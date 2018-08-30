5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Being a single woman I was hesitant about buying a car on my own. From the moment I spoke on the phone with Andrew D. (sales) and Tony A (finance) I felt comfortable. Andrew was very knowlegable and took his time to show me everything about the GMC Terrain that I ended up purchasing from them. Tony was able to help me, really help me with my financing. Andrew and Tony are both very professional, and caring. I highly recommend Potamkin Manhattan and you must ask for Andrew to sell you your next car. I know I will be recommending him to all my friends. A very nice experience overall!