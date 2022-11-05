Friendly Honda
Customer Reviews of Friendly Honda
Friendly is not just in the name!
by 05/11/2022on
Working with the staff at Friendly Honda was truly a pleasure. Everyone was nice and professional… especially Carlos! I was given accurate pricing information over the phone, with no surprises when I visited the dealership. Brian helped secure me a great interest rate, and the buying process was simplified. Definitely worth checking out and doing business with Friendly Honda!
Very courteous people. Left feeling taken care of
by 05/11/2022on
The dealership is not difficult to get to from most places in the Hudson Valley. Carlos was a very attentive salesperson and immediately took care of us. They worked out a possible issue with one of the headrests. They were upfront and honest in their dealings and communication. Prices seem fair considering the current market inflation. We felt taken care of and not advantage of. Paul was very friendly and discussed everything in detail and honesty without the pressure. Go see them for your next car purchase. We have shopped two of their dealerships and will continue to bring my family back in the future.
Truck
by 04/27/2022on
It was a flawless delivery A truck was substituted for the truck we ordered in dec/jan which was acceptable and the color was fine
Amazing experience!
by 04/26/2022on
The entire process of buying a new car was seem less! From Bob Simmons as an honest down to earth salesman. He explained why a more expensive hybrid would not suit my needs as well as a slightly less expensive regular motor. I feel if it were someone other than Bob, they may have let me go with the more expensive hybrid. To the financing, I’ve bought well over 12 new cars in my time, and Jim Libutti was by far the most organized and fastest finance manage I’ve dealt with. Best overall buying experience, period!
20 Year Honda Customer
by 04/22/2022on
This is our second lease purchase with Friendly Honda. We are very impressed with their sales department. No pressure salesmen. We knew what we wanted and Our sales representative negotiated a good deal for us. Finance arrangement was easy and quick.
My new CR-V
by 04/16/2022on
Have used Friendly Honda for over 40 years. Always pleased with how I have been treated by my sales rep (now justin).
Exceptional service from all the people I Had the pleasure to deal with at
by 04/15/2022on
From the moment I arrived at your dealership each person I met was wonderful and very informative about what I was interested in buying. My sales person Carlos Was very knowledgeable and Courteous the entire time I was in the building. The gentleman who prepared my paperwork was also incredible I will be recommending as I have been for years this dealership. Thank you for your great service.
Best Honda dealership around
by 04/02/2022on
Got our new 2022 crv from friendly Honda and had a excellent experience. Friendly and professional staff would absolutely buy from them again
Friendly lives up to its name
by 03/26/2022on
It was a pleasure dealing with Carlos from start to finish. The online car description could have been fine-tuned (there’s no Apple CarPlay on the vehicle, for example, but that’s not his fault.) In the end, we got a beautiful used car at a fair price. I recommend really shopping around before taking the offered trade price — CarMax topped their offer by $2,300!! I’m hoping for a long, happy relationship with Friendly.
Amazing People
by 03/11/2022on
I can't say enough good things about Justin and the rest of the staff at Friendly Honda. One of the most important things for me was that there was enough room for my dogs to travel comfortably. Not only was I greeted like a friend, but so were my dogs. Justin is personable and sincere as well as professional, as was everyone that I met and dealt with there. I highly recommend Friendly Honda to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Outstanding Sales Service
by 03/03/2022on
Friendly Honda has an outstanding staff from my salesman Valdimir to my finance guys Paul and Brian , everything went smoothly. I would highly recommend Friendly Honda to purchase, lease or finance a vehicle.
Buy a Honda and go places!
by 03/02/2022on
Its quick and easy buying a car from Justin. He knows my preferences and is always patient with and available for my for my questions. I will be back to see him for a fourth Honda. Thats not a threat. It's a promise! Hopefully Honda takes care of Justin the way he takes care of his customers AND HONDA
Simply the best!
by 02/16/2022on
Here you will find a thoughtful Sales department providing personal service to the customer. Tell them your wants and needs and they deliver. The Sales team here works to satisfy and make your dreams come true. For 40+ years I have been a loyal customer.
Awesome
by 02/14/2022on
Freindly Honda is just that. I’ve been buying cars from them for years. Never had a problem. The sales person (Carlos) was a really nice guy. Went to pick up my 2022 Accord sport and it was ready to go.. I fully recommend them. Answered all my questions and never tried to haggle.
Sold an unsafe car, refused to honor warranty
by 02/11/2022on
Less than a week after I purchased a car from them, it developed a problem with the brakes. After bringing the car in, the service center was unable to provide a fix. The dealership basically told me I had no recourse (they certainly wouldn't take the car back, unlike many used car sales places like Enterprise, Carvana, or CarMax that will take the car back within 7 days for any reason, much less a failure of a major system like the brakes) - they said I should just work around the issue/cross my fingers that it doesn't cause an accident. Frankly disgraceful behavior, but they were careful to tow the line of just-this-side of illegal (yes, I did look into suing them - if it had happened 3 days earlier, or the car had been 1 year newer, I could have). Unless you enjoy doing business with folks who do things that "aren't technically illegal" and describe car brakes as "complicated systems that you can't expect to be perfect", steer clear of this dealership.
My new car day
by 12/24/2021on
Very attentive and right to the point. Made the transaction a breeze
The salesman
by 12/23/2021on
Kyle was a delight to work with. He made everything about our purchase painless and stress free. He was friendly and attentive to our needs. He kept us informed of any progress through precise and short texts. I would highly recommend him.
Outstanding Experience
by 12/23/2021on
The entire team at Friendly is easy to work with, customer focused, and adds value every step of the way.
Easy Transaction!!!
by 12/21/2021on
Wadies customer service was very professional!!
Sales experience
by 12/18/2021on
Thank you Carlos. We had a great Friendly experience. We appreciate your time and knowledge of Honda vehicles.
Kyle was excellent to work with the purchase of my sons first car .
by 12/18/2021on
I had a horrible experience with Brian from finance unprofessional and dishonest. Sales department while working with Kyle was a very good experience.I would highly recommend Kyle as a salesman.