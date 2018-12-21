1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership, namely Kenton S backed up by his boss Phil Van riper, intentionally mislead me into thinking I was buying a brand new car when the car was actually a demo with over 2K miles and paint damage. I live on Long Island and was in phone contact with Kenton over a period of 4 days regarding a 2014 CX-9 that was listed as new. Retrospectively, I should have been able to identify the signs that pointed to the extremely poor customer service and Mazda of New Rochelle's primary focus which themselves. Kenton and I settled on a number on Thursday afternoon. I sent him the required documents he asked of me to put the buyer's order together, however he never got back to me until my 3rd phone call 15 minutes before the dealership closed with the necessary documentation I needed to proceed with my loan. Conveniently, their scanner wasn't working so everything needed to be texted to me. I received these documents at 9:00 pm. Kenton told me that he was off the next day and that if I needed anything to contact the other manager Carlos who would be in. Now, the majority of the time no one even answers the phone at this dealership and there is no way to leave a message which is just poor business. I was scheduled to pick up the car on Saturday and I've never bought a new car so I attempted to reach out to Carlos on Friday to confirm it would be ready first thing. I left him a message at 10:00 and again at 3:30. He never bothered to return my call and he is supposed to be a manager? What kind of customer service is that??? I had to contact Kenton on his cell phone and he assured me everything would be ready in the morning and told me that he stopped down on his day off to make sure the car went to detail today. What a [non-permissible content removed]! When I arrived on Saturday afternoon after driving 1 1/2 hours in the snow, I was told the car was still in detail which made no sense if Kenton had really stopped down the day before. When the salesman took me to the car to start going over the features, I saw the odometer which read 2234 miles!!! That's not a brand new car. My husband had just begun looking over the vehicle and already found some scratches and paint damage in a matter of a minute. That's when we were told that it was a demo, not a brand new car as I had been lead to believe. We were sent to see the owner of the dealership Phil Van riper who is just as much of a disgusting [non-permissible content removed]. He says they made a mistake, they messed up and only realized when the car was just being detailed that it wasn't new there was a mistake in the notes for the vehicle. Right!!! That makes no sense if it went to detail when Kenton told me it did the day prior. So even if they did not intentionally mislead me like I know they did, they had the opportunity to be honest and to call me before I drove in the snow for an hour and half in traffic to let me know of the error and have me make a decision based on the truth about the car. Phil then offers to sell me the car for the same price if he gets it painted. No acknowledgement that the price should be significantly lower for it having 2000 more miles on it then it should. We say no and then he tries to sell me a lesser model for the same price while they have 2 other of the exact same model in stock! If this doesn't clearly show their intent that the price negotiated was based on the fact that the car was a demo, I don't know what would make it more clear. Nothing was done to reprimand Kenton for putting together this whole intentionally misleading deal, no compensation was offered for the 3 hours we spend driving in bad weather, gas and tolls and our time completely wasted. I can't imagine how they continue to run a business attempting to screw the customer at every opportunity. I have left several messages for Kenton and Phil and what a surprise, they don't even have the guts to call me back. DO NOT TRUST THEM!! Unfortunately, I learned several lessons the hard way with this sale due to their shady tactics. Read more