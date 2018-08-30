Potamkin Manhattan Buick Chevrolet GMC
Loving our new Terrain! Squire is the best!
by 08/30/2018on
This is our 3rd GMC with Squire Mcnear! We have so enjoyed working with him again and again. He helped us find the perfect car for our lifestyle and helped us find a car with the perfect accessories package. He is professional and a delight! We totally will be doing business with him and Potamkin in 3 years when our lease it up!
Lease
by 06/07/2018on
Leased a Tahoe, took a little longer than expected but they were very accommodating.
Excellent experience with Arthur
by 05/31/2017on
I worked with Arthur (Artie) Caballero to lease my 2017 Buick Encore. He was an absolute pleasure to work with and made the process easy and seamless. He guided me through everything step by step and was extremely patient and not pushy whatsoever- I felt like I was in good hands. If you are going to lease a car at this dealership I highly recommend asking for Artie- He has a positive attitude, is personable, and trustworthy.
Best GM dealer
by 04/08/2017on
Deal with this dealer and sales man Arvind many times, always have great experience with them, they always give reasonable price compare to other dealer, and they always do their best to answer any question you have, and help you deal with your concern with your car.
Squire McNear Is Our Go-To
by 08/03/2015on
This is our second purchase from Squire. He's super-helpful and throughout the year is always available to us by phone or in the showroom should any issues or questions arise. It's nice to deal with someone who is a real people-person, like Squire.
Best Sales and Finance experience!
by 04/01/2015on
Being a single woman I was hesitant about buying a car on my own. From the moment I spoke on the phone with Andrew D. (sales) and Tony A (finance) I felt comfortable. Andrew was very knowlegable and took his time to show me everything about the GMC Terrain that I ended up purchasing from them. Tony was able to help me, really help me with my financing. Andrew and Tony are both very professional, and caring. I highly recommend Potamkin Manhattan and you must ask for Andrew to sell you your next car. I know I will be recommending him to all my friends. A very nice experience overall!
