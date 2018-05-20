1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Below, is what I wrote to the manager: Hi Steve, Just wanted to tell you of my experience in buying a Jeep from you. WOW! Your dealership is the a [violative content deleted] give you the run around car dealer that you read about on the internet. Let me start from the beginning. I came to your dealer after calling from another dealer in regards to a Jeep Patriot. I was very clear over the phone, asking if you had in stock, because I did not want to drive the 20 minutes if you did not. The girl on the phone stated "I just spoke to the sales manager and we have PLENTY in stock" . I came in and met with Hasan. I explained that I have owned ONLY Jeeps my whole driving life and my parents have a Jeep. We usually do business with [another dealership], but their customer service has changed. We have been to six other dealers and no one has a Patriot. I said I was glad you have them in stock. He went and found out that you had NONE in stock, but could find one from another dealer. He even said "They told you we had them in stock? Oh I apologize they lied" .After stating that I did not really want to do that (get it from another dealer), he said "we do it daily". He found a Green Jeep Patriot elsewhere. I asked if my wife could drive one because she had never taken a test drive. I was told that you had none but a standard transmission (which she could not drive) but for $1,000.00 they could get the car for me to test drive. I said "thank you" but I could not buy without a test drive and I didn't want to leave $1,000.00 . Would you buy something for $17,000 and not test it to see if you like it? I went to ANOTHER dealer for a test drive. They had a Patriot there for me to purchase, but I wanted Hasan to get my business (he was great at first). My wife loved the test drive so I called Hasan to tell him we were on our way back after going to another dealer for a test drive. He was shocked! I got there and long story short we worked out a deal on the price of the Jeep. I wanted to know how much I would have to put down, as well as my monthly payments. Hasan got the finance manager (who is the ONLY respectable person in your dealership) and I was told it was too late (6:25pm) to do anything with the bank and he didn't want to give me fake numbers. They BOTH told me to leave $1,000.00 (same deposit as before) they would run my info and get back to me at 9am with my money down, apr and payments. I signed credit applications and even signed another sheet and put $1,000.00 on a credit card. We walked out happy. The next day came (Wednesday) and 10am rolled around, no phone call. We gave it until 2:45pm and called Hasan. Below is a record of what happened next (I wrote down each phone conversation). 2: 45pm: Hasan "Oh he never called you? Let me go talk to him and I will call you back in a few minutes" By the time I got home from work, it was 5:15 5:15 Hasan" They cannot do anything over the phone. We need you to sit down with the financial guy here. Can you come in?" Me: "Hasan, that was not our agreement. That is why I put the $1,000.00. Both you and the other gentlemen said you would call. I don't want to drive down again." Hasan: "Let me talk to my manager and see what I can do. I will call you back in 20 minutes (that is what your dealership should be called 20MINUTES because that is everyone's answer) 5:35 I call back Women who answered: "Hello Star group." Me: "Hasan please" Women: "Hold." Women: "Hasan is on a test drive, call back in 20 minutes." I had my wife call and what do you know Hasan is there. Avoiding me???? Hasan: "They were in a meeting, hold on!" I get disconnected. My cell phone rings. Allen: "Hi Mr. Littell this is Allen a manager here at Star. Hasan wanted me to call. You are going to have to come in...." Me: "Let me cut you off" I told him the situation. He said he Read more