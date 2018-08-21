BMW of Manhattan
Customer Reviews of BMW of Manhattan
Thanks for all the time spend finding the right car and insurance
by 08/21/2018on
We are new to New York and the United States. We came to BMW Manhattan and the service here was amazing. Kate was very patient with us showing us the different available certified pre-owned vehicles. Then we went through different options, including leasing, financing and on-off payment. Finally, she even helped us calling the different insurances and finding the right coverage. A true premium experience - thanks!
These guys Rock
by 04/18/2015on
Roy and Joe provided the most pleasurable car buying experience ever. I received a level of service that was above and beyond anything else I've ever experienced. My gratitude and admiration for these gentleman can not be expressed in enough words here. Not only did Roy pick out the perfect car for me, he helped me find a car that wasn't on my radar and I'm forever greatful. In the future, I will no longer be able to purchase and other automobile besides a BMW/Mini because of these gentlemen and all my purchases will be at Manhattan BMW/Mini for the rest of my life. This is a no BS review, Go down there and ask for Roy or Joe, they got your back.
Amazing experience
by 05/11/2012on
Just collected a new BMW X5 ordered to my specification from BMW Manhattan. The sales person, Fernando, was extremely helpful, knowledgeable about his product and had a car ordered to my exact specification delivered to me 2 weeks after the order was placed. Back in the UK a car built to order will generally take about 4 months. So far you could not ask for more from a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just find Adrian
by 06/29/2010on
So I went to this dealer to look at the x6M, which was displayed on the floor. Tried to get someone to answer question---to no avail. Tried to get someone to open the hatch-- same result. I ended up going downstairs to their ground-level showroom and opened the hatch of a hybrid model instead. (own a black lab and she had to fit comfortably in the car). As I continued to walk around a used car sales person welcomed me and asked if I needed assistance. I told him my experience and he told me to ask for Adrian, who was off the floor at the time. I waited and when he returned, everything changed. We took a test drive in a X6 (they don't test drive the M's thankfully---the one I bought had 3 miles on it) and the XM is in my garage. This guy was very customer focused and even ordered me a mat for the back for my dog. When we debated over the value of my trade-in, he showed me the whole-sale price list which is published every 10 days. When he delivered the Bimmer, he took an iPhone picture of my wife and I and sent it to me. I am sure I will buy more cars from this guy. Terrible sales staff--one superstar.
Absolutely Malarkey(nonsense) of an experience!
by 01/19/2009on
Hello! All. I am an existing owner of a 2007 BMW 530Xi and I went to purchase a brand new X5 in Jan of 2009. OUTCOME: Horrible, I mean HORRIBLE experience, can't believe in this market and economic crisis, this guy made NO ATTEMPTS to sell this car. Cars in their inventory stay on their lot for over 80 days, I wonder why?????? Because these folks don't know how to sell a car....... Don't know how to treat a customer at ALL. You would think buying a FULLY LOADED 530Xi worth $60,000 in the past, they probably would treat warmly as a return customer wanting to purchase another $60,000 X5! I AM NOT SEEKING FOR A 'Pity' Party with my above experiences. Just wanted to be treated as a customer.........Hope this helps! Good luck with you purchase SOMEWHERE ELSE besides BMW of Mahattan.
BMW Of Manhattan Is The Worst, Avoid At All Costs
by 12/24/2008on
Every interaction we have had with BMW of Manhattan has been a bad experience from day one. My wife and I walked into the dealership in May and essentially handed them an easy sale for a 2008 X5. The sales guy got our order wrong and after waiting 5 weeks for the vehicle, when we went to pick it up and realized the discreapancy, he began to act incredibly unprofessional and from that point he treated us like crap. I'm sure he took a hit on his commission, but it was his fault and he should have sucked it up. But instead he decided to treat us in a manner that made us start to dislike BMW altogether. The sales manager was a little better, but he too only was helpful once we twisted his arm. This is a very unprofessional sales team and I would never recommend anyone do business with them. I have heard similar stories now from many others. The sale guy also had lied to us about a few points, which we discovered the hard way a couple of months later when we needed service. The loaner vehicles, which we were told would be available to us from any dealer, in fact were only available from this dealership and had a 2 month waiting period. What if our service were an emergency? This was beyond unacceptable and not why we bought a BMW. We had previously had three Infiniti's and we loved the cars and the service they provided us. The experience we have had in the 6 months we've owned our BMW has been exactly the opposite. Read our service review for the remainder of the review. This part was just for the horrible sales experience. BMW of Manhattan is by far the worst dealership I have had to deal with ever. I bought a 2008 X5 in May and within a few momnths had electrical problems. I have had nothing but lies and ineptitude from them. All the negative reviews you see here are 110% accurate. Avoid them at all costs. [violative content deleted]