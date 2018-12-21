Mazda of New Rochelle
Customer Reviews of Mazda of New Rochelle
Ask for Sam Anares!
by 12/21/2018on
Sam Anares made my car buying experience a happy one. He is an honest straight shooting young man who knows the Mazdas inside and out. My wife and I never felt pressured and actually enjoyed our time with Sam. We were able to get the 2016 cpo car we wanted at a great price and Sam helped us every step of the way. He is the opposite of the stereotyped used car salesman we all dread!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond our expectations !!
by 12/20/2017on
Just got our 2nd Mazda from New Rochelle and I never thought it would be easier than the first. Our sales consultant, Lily Memija, Manager, Sebastian Bergonzoli and General Manager, Philip Van Riper went the extra mile. They even had a big red bow waiting on top of the car because they knew it was for my daughters birthday! When I got to the dealership, the car was upfront and ready to go. Lily took a lot of time to show my daughter all the ins and outs of the car. She was extremely knowledgeable and by the time we left her phone was hooked up and she was comfortable with all the new features. Thank you Mazda of New Rochelle for your outstanding service. I truly recommend this dealership and look forward to getting my next new car from there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The WORST
by 11/18/2017on
If I could leave ZERO star review I would! I was a cash customer looking to purchase a 2017 Miata. I was told they would attempt to locate one at another dealership and if unable to do so, they would then order me one. During the forty-four (44) days that followed my having left a $1,000 deposit, my calls were often disconnected and never returned. On day #44, after leaving an irate message with who ever answered the phone, my call was returned - one lie after another. I have begun a lawsuit to get my $1,000 deposit back. If you want to be treated like a valued customer by a professional staff, I would suggest taking a short drive to Riley Mazda in Stamford Connecticut. I went there on a Monday and my new car was ready for me to pick up on Wednesday! FYI - Mazda USA Headquarters at 800-222-5500 takes your dealership complaints quite seriously. I'm hoping they will be stepping in to assist me in obtaining my refund from New Rochelle Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
DON'T BUY A CAR HERE
by 04/27/2017on
I walk into the dealership knowing exactly what I wanted and what price I wanted to pay. I put a deposit down to hold a vehicle while also canvassing other dealerships. Two days later, I request my money back since I found a better deal elsewhere. 10 days later, several phone calls to employees Nicole, Sebastian, Barry and Philip Vanviper, and a couple face to face visits to the dealership, I am still waiting for my deposit to be refunded. I should have listened to previous reviews of similar issues with Mazda of New Rochelle refunding customer's monies. It sucks that I now have to retain a lawyer.
Excellent experience!
by 12/06/2016on
I just leased a new 2017 Mazda 6 from Mazda of New Rochelle. They pride themselves on giving the customer a great experience, and I can say my experience there was excellent. Kenneth was very helpful from the first time we spoke on the phone down to showing me the features of the car as I was about to drive it home. You could tell it was a busy night for them and so I had to wait a little, but they kept everything moving. I felt I got a very fair deal and there were no surprises. It all went smoothly and I couldn't ask for more. Most of my interaction was done through email, and Barry was instrumental in making sure I had all the info I needed along the way to make the right decision and he got me what I wanted. Kamil in finance is clearly a pro and had everything wrapped up for me in no time. I love the car and I'm a very happy customer! Thanks guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed] - SERIOUSLY AVOID AT ALL COSTS
by 09/14/2016on
First review, of anything, ever! If there was a negative 1 billion stars i would use it for this [non-permissible content removed], that's how bad this place is. Went there to view a used car listed on their website. Spent an hour with a sales person, took the car for a test drive, came into the office and agreed on a price, and then was told that the car had been sold pending an inspection before we even got there. What a [non-permissible content removed]. We then hear the salesperson LILLY laughing about it behind us as she gave the car to someone else. As our sales person hid in their back room for another 20 minutes, we finally had to ask Lily to stop laughing about it because it was incredibly insulting, and she rudely told us she had no idea what we were talking about. Literally 10 feet away laughing and making fun of us. LILLY might be the worst person i've ever encountered. Worst of all, the manager then came out and literally tried to upsell me on another more expensive used car, and then again on an even more expensive lease! Said they'd call the next day with some new ideas to "make us whole" but i never heard back. Not that i would trust them with one nickel of my money, but just another example of how terrible they are. AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS. We bought a much better car the following weekend at a MUCH better dealer/cost. Trust me, spend your money somewhere else or THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lilly is great
by 07/27/2016on
Lilly is great. She is very client oriented and will help you to find reasonable solution. It took me two hours to have one vehicle trade-in and receive a new one
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Chief of Staff
by 12/11/2015on
Kenneth was incredibly helpful, and the overall experience was a positive one. They were kind, courteous, and respectful. The dealership itself was clean, friendly, and definitely a comfortable environment to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
excellent service and great team!
