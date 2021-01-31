BMW of Oyster Bay
Never again
01/31/2021
If there were no stars that would be their rating. I had reservations dealing with this dealership after seeing some of the reviews. Boy were they right. Told one price and then all of a sudden the listed price online included rebates after being told I was eligible for another $2500 off for loyalty and financing. Then told cash price and financing price would be the same. I will be calling corporate on this one. Totally misleading and shady. Never again
Excellent service by Jonathan munoz he’s the best
08/27/2019
Jonathan was great! excellent service I only deal with him. Have been going to him for years he’s the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
08/07/2019
I appreciate this dealership’s small personable feel. You don’t walk in feeling overwhelmed. Jonathan Munoz has been a great deal of help whenever I need to get my car serviced. I highly recommend this dealer over others in the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
440i Oil Change and Inspection
02/22/2019
I drive past several other BMW dealerships to bring my car to Oyster Bay BMW. My family and I have been coming here for many years, because we appreciate the quality of the service and care our vehicles receive here. On this latest visit, Jonathan Munoz, my service rep. saw to it that my car was returned ASAP and in pristine condition. My wait was minimal and I drove home in a car that looked like new. Five stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service of X6
01/11/2019
Christopher Vitucci was professional and helpful. My repair was completed b-4 the allotted time and the car was return in spotless condition. I would definitely recommend BMW of Oyster Bay
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
buyer beware! take your business elsewhere!!
11/11/2018
Zero stars should be made an option for BMW of Oyster Bay. This dealership needs a major overhaul and change of salespeople and management. Don't waste your time and money here. They are highly unprofessional, lie right to your face to make sales, don't follow through on anything promised, treat you poorly, don't return phone calls, and don't take accountability for errors made by them. I worked with client advisor Kyle Roberts and it was the worst experience. And don't bother trying to get a hold of the general manager Frank Allen because he can't be bothered to rectify any problems his salespersons cause to their customers. Save yourself the aggravation and stress of dealing with this awful place and take your business anywhere but here!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service of my M3
07/12/2018
Justin Ellis, my service advisor was very helpful and superb at his job. Ill definitely be back with my BMW service without hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christopher Vitucci was great!
07/06/2018
Christopher Vitucci was so helpful! The service appointment was a breeze. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase
04/16/2018
Although we have not yet experienced delivery of the new BMW, our experience with Oyster Bay bmw has been excellent. The salesperson, Paula Calderon was very helpful and projected the feeling that we were important customers. She did an excellent job of facilitating the sales process.
Thank you Michael Bianco
02/26/2018
Michael, Thanks again for making this happen. As always, your guidance and help through this purchase makes the process easy and painless without the anxiety what others go through especially at other dealers. We love the new car and look forward to enjoying it in the years to come. Best regards, Dave and Michelle. (And Michael)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
01/07/2018
Jonathan Brignoni of OysterBay BMW was great to work with. He was the 4th salesperson I worked with during the week from various dealerships - I highly recommend working with John. He is a trustworthy salesperson where unfortunately more often than not the feeling is every penny needs to be negotiated.
Evelyn Chin @ BMW Oyster Bay...only person you'll ever need when car shoppi
07/21/2016
Evelyn at Oyster Bay is extremely easy going, transparent, professional, super friendly and very easy to work with. By far the best experience I've ever had buying anything. I will only go back to her from here on out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Evelyn chin and bmw of oyster bay second to none
06/04/2016
Worked with Evelyn chin. A true professional and really treats her customers great. She goes out of her way to make every aspect of the buying experience exceptional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100% satisfied!!! We can only recommend BMW of Oyster Bay and Max Kotik
04/04/2016
We were looking into buying an electric car and tested different vehicles; as the quality and design of BMW itself convinced us, the help and professionalism of BMW's eSpecialist (no oder dealership had an eSpecialist!) Maxwell Kotik was as important and convincing! We know we'll be in good hands in the future and enjoy our new BMW immensely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honestly the service and atmosphere at Oyster Bay seconds to none
04/04/2016
I have always been treated so welcomed and service representative Justin is by far the easiest going person to deal with.The waiting entertainment is always clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of a new car and past service
03/30/2016
Just purchased our second BMW 528 xi from Oyster Bay BMW and would highly recommend leasing or buying a car from the dealership. Our three year relationship with any necessary service has be exceptional and we expect to lease another car from the dealer later this year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
03/28/2016
Both the manager and salesman Mike Bianco were able to accommodate all my needs and went above and beyond. Delivery of the car was earlier than anticipated and they simplified the process immensely. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best customer service
03/24/2016
I have purchased a Bmw X4 M40i from Bmw of Oyster Bay and i was very pleased since the beginning of my order.Mr. Maxwell Kotik, the sales representative was very nice and professional and i had no issues whatsoever, even though i have change my order couple of times until i have made my final decision.I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Excellent Staff.
03/24/2016
Had my 2014 5 series serviced at Oyster Bay BMW. Very Friendly Staff. Thanks To Mr.Noel and Mr. Saji for taking care of my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't go anywhere else
02/24/2016
I've received nothing but excellent service from this dealership. They value their customers and ensure that all concerns are handled with a serious sense of urgency. Salesperson are not demanding or pushy. Everyone takes the time to understand your needs and everything is done to ensure they are met. The individuals servicing your car have an emense background in their field, providing them with a tremendous amount of experience that allows them to provide quality service to your vehicle. Overall impressed and pleased that I purchased my car here. Even though its quite a distance from my home, I will endure the long drive to get my car serviced here because it is well worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
01/30/2016
Always a pleasure to get my vehicle serviced at oyster bay Bmw. Service team is excellent. Keep up the great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable