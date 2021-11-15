Open Road Audi Manhattan
Customer Reviews of Open Road Audi Manhattan
The Usual at Audi Manhattan
by 11/15/2021on
People are friendly and courteous; however always very disjointed. The service adviser who I had an appointment with (made the week before) no longer worked in that department; I arrived for my appointment and was told they were backed up at least a day - they could have let me know in advance and offered to reschedule or at least given me time to plan around it; the service advisor could not coherently explain a problem the mechanic had flagged and tried to bluff and bluster through it. In short, the usual Audi Manhattan service issues
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 10/27/2021on
The reason for my positive review is due to the service advisor, Kevin Nagle. I appreciated the way he texted me many times while my car was being serviced. When I contacted him, he responded quickly. He helped me navigate through a difficult situation as I had basically brought in my car for a state inspection, which the car would have passed. However, after the technician discovered another problem and the Audi part was ordered, my car could no longer pass the inspection without adding mileage to the car. This presented difficulty because the inspection sticker was needed. It all worked out thanks to Kevin. During the event, I felt comfortable, well taken care of and that I was dealing with honesty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor service at Manhattan Audi
by 10/13/2021on
Not sure what happened to the great service I used to get. Nothing but horrible now. From no one answering the phone, being switched from rep to rep, being hung up on, and getting bad info on a product or service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Valentine has been great
by 09/24/2021on
Have been bringing the car here for years. Have always gone beyond. This time Valentine was extra helpful and supportive. Even for oil change, take the car here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don’t do it!!!
by 08/18/2021on
I purchased what was advertised as a clean car fax Audi Certified 2021 Q5 from Audi Manhattan, with 5,000 miles on it.The day following the delivery that I paid in full for, a emissions warning light came on. I have called the dealership and emailed every other day for 1 month, with zero response. I left voicemail after voicemail on different managers voicemails. Nothing. I got it into my local Audi dealer, they ran the vin, said it is not Certified by Audi and upon a smoke test to find cause of emissions light, discovered it has been in an accident and was never repaired. My bumper is not attached on the rear passenger side and a canister is crushed. I will be paying 1200.00 at the Audi shop and then need body work. I finally got a manager to call me back. Robert Sariano said it is not Certified and I was not told it was. I then sent him the original ad, Carfax and texts from salesman all stating Certified preowned Audi. He then reversed and said he would try to take care of the Certified issue, but will not cover repairs. He said once the car touched the pavement it was my problem. I reached out the day after receiving this vehicle, after having driven 10 miles because of the light warning. I never mailed back the signed papers stating I accept the vehicle after inspecting it, and agree there are no damages….. because there are. I realize this is a tough case to prove. I am very defeated at this point, but wanted you to be aware, in case this happens to someone else. Thank-you for you time. Melissa Boucher
Sooo Dishonest
by 05/03/2021on
So dishonest. The salesman Alex lied to me just as easy as he breathed air. I don't mean little salesman to sell car lies. I mean huge lies that almost really put me in big trouble. The two biggest ones were he told me that Audi had a special rate for certified preowned cars that was 3.49%. He assured me that was Audi's CPO rate but the real CPO rate was 1.99%. When I complained to his manager about the lie, the answer was, "Well at the end of the day we are a profit center." Lie number two is so big that I am giving it its' own paragraph. He told me the service had been done, but the computer was not reset, and I should return to him during the day and he will get it reset. This sounded strange, so I want to another dealer while on vacation, and I was told the car never had a service or oil change. The dealer when confronted admitted the lie, and I was out a free service promised with the CPO. But what was worse, if I had not checked up on his lie, I would have driven the car 20,000 miles with no oil change. If the engine blew up in a year, I am sure they would have denied the lie saying it would be impossible. I guess they really are a profit center.. I have bought about 10 cars from open road. I like them. But Audi Manhattan, and the Salesman Alex, is as sleazy as they come. Another note is, after buying a 40k CPO car, I never received one audi survey. I am sure to pad their happiness numbers, they kept me out of the system. By the way, they did not make good on anything. They sent me a pen and key FOB with their name on it. I threw it out. Buyer be ware. Yes it is a profit center, but a place that will lie to you and cheat you for that profit.
Evening Service girl
by 03/04/2021on
I always had a great experience with Audi. However the last few times there service reps and receptionists are just not what you would expect from Audi. Communication along with attitude are just so unprofessional for no reason at all. I suppose this will be my last Audi
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible, terrible experience
by 03/01/2019on
Terrible, terrible experience with Levani Zazadze and Tim Comparato on my lease for an A7. They entered into a written agreement on behalf of the dealership where the dealership was to pickup damages and costs under my old lease. Despite repeated written reminders, they breached the agreement and destroyed my credit. The dealership completely dropped the ball and is not trustworthy. Also, pricing appears to be inflated. Stay away.
Fraudulent Activity
by 04/28/2018on
The dealership knowingly sold me a CPO car claiming it had no prior accidents but performed and concealed the repairs that the very same dealership performed. When caught in the lie, they refused to refund me and resorted to threats and bullying. Do not purchase or service your vehicle here!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Reliable Supervisor Support
by 05/05/2017on
Eliana Giraldo what an amazing manager, always has an open door policy. I find her to be very attentive, cooperative and supportive. She always finds the time to speak with me on anything or just to say hi, what a delight to meet Eliana. Her pleasant welcome and relaxing smile lets you know that you will be supported to the fullest. My most recent experience with Eliana in getting a loaner was phenomenal, she makes me feel so much at ease and accommodating, all to my satisfaction. When you visit Audi Manhattan for service you must stop by and say Hi to Eliana, only then you will understand what a simple and kind hearted person she is. I am sure her staff are delighted to work with her. Kampta Persaud
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trying to buy a car more than the rep is trying to sell one"
by 07/16/2016on
My first visit to this dealership I was introduced to the brand specialist, Jose. I informed him I was unsure if I was going with a certified preowned or a brand new version of my considerations of the SQ5 or S7 while also thinking of a Porsche Macan or Panamera . While I was unable to schedule a test drive that day, I followed up with Jose via email to schedule for the following week, it was a telling sign when he replied asking for what day when it was specified in my email. On the day of I was only able to test drive a used SQ5, Jose had no idea where the S7 was and could not even offer an alternative such as an A7 to test drive. While Jose tried to sell me on the used SQ5 I was not ready to make up my mind without test driving the other options and I also expressed my dislike of the color of the SQ5 and his suggest was for me to consider vinyl wrapping the car to a color preference of my choice. Fortunately for me, I also scheduled a test drive at Porsche 2 blocks away on the same day. My test drive experience at the Porsche dealership was completely different. I was able to test both the vehicles I requested but left without committing since I still wanted to test drive the S7 before making a decision; the Porsche brand specialist was very understanding and even mentioned a few positive features about the SQ5 and S7 in comparison to the Macan and Panamera. I followed up with Jose via email that I still wanted to test drive the S7 but my schedule for the following 2 weeks would prevent me from committing to a day and time. I also asked him if he could offer a better price on the SQ5. Instead of answering my very question on the better price, all the back and forth emails that followed was basically Jose eluding this question and he pretty much just replied with him wanting me to come into the dealership. I even expressed to him that if a reasonable price was offered on the SQ5, I would actually try to schedule time to visit the dealership to close the deal. It should also be noted at this point, it was mostly me following up with Jose and not the other way around. I understand as a sales person, you want the client at the dealership to talk price and try to close the deal; but we're in the modern times now where people mostly communicate via text/email instead of by phone. It was avery disappointing at this point, it just felt like I was not even a potential client to Jose even after all the initiated follow ups on my part and his lack of willingness to work with my situation based on my limited availability through emails. Meanwhile, 2 blocks from this Audi dealership, the Porsche brand specialist provided a complete opposite follow up experience; the brand specialist made numerous attempts via email to follow up with me after the initial test drive. Knowing full well of my limited availability, he provided me with a list of pre-owned and new Macan's to consider and continued to communicate with me. I asked him for a better price on a new Macan which he offered and from there we were able to work out a deal, this was all done by email and eventually by phone once we came close to a price we were able to meet on. So thanks to Jose at Audi, I basically upgraded from my old Audi to a Macan Turbo instead of upgrading within the Audi family. So if you're in the market for a new/pre-owned Audi, I would suggest heading into NJ or head up upstate to Westchester; the experience at the dealership would have me consider those areas instead if I was back in the market for another Audi in the future. I have heard similar disappointing stories out in the Long Island locations and have personally experienced worse out in the Brooklyn Audi dealership, they wanted a deposit over the phone when I wanted to schedule a test drive. If you still consider going to this dealership, I hope it works out for you and I hope you have a better experience. Best of Luck!
Ali Khan
by 03/29/2015on
Specialist Scott Wernick made this car buying experience the best one for me and my wife. He played an instrumental role in making me understand the process from A to Z. My experience here was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. There was absolutely zero pushiness or usual new car buying sleaziness that happened in Audi Brooklyn. Scott, the specialist of the Audi Manhattan's dealership, says he treats his customers the way he'd want to be treated, and that's so true. Scott is honest, straight forward and a very funny graceful man. My wife and I are very happy and always recommend him to anyone we meet. He will tell you everything you would want to know, even if you forget to ask something, he will ask you if you know about this and that. What a great human being he is. He fulfilled all his promises and exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend him. He made our buying experience the best and I am now Audi's big fan because of him. Thanks Scott for making it a memorable moment. I would also not forget Dexter for being very honest in the end while signing the deal. Thank you again.