by 07/05/2015on
My sales man zakou was excellent. He explained me everything and helped me a lot. They have such a great team. I don't remember the name of the other guy I think it was Camile. I just love my dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent dealership
by 06/16/2015on
Absolutely everyone was very pleasant and informative from our salesman, Ammar to the manager, Barry. No haggling!! They all made sure we get a good & fair deal. Probably the best car experience I've had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mazda 6 Sport 2016
by 06/15/2015on
Great and respectful agents on -line and in person. I negotiated the deal that i wanted and that's what i got.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 Comments
Best Dealership in the Tri-state area
by 05/17/2015on
After doing all my research, I just needed to find the best deal available. I wish I knew about Mazda of New Rochelle before visiting other dealerships. Lily was able to help me land a deal others couldn't beat. Kamil, the finance manager, was able to help me lock down an incredible rate. There were no fine print, no hidden fees and no surprises. The staff really took care of me and I could not believe how simple buying a car could be when I drove off their lot with my new Mazda 3. If you are looking for a dealership that is willing to work with you, this is the place. Very Highly Recommended! Ask for Lily!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BUYER BEWARE- DON'T TRUST THEM
by 03/30/2015on
This dealership, namely Kenton S backed up by his boss Phil Van riper, intentionally mislead me into thinking I was buying a brand new car when the car was actually a demo with over 2K miles and paint damage. I live on Long Island and was in phone contact with Kenton over a period of 4 days regarding a 2014 CX-9 that was listed as new. Retrospectively, I should have been able to identify the signs that pointed to the extremely poor customer service and Mazda of New Rochelle's primary focus which themselves. Kenton and I settled on a number on Thursday afternoon. I sent him the required documents he asked of me to put the buyer's order together, however he never got back to me until my 3rd phone call 15 minutes before the dealership closed with the necessary documentation I needed to proceed with my loan. Conveniently, their scanner wasn't working so everything needed to be texted to me. I received these documents at 9:00 pm. Kenton told me that he was off the next day and that if I needed anything to contact the other manager Carlos who would be in. Now, the majority of the time no one even answers the phone at this dealership and there is no way to leave a message which is just poor business. I was scheduled to pick up the car on Saturday and I've never bought a new car so I attempted to reach out to Carlos on Friday to confirm it would be ready first thing. I left him a message at 10:00 and again at 3:30. He never bothered to return my call and he is supposed to be a manager? What kind of customer service is that??? I had to contact Kenton on his cell phone and he assured me everything would be ready in the morning and told me that he stopped down on his day off to make sure the car went to detail today. What a [non-permissible content removed]! When I arrived on Saturday afternoon after driving 1 1/2 hours in the snow, I was told the car was still in detail which made no sense if Kenton had really stopped down the day before. When the salesman took me to the car to start going over the features, I saw the odometer which read 2234 miles!!! That's not a brand new car. My husband had just begun looking over the vehicle and already found some scratches and paint damage in a matter of a minute. That's when we were told that it was a demo, not a brand new car as I had been lead to believe. We were sent to see the owner of the dealership Phil Van riper who is just as much of a disgusting [non-permissible content removed]. He says they made a mistake, they messed up and only realized when the car was just being detailed that it wasn't new there was a mistake in the notes for the vehicle. Right!!! That makes no sense if it went to detail when Kenton told me it did the day prior. So even if they did not intentionally mislead me like I know they did, they had the opportunity to be honest and to call me before I drove in the snow for an hour and half in traffic to let me know of the error and have me make a decision based on the truth about the car. Phil then offers to sell me the car for the same price if he gets it painted. No acknowledgement that the price should be significantly lower for it having 2000 more miles on it then it should. We say no and then he tries to sell me a lesser model for the same price while they have 2 other of the exact same model in stock! If this doesn't clearly show their intent that the price negotiated was based on the fact that the car was a demo, I don't know what would make it more clear. Nothing was done to reprimand Kenton for putting together this whole intentionally misleading deal, no compensation was offered for the 3 hours we spend driving in bad weather, gas and tolls and our time completely wasted. I can't imagine how they continue to run a business attempting to screw the customer at every opportunity. I have left several messages for Kenton and Phil and what a surprise, they don't even have the guts to call me back. DO NOT TRUST THEM!! Unfortunately, I learned several lessons the hard way with this sale due to their shady tactics.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Happy With Our Salesperson at NR Mazda
