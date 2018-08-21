1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Every interaction we have had with BMW of Manhattan has been a bad experience from day one. My wife and I walked into the dealership in May and essentially handed them an easy sale for a 2008 X5. The sales guy got our order wrong and after waiting 5 weeks for the vehicle, when we went to pick it up and realized the discreapancy, he began to act incredibly unprofessional and from that point he treated us like crap. I'm sure he took a hit on his commission, but it was his fault and he should have sucked it up. But instead he decided to treat us in a manner that made us start to dislike BMW altogether. The sales manager was a little better, but he too only was helpful once we twisted his arm. This is a very unprofessional sales team and I would never recommend anyone do business with them. I have heard similar stories now from many others. The sale guy also had lied to us about a few points, which we discovered the hard way a couple of months later when we needed service. The loaner vehicles, which we were told would be available to us from any dealer, in fact were only available from this dealership and had a 2 month waiting period. What if our service were an emergency? This was beyond unacceptable and not why we bought a BMW. We had previously had three Infiniti's and we loved the cars and the service they provided us. The experience we have had in the 6 months we've owned our BMW has been exactly the opposite. Read our service review for the remainder of the review. This part was just for the horrible sales experience. BMW of Manhattan is by far the worst dealership I have had to deal with ever. I bought a 2008 X5 in May and within a few momnths had electrical problems. I have had nothing but lies and ineptitude from them. All the negative reviews you see here are 110% accurate. Avoid them at all costs.