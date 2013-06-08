3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stopped to inquire about the 2009 jetta diesel. Salesman abruptly informed me that it will be October before they are available - then he walked away without any further help - didn't take my name for followup or offer to show me other Jettas - I am also interested a manual shift gasser. Walking outside with my son, I found in the lot a 2009 Jetta Diesel demo with a big sign on it "Drive Me". I was so ticked off I decided NOT to drive the Jetta at VW of Orchard Park. I WILL call another dealer in my area to set up a test drive. Rude salesmen are exactly the reason I HATE buying new cars. This is the same dealership that treated my rudely 25 years ago when I was considering a Rabbit Diesel. Read more