by 03/18/2015on
I thought our salesperson Tiffany was wonderful. She was very personable and very enthusiastic. We were in several dealerships recently, and she was by far the best salesperson we worked with. She made our dealings -- before and after purchase -- a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The worse car buying experiance
by 02/03/2015on
I understand the reasoning for the way car dealerships work however, Mazda of New Ro was the worst experience I have ever had to the point where I did not want to purchase a Mazda. I was in touch with about 5 different people, who all told me they would call me back within 10 minutes, needless to say 3-4 days later heard nothing. They were rude and disrespectful and asked me why I was coming in if I wasn't going to buy the car that day. They wouldn't give me an answer of what my payments could be nor would tell me the interest rate. The guy I spoke with literally asked me why I was coming in if I was going to take the car home that day. I told him I wasn't comfortable buying the day without knowing my payments and he refused to tell me what. Even though he said he can beat any other deals. Every other dealership I talked to gave me answers. They were nothing but rude. Bought my car from another Mazda who was nice and respectful. Would never give my business to New Rochelle Mazda
Exceptional Customer Service with Alissa
by 09/18/2014on
We received amazing customer service from our Sales Consultant Alissa at the Mazda New Rochelle dealership. She showed the utmost in professionalism in our leasing process of a 2014 Mazda CX9 Touring. She took the time to be patient, courteous, personable and was very knowledgeable of Mazda's vehicles. Alissa was consistent in following up with us via telephone and email throughout the whole journey. I highly recommend you ask for her if ever on the hunt for Mazda vehicle in the New Rochelle, New York vicinity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales service Good Dealership
by 08/31/2014on
Great Customer Service Specially Sales agent AlissaC Thanks. Love the new 2014 CX9. Great I recommend dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership!
by 07/10/2014on
I was nervous to go buy a car as a single woman. So I felt very lucky to to work with Taisha, who is a kind, enthusiastic and helpful woman and was able to answer all my questions in a non-intimidating and friendly way. It was a really positive experience. I went to a few dealerships and went back to Mazda of New Rochelle in large part due to the great experience I had there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Experience at Mazda of New Rochelle
by 02/17/2014on
"No Stars" for this this dealership. I purchased a 2014 Mazda CX-5 from this dealership at the beginning of the year. What started out as a reasonably pleasant negotiation, turned out to be a nightmare. ( I had previously written a more favorable review soon after the purchase). They subsequently proved to be untrustworthy and unreliable. Definitely the worst car buying experience I have ever had. I wouldn't recommend them to my worst enemy!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Highly Recommnded
by 02/17/2014on
The people at Mazda of New Rochelle were really great to work with, especially Mason, Ibriham, Pete and Edwin. They all worked with me to get the deal i wanted. No pressure was added and it was a great experience. Mason was my sales consultant and was very knowledgeable during the test drive and when he should me the car before i drove it home. I highly recommend this place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Extremely helpful in buying & financing process
by 01/29/2014on
bought a new 2014 Mazda 6 a few months back, in July of 2013, from Mazda of New Rochelle through Mason A. Mason was a great help, doing his best to work with me to get me the car I love at a price and with financing that I could afford. He was quick to establish a great rapport with my father and I right off the bat and never rushed me into a decision. Once I had decided that this car was the one for me, he was willing to sit with me for as long as I needed, tirelessly working through various calculations to show me different financing options until we came across the one that worked best for me. Thanks again Mason! By the way, the little 4th of July bbq you guys threw was a nice personal touch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments