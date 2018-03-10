Nissan Of New Rochelle
Customer Reviews of Nissan Of New Rochelle
Simple as it should be
by 10/03/2018on
Recently purchased a 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser from Joe LoPresti. I cannot say enough about my experience with him and the entire team. The car is rock solid, clean and the deal was made without any tricks or games as I've dealt with many times before with dealers. The manager Joe Youssef was also great in making my purchase fast and pain free. Would definatly recommend Nissan of New Rochelle to anyone in the market for a new or preowned car or truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Experience
by 01/08/2016on
Through Kelly Blue Book online, I input my car for an "instant cash offer" Nissan of New Rochelle which is 40 minutes away from my home, was listed as the dealer. After I drove down and they inspected the car, (only externally not even in the garage), they finally made me an offer that was THREE THOUSAND dollars less than the online quote. When I asked what could possibly lower the price so much they couldn't even come up with anything solid. He said you have 50% wear on the front tires and some small scratches, (less than the size of a dime). He admitted that he couldn't say the car wasn't in great condition, but that was all they would give me. If they had found something mechanically wrong, or I did not disclose a legitimate damage, I could understand. But this was obviously a ploy to get people into their showroom. I will never recommend them to anyone. I have also written a complaint to Kelly Blue Book and Autotrader.com
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No