1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Zero stars should be made an option for BMW of Oyster Bay. This dealership needs a major overhaul and change of salespeople and management. Don't waste your time and money here. They are highly unprofessional, lie right to your face to make sales, don't follow through on anything promised, treat you poorly, don't return phone calls, and don't take accountability for errors made by them. I worked with client advisor Kyle Roberts and it was the worst experience. And don't bother trying to get a hold of the general manager Frank Allen because he can't be bothered to rectify any problems his salespersons cause to their customers. Save yourself the aggravation and stress of dealing with this awful place and take your business anywhere but here! Read more