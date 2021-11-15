1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My first visit to this dealership I was introduced to the brand specialist, Jose. I informed him I was unsure if I was going with a certified preowned or a brand new version of my considerations of the SQ5 or S7 while also thinking of a Porsche Macan or Panamera . While I was unable to schedule a test drive that day, I followed up with Jose via email to schedule for the following week, it was a telling sign when he replied asking for what day when it was specified in my email. On the day of I was only able to test drive a used SQ5, Jose had no idea where the S7 was and could not even offer an alternative such as an A7 to test drive. While Jose tried to sell me on the used SQ5 I was not ready to make up my mind without test driving the other options and I also expressed my dislike of the color of the SQ5 and his suggest was for me to consider vinyl wrapping the car to a color preference of my choice. Fortunately for me, I also scheduled a test drive at Porsche 2 blocks away on the same day. My test drive experience at the Porsche dealership was completely different. I was able to test both the vehicles I requested but left without committing since I still wanted to test drive the S7 before making a decision; the Porsche brand specialist was very understanding and even mentioned a few positive features about the SQ5 and S7 in comparison to the Macan and Panamera. I followed up with Jose via email that I still wanted to test drive the S7 but my schedule for the following 2 weeks would prevent me from committing to a day and time. I also asked him if he could offer a better price on the SQ5. Instead of answering my very question on the better price, all the back and forth emails that followed was basically Jose eluding this question and he pretty much just replied with him wanting me to come into the dealership. I even expressed to him that if a reasonable price was offered on the SQ5, I would actually try to schedule time to visit the dealership to close the deal. It should also be noted at this point, it was mostly me following up with Jose and not the other way around. I understand as a sales person, you want the client at the dealership to talk price and try to close the deal; but we're in the modern times now where people mostly communicate via text/email instead of by phone. It was avery disappointing at this point, it just felt like I was not even a potential client to Jose even after all the initiated follow ups on my part and his lack of willingness to work with my situation based on my limited availability through emails. Meanwhile, 2 blocks from this Audi dealership, the Porsche brand specialist provided a complete opposite follow up experience; the brand specialist made numerous attempts via email to follow up with me after the initial test drive. Knowing full well of my limited availability, he provided me with a list of pre-owned and new Macan's to consider and continued to communicate with me. I asked him for a better price on a new Macan which he offered and from there we were able to work out a deal, this was all done by email and eventually by phone once we came close to a price we were able to meet on. So thanks to Jose at Audi, I basically upgraded from my old Audi to a Macan Turbo instead of upgrading within the Audi family. So if you're in the market for a new/pre-owned Audi, I would suggest heading into NJ or head up upstate to Westchester; the experience at the dealership would have me consider those areas instead if I was back in the market for another Audi in the future. I have heard similar disappointing stories out in the Long Island locations and have personally experienced worse out in the Brooklyn Audi dealership, they wanted a deposit over the phone when I wanted to schedule a test drive. If you still consider going to this dealership, I hope it works out for you and I hope you have a better experience. Best of Luck! Read more