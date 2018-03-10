1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Through Kelly Blue Book online, I input my car for an "instant cash offer" Nissan of New Rochelle which is 40 minutes away from my home, was listed as the dealer. After I drove down and they inspected the car, (only externally not even in the garage), they finally made me an offer that was THREE THOUSAND dollars less than the online quote. When I asked what could possibly lower the price so much they couldn't even come up with anything solid. He said you have 50% wear on the front tires and some small scratches, (less than the size of a dime). He admitted that he couldn't say the car wasn't in great condition, but that was all they would give me. If they had found something mechanically wrong, or I did not disclose a legitimate damage, I could understand. But this was obviously a ploy to get people into their showroom. I will never recommend them to anyone. I have also written a complaint to Kelly Blue Book and Autotrader.com Read more