Worse than a used car dealer
by 12/28/2014on
My experience with Audi Manhattan, over the course of a year, was that of a sleazy used-car dealership. I live in CT, but bought my car at Brooklyn Audi. Shortly after doing so (about 2 weeks), the dealership changed ownership. It would have been nice to be notified this was happening. Nevertheless, shortly after I received my car I called Brooklyn Audi and was told no one there was familiar with my sale and to contact Audi Manhattan. Supposedly, most of the employees got transferred to Audi Manhattan. I finally got in touch with the people who were responsible for the selling me the car. Audi owed me a few items resulting from my purchase: a check for my trade-in, an oil change that should have been done, and the valet key that was missing from the glove compartment. Over the course of many months, I made many phone calls and followed up with numerous employees from maintenance, finance, management, etc. Very few of my calls were returned. I even went to the dealership twice to try and resolve the matters. It became obvious that no one cared about these details once I owned the car and Audi received their payment. I finally got in touch with someone who I thought could help, but he too proved unsuccessful. Finally after about 6 months, with only one thing on the list resolved, I called the top manager at the dealership Tom. I called him many times, left messages, and was able to have one small conversation with him for about five minutes. Another couple months went by and nothing came if it. Not until I threatened legal action did I get a swift call from Tom and the associate that was supposedly helping me at this time. Up to this point Ive owned the car for about 10+ months and I still havent received a check for my trade-in! It was almost a year before someone from the finance department was able to assist with me with payment for my trade-in and the missing valet key. Once you pay for the car, youre forgotten by this dealership. Buy a car from another dealership for a lot less hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Exceptional Service
by 12/11/2014on
I recently visited Audi Manhattan to inquire about parts for my car. I had no idea that purchasing parts would be such a tedious task. After receiving numerous quotes from various mechanics regarding parts and maintenence, I slowly began to believe that I was being taken advantage of. I was referred by a friend to this place and was hesitant to inquire based on the experiences that I have had. I have to say that I was very impressed with the knowledge and attitude of Audi Manhattan as a whole, but the one individual who I felt went above and beyond was Keron in the parts department. Not only did I not feel rushed but I felt as if he really cared about the quality and the services which I received as if it was his own. I really appreciate his help and I look forward to returning and referring friends and family. THANKS
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/25/2014on
Audi Manhattan provides such good service that though our vehicle was purchased and is housed in Brooklyn, we continue to choose to service our vehicle with Audi Manhattan. Wesley Hamilton is very knowledgeable and personable and is the sole reason for why I remain loyal to Audi Manhattan. His in depth knowledge of my 2009 vehicle history is the reason why out remains in brilliant condition today! Superb customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 11/18/2014on
Never was buying a car so pleasant. Our salesman, Travis, was knowledgable and accommodating. He really could not have been better. He gave us a thorough tutorial on the car when we picked it up, which made driving a new car easy and enjoyable.
Phone Call
by 11/13/2014on
I recently called into Audi Manhattan to make an appointment to go down to the dealership for a test drive on the A4. I spoke with Richalin to make the appointment for my test drive. She was very knowledgable of the A4, as well as the equipment that came on the vehicle. The friendly encounter that I received over the phone was also followed by great service at Audi Manhattan. I would recommend anyone to purchase a vehicle from this dealership.
Amazing Experience
by 11/11/2014on
The experience I had at Audi Manhatten was beyond all of my expectations. From the moment I called to make the appointment till I left, I was treated with nothing but friendly and efficient customer service. Victor took me for a test drive and made me feel so comfortable and answered all of my many questions. His demeanor made it easy for me to make such a tough decision. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone to help guide them throughout the car buying process. Victor is so knowledgeable and pleasant, I could not have asked for a better experience.
NYS Safety sticker
by 09/21/2014on
Arthur said he would credit a portion of my failed brakes inspection and I would only a portion for a 2nd inspection, instead I paid more. I'm from upstate and my usual inspections are $21, at Audi Manhattan they charged me $37, no discount here. Otherwise the staff is extremely curtious.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my new Audi
by 05/08/2014on
I too was a little concerned about all the negative reviews. But, i noted that there was an ownership change and decided to take a shot. I am so happy I did. My salesperson Travis was a true gentleman, was responsive and delivered on every promise he made. His manager, Victor also was fair and communicated with me throughout the process. Finally, Anthony, from the "dreaded F&I department" also explained things clearly and was not too pushy. (The audi care is a great deal however) They do add a dealer fee and vin etch to the deal but Travis clearly communicated that before I even stepped into the dealership. Great experience and great car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just not a team
by 12/22/2013on
My closing Was a disaster. Way to stressful as they did not prep me for what was needed. Don't expect much help from anyone but your sales person. Cut throat environment discourages any teamwork. Life is too short.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
