to your dealer after calling from another dealer in regards to a Jeep Patriot. I was very clear over the phone, asking if you had in stock, because I did not want to drive the 20 minutes if you did not. The girl on the phone stated "I just spoke to the sales manager and we have PLENTY in stock" . I came in and met with Hasan. I explained that I have owned ONLY Jeeps my whole driving life and my parents have a Jeep. We usually do business with [another dealership], but their customer service has changed. We have been to six other dealers and no one has a Patriot. I said I was glad you have them in stock. He went and found out that you had NONE in stock, but could find one from another dealer. He even said "They told you we had them in stock? Oh I apologize they lied" .After stating that I did not really want to do that (get it from another dealer), he said "we do it daily". He found a Green Jeep Patriot elsewhere. I asked if my wife could drive one because she had never taken a test drive. I was told that you had none but a standard transmission (which she could not drive) but for $1,000.00 they could get the car for me to test drive. I said "thank you" but I could not buy without a test drive and I didn't want to leave $1,000.00 . Would you buy something for $17,000 and not test it to see if you like it? I went to ANOTHER dealer for a test drive. They had a Patriot there for me to purchase, but I wanted Hasan to get my business (he was great at first). My wife loved the test drive so I called Hasan to tell him we were on our way back after going to another dealer for a test drive. He was shocked! I got there and long story short we worked out a deal on the price of the Jeep. I wanted to know how much I would have to put down, as well as my monthly payments. Hasan got the finance manager (who is the ONLY respectable person in your dealership) and I was told it was too late (6:25pm) to do anything with the bank and he didn't want to give me fake numbers. They BOTH told me to leave $1,000.00 (same deposit as before) they would run my info and get back to me at 9am with my money down, apr and payments. I signed credit applications and even signed another sheet and put $1,000.00 on a credit card. We walked out happy. The next day came (Wednesday) and 10am rolled around, no phone call. We gave it until 2:45pm and called Hasan. Below is a record of what happened next (I wrote down each phone conversation). 2: 45pm: Hasan "Oh he never called you? Let me go talk to him and I will call you back in a few minutes" By the time I got home from work, it was 5:15 5:15 Hasan" They cannot do anything over the phone. We need you to sit down with the financial guy here. Can you come in?" Me: "Hasan, that was not our agreement. That is why I put the $1,000.00. Both you and the other gentlemen said you would call. I don't want to drive down again." Hasan: "Let me talk to my manager and see what I can do. I will call you back in 20 minutes (that is what your dealership should be called 20MINUTES because that is everyone's answer) 5:35 I call back Women who answered: "Hello Star group." Me: "Hasan please" Women: "Hold." Women: "Hasan is on a test drive, call back in 20 minutes." I had my wife call and what do you know Hasan is there. Avoiding me???? Hasan: "They were in a meeting, hold on!" I get disconnected. My cell phone rings. Allen: "Hi Mr. Littell this is Allen a manager here at Star. Hasan wanted me to call. You are going to have to come in...." Me: "Let me cut you off" I told him the situation. He said he
Deceptive - liers
by 09/03/2009on
Deceptive - advertisement Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep's Meena Lakharam Internet Sales Team called me and made an appointment to do test drive telling me they have both silver and black convertibles I even called her back and asked if the convertible is in stock and told her I am looking for the limited hard top convertible and that their web site did not show they have it - she told me the website is not updated and she has silver and black in stock I drive to the dealership. the one salesman tells me no convertibles in stock and that they did not have any. Meena and another salesman say it was sold and tries to talk to me about 4 door sedans. This wasted most of my Saturday on their lies. I only guess the object was to get people into the dealership with total disregard for customer's having to drive Let's think about this, bait and switch sales switch NO way can you sell a 4 door to a guy that is ready buy convertible just looking for it in stock Hmm, show that leads turn into customers coming into dealership - well they leave pissed off that they were lied-to and deceived and wasted their time
YOU NEED $500 dollars TO BRING A CAR TO THE MECHANIC!
by 07/31/2009on
WHAT THE [violative content deleted]! SERIOUSLY! AVOID THIS PLACE AT ONCE! I went to this dealer to check out a car that I saw on the newspaper that was on "SALE." [violative content deleted]! once i arrived to this place, they increased the price to the original price unless I finance. I wanted to pay it full, but they refused! Then I had asked them that I will need to drive it around and then bring it to a private mechanic. YOU KNOW WHAT?! I HAVE TO PAY $500 deposit for that! SO BS! WHAT KIND OF DEALERSHIP IS THAT?>!!??!! THEY WERE SOO RUDE! I did not even agree on anything and right away the guy brought a contract for me to sign. DUDE! I did not even test drive the car yet nor have I gotten anymore information about it and youre already bringing out a contract? I personally hate the manager and so the salesman. they would literally play with your head thinking youre an idiot. I'm very grateful for the reviews that I read from edmunds. Without you guys, I could have been in deep trouble by these dealers! KEEP IT UP PLEASE! DO ME A FAVOR? DO NOT EVEN SET YOUR TOES INTO THIS DEALERSHIP! WASTE OF TIME AND BREATH!
