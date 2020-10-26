5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a car from Towne Mazda was easy. My daughter was given a great price for her trade-in and a fair and acceptable reduction off the new car's MSRP right off the bat. No hassle, no haggling, no pressure makes for a wonderful buying experience. Getting the car was the challenge. My daughter opted for a 2014 blue Mazda6; unfortunately so did many others. Towne had none on the lot, but our salesman Chuck went the extra mile and located one for us, overcoming a few obstacles along the way, and had it ready and waiting for us on the expected purchase day. Thank you, Towne Mazda and Chuck, for an exceptional buying experience. I have a feeling when I'm ready for my next car, it's going to be a Mazda. Zoom-Zoom! Read more