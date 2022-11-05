1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Less than a week after I purchased a car from them, it developed a problem with the brakes. After bringing the car in, the service center was unable to provide a fix. The dealership basically told me I had no recourse (they certainly wouldn't take the car back, unlike many used car sales places like Enterprise, Carvana, or CarMax that will take the car back within 7 days for any reason, much less a failure of a major system like the brakes) - they said I should just work around the issue/cross my fingers that it doesn't cause an accident. Frankly disgraceful behavior, but they were careful to tow the line of just-this-side of illegal (yes, I did look into suing them - if it had happened 3 days earlier, or the car had been 1 year newer, I could have). Unless you enjoy doing business with folks who do things that "aren't technically illegal" and describe car brakes as "complicated systems that you can't expect to be perfect", steer clear of this dealership. Read more