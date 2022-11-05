Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Friendly Honda
Awarded 2022

Friendly Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2022
1143 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Friendly Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.85 out of 5 stars(217)
Recommend: Yes (78) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly is not just in the name!

by Don used Tundra on 05/11/2022

Working with the staff at Friendly Honda was truly a pleasure. Everyone was nice and professional… especially Carlos! I was given accurate pricing information over the phone, with no surprises when I visited the dealership. Brian helped secure me a great interest rate, and the buying process was simplified. Definitely worth checking out and doing business with Friendly Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
217 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly is not just in the name!

by Don used Tundra on 05/11/2022

Working with the staff at Friendly Honda was truly a pleasure. Everyone was nice and professional… especially Carlos! I was given accurate pricing information over the phone, with no surprises when I visited the dealership. Brian helped secure me a great interest rate, and the buying process was simplified. Definitely worth checking out and doing business with Friendly Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very courteous people. Left feeling taken care of

by Jamie Shock on 05/11/2022

The dealership is not difficult to get to from most places in the Hudson Valley. Carlos was a very attentive salesperson and immediately took care of us. They worked out a possible issue with one of the headrests. They were upfront and honest in their dealings and communication. Prices seem fair considering the current market inflation. We felt taken care of and not advantage of. Paul was very friendly and discussed everything in detail and honesty without the pressure. Go see them for your next car purchase. We have shopped two of their dealerships and will continue to bring my family back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truck

by Patricia Flintosh on 04/27/2022

It was a flawless delivery A truck was substituted for the truck we ordered in dec/jan which was acceptable and the color was fine

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience!

by Jason Belcher on 04/26/2022

The entire process of buying a new car was seem less! From Bob Simmons as an honest down to earth salesman. He explained why a more expensive hybrid would not suit my needs as well as a slightly less expensive regular motor. I feel if it were someone other than Bob, they may have let me go with the more expensive hybrid. To the financing, I’ve bought well over 12 new cars in my time, and Jim Libutti was by far the most organized and fastest finance manage I’ve dealt with. Best overall buying experience, period!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

20 Year Honda Customer

by Sarah and Tom on 04/22/2022

This is our second lease purchase with Friendly Honda. We are very impressed with their sales department. No pressure salesmen. We knew what we wanted and Our sales representative negotiated a good deal for us. Finance arrangement was easy and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new CR-V

by Ed Weeks on 04/16/2022

Have used Friendly Honda for over 40 years. Always pleased with how I have been treated by my sales rep (now justin).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service from all the people I Had the pleasure to deal with at

by Ted N on 04/15/2022

From the moment I arrived at your dealership each person I met was wonderful and very informative about what I was interested in buying. My sales person Carlos Was very knowledgeable and Courteous the entire time I was in the building. The gentleman who prepared my paperwork was also incredible I will be recommending as I have been for years this dealership. Thank you for your great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Honda dealership around

by Kevin m on 04/02/2022

Got our new 2022 crv from friendly Honda and had a excellent experience. Friendly and professional staff would absolutely buy from them again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly lives up to its name

by Diane from Woodstock on 03/26/2022

It was a pleasure dealing with Carlos from start to finish. The online car description could have been fine-tuned (there’s no Apple CarPlay on the vehicle, for example, but that’s not his fault.) In the end, we got a beautiful used car at a fair price. I recommend really shopping around before taking the offered trade price — CarMax topped their offer by $2,300!! I’m hoping for a long, happy relationship with Friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing People

by Laura P on 03/11/2022

I can't say enough good things about Justin and the rest of the staff at Friendly Honda. One of the most important things for me was that there was enough room for my dogs to travel comfortably. Not only was I greeted like a friend, but so were my dogs. Justin is personable and sincere as well as professional, as was everyone that I met and dealt with there. I highly recommend Friendly Honda to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Service

by Christina on 03/03/2022

Friendly Honda has an outstanding staff from my salesman Valdimir to my finance guys Paul and Brian , everything went smoothly. I would highly recommend Friendly Honda to purchase, lease or finance a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy a Honda and go places!

by Justin Tomasulo on 03/02/2022

Its quick and easy buying a car from Justin. He knows my preferences and is always patient with and available for my for my questions. I will be back to see him for a fourth Honda. Thats not a threat. It's a promise! Hopefully Honda takes care of Justin the way he takes care of his customers AND HONDA

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simply the best!

by Joni on 02/16/2022

Here you will find a thoughtful Sales department providing personal service to the customer. Tell them your wants and needs and they deliver. The Sales team here works to satisfy and make your dreams come true. For 40+ years I have been a loyal customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Manny on 02/14/2022

Freindly Honda is just that. I’ve been buying cars from them for years. Never had a problem. The sales person (Carlos) was a really nice guy. Went to pick up my 2022 Accord sport and it was ready to go.. I fully recommend them. Answered all my questions and never tried to haggle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold an unsafe car, refused to honor warranty

by Jen on 02/11/2022

Less than a week after I purchased a car from them, it developed a problem with the brakes. After bringing the car in, the service center was unable to provide a fix. The dealership basically told me I had no recourse (they certainly wouldn't take the car back, unlike many used car sales places like Enterprise, Carvana, or CarMax that will take the car back within 7 days for any reason, much less a failure of a major system like the brakes) - they said I should just work around the issue/cross my fingers that it doesn't cause an accident. Frankly disgraceful behavior, but they were careful to tow the line of just-this-side of illegal (yes, I did look into suing them - if it had happened 3 days earlier, or the car had been 1 year newer, I could have). Unless you enjoy doing business with folks who do things that "aren't technically illegal" and describe car brakes as "complicated systems that you can't expect to be perfect", steer clear of this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new car day

by Jerry on 12/24/2021

Very attentive and right to the point. Made the transaction a breeze

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The salesman

by Al on 12/23/2021

Kyle was a delight to work with. He made everything about our purchase painless and stress free. He was friendly and attentive to our needs. He kept us informed of any progress through precise and short texts. I would highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by MM on 12/23/2021

The entire team at Friendly is easy to work with, customer focused, and adds value every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Transaction!!!

by Singh on 12/21/2021

Wadies customer service was very professional!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales experience

by LL on 12/18/2021

Thank you Carlos. We had a great Friendly experience. We appreciate your time and knowledge of Honda vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kyle was excellent to work with the purchase of my sons first car .

by SG on 12/18/2021

I had a horrible experience with Brian from finance unprofessional and dishonest. Sales department while working with Kyle was a very good experience.I would highly recommend Kyle as a salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
83 cars in stock
14 new47 used22 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for