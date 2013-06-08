Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Volkswagen of Orchard Park

Volkswagen of Orchard Park

Visit dealer’s website 
3524 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Orchard Park

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by bbowers1 on 08/06/2013

Recently bought a new Jetta TDI from Chris at VWofOP and it was the greatest car buying experience I've ever had. The staff was all very friendly and very laid back, refreshing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Diesel Jetta Inquiry

by dave14139 on 07/04/2008

Stopped to inquire about the 2009 jetta diesel. Salesman abruptly informed me that it will be October before they are available - then he walked away without any further help - didn't take my name for followup or offer to show me other Jettas - I am also interested a manual shift gasser. Walking outside with my son, I found in the lot a 2009 Jetta Diesel demo with a big sign on it "Drive Me". I was so ticked off I decided NOT to drive the Jetta at VW of Orchard Park. I WILL call another dealer in my area to set up a test drive. Rude salesmen are exactly the reason I HATE buying new cars. This is the same dealership that treated my rudely 25 years ago when I was considering a Rabbit Diesel.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for