THIS PLACE IS A [violative content deleted]
by 05/27/2009on
DO NOT GO NEAR 211-10 JAMAICA AVENUE, QUEENS VILLAGE N.Y. IT IS AN ABSOLUTE [violative content deleted]!!!! THEY WILL LIE TO YOU, TELL YOU ONE PRICE AND THEN DROP A BOMB IN YOUR LAP WHEN YOU ARE ABOUT TO CLOSE THE DEAL!!!!!!!! [violative content deleted]! To be very specific, a salesman named ANTHONY promised me a vehicle at a fantastic price under certain terms. Once I was ready to sign my money away, he led me to an office where I found out the terms were not only for 72 months (not the originally agreed upon 60) but $100.00 more per month than our agreement! I have never met a more [violative content deleted] person in all my life. Oh, and he apparently has no problem stealing commision from his co-workers. I went in and asked for Oliver, with whom I spoke on the phone earlier. Anthony told me he wanted to make the sale--so I should just forget Oliver and work with him. Because he'd give me a better deal. People with no morals always end up with exactly what Anthony got today. Nothing. I'm glad I walked out of that [violative content deleted].
First time I ever bought a car from Star Auto 5*****
by 11/06/2008on
This is only the second car that I have purchased (leased) and the two experiences are night and day. At Star I was treated above all as a person, second a customer and this made it so easy to open up and talk to the sales person and General manager. The best part about being able to be honest with a dealer is you can express your concerns and not worry about holding your cards. This I feel helped me because I got exactly what I wanted...Packages, color and payment and guess what ? the car was not instock they went and got it that day. So that night I was back picking up my new car and it was exactly what they said it would be. Unlike the first EXPERIENCE which was rushed, the car was not in stock so I settled when I was told that I could not get a good deal if I did not take a car that was in the dealerships lot. I always blamed myself for not being more demanding, but the whole experience at Star has helped me get over it. NEED OR WANT A CAR GO SEE THESE GUYS Just ask for "UNCLE PETE" the GM he will treat you like a member of his family.
Worst Car buying experience in my life
by 08/17/2008on
On May 24, 2008, my husband, 2 year old son and I went to Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep to buy a 2005 Nissan Altima. The salesman allowed us to only go around the block with the car, but told us we would have 30 days to have the car for a test drive. Since I was tired when signing the agreements, I didn't check that the price was that which we had agreed upon and I didn't make sure they had put down in writing I had the car for a 30 day test drive. The first time we went on the highway we noticed problems. We brought the car to mechanic, who looked at the car for us and made a list of things wrong and told us not to buy the car since it was not safe. On June 7, 2008, we brought the car back and discussed all the problems the car had and the fact we didn't want the car since it was unsafe. At the time they seemed very nice and said they understood we didn't want the car, since we had a small child and looked at the other cars to sell us instead. They explained that we needed to come back when we had the registration. The next week when we had the registration, we went back with the registration. They took a copy of the registration and told us we needed to come back when one of the managers were in the following week, because he was on vacation. The following week we went back, when we were told that we had to wait for the title. Two weeks later we went back with the title and were shown a red 2006 Galant. However, I wasn't allowed to test drive the car, but they brought it to my mechanic. My mechanic checked the car for me a few days later and informed us that the car needed 2 new tires and a wheel alignment. The next weekend we went down at 10 AM. We took the car for a test ride and to put gas in, since it didn't have any. They had us call our insurance company to have the insurance switched from the Altima to the Galant. After waiting for hours, we were informed by the manager he wouldn't sell us this car because it was a lower value. We were informed the salesperson that sold us the Altima doesn't speak English as his first language, so he may say things that aren't correct. I explained to them he is acting as their agent and they are responsible for what he says to customers. We also explained that the credit manager had confirmed that we had 30 days to test drive the car, but didn't see why we would want to bring it back. At 4 PM we were informed that we could either go for a brand new 2008 Galant or would have to take the Altima. My husband and I feeling that we had no other choice said that we would take the 2008 Galant. Then came the other bad news, according to the manager, the Altima depreciated $4,000 (about a 1/3 of the price) in the two weeks that we had the car. I explained to him that what he was saying didn't make sense, which is when he agreed with us that it was capitalism. If anyone asks do not go to Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Jamaica Boulevard in Queens Village. The car they sold us was unsafe and then made us pay a penalty when we brought the car back to them.
