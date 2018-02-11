Nissan City
The best dealer to purchase your car.
I purchased a Nissan Sentra from this dealer. The process was very smooth. Definitely going back when the time comes to get a new car again. I would recommend Luis Velez (Sales) and Dave Stalvey (Business Manager). See you next time.
Hustle and headache-free experience at Nissan City in Port Chester
Having had the experience at Nissan and other manufacturers’ dealerships we definitely had the smoothest lease process so far. We could feel the different attitude and approach by our sales person Selma Rubin during her detailed tour and explanation of all features of the car. To get a whole picture, we were able to test drive the car on city streets and on the highway as well, without any time limits and short cuts. Since it was not the first Nissan’s dealership visit we knew our target lease price and we were prepared to negotiate our lease deal. The process of the price negotiation was not humiliating and did not feel like a waste of our personal time. Neither did the processing of all the paper work by the Finance Manager Dave Stalvey. It was surprisingly quick and efficient, without pushing to buy unnecessarily products and features. In other words, our experience and resulting deal with Nissan was worth the hike to Port Chester. We suggested using this particular dealership to our friends if someday they would decide to choose a Nissan vehicle and build a respectful relationship with a dealership.
they did it my way
After going to 3 different "DEALER" with the same money deal on a car this one came through with NO HASSELS .They got me what I ask for .with in a week I was on the road again.
Excellent
Excellent customer service! Misael was outstanding he is professional and he knows what he's doing.
Outstanding
Debbie at the Port Chester Nissan city is the best! Both professional and friendly her knowledge of Nissans and customer satisfaction is impeccable, Debbie makes the leasing of a vehicle Awesome, not dreadful. I will not go to anyone else for my cars👍
Great experience
Had a great experience with the recent purchase of a certified pre owned Sentra. After shopping at multiple dealerships and getting runaround about pricing and hidden fees it was refreshing to get an honest price with no haggling. Our salesperson Selma was knowledgeable and very friendly to deal with. I will definitely be returning to this dealership and recommending them to family and friends
don't go there bad service
If you looking to get help don't go to this dealer they are not friendly at all. They don't like when you question them about the deal they are giving you. They will criticized you if your credit is not perfect or good. I tried working with them but they would not help me. They lack friendlyness, they are quick to tell you no and they don't like to be question. I had to call numerous of times to get answers and when they got frustrated about me asking questions the first thing that came out of there mouth was "let me give you back your deposit". They put prices online and when you write up your deal they don't tell you if you don't get approve by Nissan bank the price will go up. I would not recommend this dealer at all, don't waste your time. there are plenty of dealers that are will to help. I came to this dealer from about 1 hr 1/2 away to see a car for them to treat me bad. Don't trust this dealer and I will make a complaint with the corporate office of Nissan. They lack customer service.
Out of the dealership straight to the Service center!
Leased 2015 Pathfinder Platinum in June 2015. As my new vehicle is delivered to me, the passenger window will not roll down. Literally drove from the dealership to the Service center and had to wait a day for it to be fixed. Fast forward to yesterday....17k miles later, driving on the dangerous saw mill river parkway my transmission fails. Near death experience. Towed to service center again on my dime. Full transmission replacement! I speak with sales to try to get a new lease as I don't feel safe driving this anymore. They wanted to roll my remaining payments into the new lease. Laughable! My first and last Nissan. Thanks!
