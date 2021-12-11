DELLA Subaru of Plattsburgh
Customer Reviews of DELLA Subaru of Plattsburgh
Best Buying Experience
by 11/12/2021on
Alesha was extremely friendly and helpful with answering any and all questions we had! Very comfortable and relaxed environment which made the car buying experience easy. I would recommend Alesha to anyone for their next vehicle as she made it a great experience. Jenn made the financial part so straightforward. She was honest and helpful throughout the process! I will definitely return to these ladies for my next vehicle!
Best Buying Experience
by 11/12/2021on
Alesha was extremely friendly and helpful with answering any and all questions we had! Very comfortable and relaxed environment which made the car buying experience easy. I would recommend Alesha to anyone for their next vehicle as she made it a great experience. Jenn made the financial part so straightforward. She was honest and helpful throughout the process! I will definitely return to these ladies for my next vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A wonderful and knowledgeable experience
by 10/22/2021on
Kara is such a kind person. I had never had the experience of buying/ leasing a new car and I was nervous that I would be intimidated. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Kara put me right at ease and she is so knowledgeable about the whole process. It really was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love Della Subaru!
by 07/09/2021on
DELLA Subaru is is an outstanding dealership. All of the Sales & Financing staff I had contact with were friendly and helpful. All of my options were clearly explained & no one pressured me in any way. Sales pressure sends me running for the door. Everyone went out of their way to get me the lowest financing rate available. From start to finish I had my new car in 24 hours. I highly recommend Della Subaru. Five stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 02/28/2021on
The service writers was awsome and the quality of work was great. Even gave me a loaner car. Treated me like I bought the car there. Would recommend this dealership to all my friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase 2021 Subaru Outback (Della Subaru)
by 12/14/2020on
No complaints. Excellent sales rep, excellent financial rep, overall quality the best. Thank you Della Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Service
by 10/07/2020on
Vehicle still under warranty but even so, my needs were taken care of with no problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wow
by 10/07/2020on
A wonderful experience. The staff was freindly, courteous, knowledgeable and professional. Alesha Bailey did a fantastic job of taking care of our needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments