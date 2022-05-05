Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet
C300 Conv
by 05/05/2022on
Great customer service with a very pleasant knowledgeable salesman.
Outstanding service!
by 05/02/2022on
It’s was a pleasure! Very easy and quick. Thank you
GLC
by 04/23/2022on
Just purchased a GLB which is a great car! We worked with FG who is very knowledgeable and friendly. This dealership, and Fred, are very easygoing. From deciding on which car, to picking it up was effortless and quick. I highly recommend Fred and Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet!
Great Dealership
by 03/30/2022on
I recently purchased my 3rd car from Mercedes of Nanuet. It is always a great experience. Fred Gruber is a pleasure to deal with.
Wonderful Sales Service
by 02/18/2022on
Edgar was a wonderful help in choosing my vehicle. He was open and honest and went above and beyond.
Great delivery and service
by 02/08/2022on
Just picked up car from Michael Messina - the best salesman - helpful and always goes above and beyond. Great experience at the dealership also. Highly recommended
Great Experience Leasing GLC300
by 01/25/2022on
I highly recommend Mercedes Benz of Nanuet. Pricing was transparent and very reasonable. I worked with Joe Horneman. He was a pleasure to work with - made the whole process so easy and enjoyable. When we are back in the market for another car, I will definitely return to work with Mercedes of Nanuet.
Great fast service
by 12/21/2021on
I went through the process of financing my vehicle after having it leased for the 36 months. It was painless, really quick and an overall pleasure. Edgar was a delight to work with and answered all my questions before proceeding. It made everything super easy :)
Sales
by 12/15/2021on
Mercedes Benz of Nanuet has provided me once again with exceptional service. This will be my third Mercedes with Nanuet. I live in Connecticut and would not feel comfortable with any other dealership. David Cohn has always provided a thorough process and smooth transition into another purchase.
James Fede was Great!
by 11/29/2021on
James Fede did a Wonderful Job with assisting us with the Purchase of our New Mercedes-Benz!
Mr. Sam was excellent in his job and knowledgeable.
by 11/10/2021on
They greet as soon as you walk in and ready to assist. Friendly atmosphere.
Excellent Service
by 11/03/2021on
The best experience and best follow through Joe is the best
Amazing sale team
by 09/29/2021on
Sales department is professional work. I am really happy to get my vehicle with Nanuet dealership.
Will use their services for sure again!when buying a mb
by 09/27/2021on
I was going to get an A6.On the way there i thought to have a look on e class at mb nanuet.I had requested information from mb nanuet.Edgar got back to me as soon as they opened.went there,took a test drive.Edgar Penna gave me such a good deal couldnt let it pass.He was so informative and saved me money by suggesting me that if i go for 6 months less term i would end up saving almost 1% in interest.The trade in manager was very pleasent too.Drove out in a new vehicle in a timeframe of less than 2 hours.I would recommend if you want to save money and time try Edgar at mb nanuet
E 400 purchase
by 09/20/2021on
Excellent sales and service. While all my experiences with MB Nanuet have been great, this one was even better! Joseph Horneman is fantastic!
Great experience!
by 06/29/2021on
I had an amazing experience! Both my sales person John Geraci and the finance manager, Mike Steinberg walked me through the sales and finance process expertly, informatively and always with a smile! I will definitely buy my next Mercedes from Mercedes of Nanuet!
Great experience vehicle purchase
by 05/29/2021on
I have leased/purchased Mercedes Benz vehicles from Mercedes Benz Of Nanuet since 2006. My salesman David Cohn is an absolute pleasure to work with. He takes the time to get the best deal for me with his management team. He is thorough and he takes the time to show you every option the vehicle is equipped with. I will never shop anywhere else for a car/suv. Shopping for a vehicle at this dealership is easy and a pleasant experience.
Ralph
by 03/27/2021on
Great buying experience, salesman very courteous and very knowledgeable
Spectacular Experience
by 02/27/2021on
My sales representative John Geraci exemplifies the impeccable level of service that is synonymous with Mercedes Benz. John worked tirelessly to locate the exact vehicle I wanted without ever asking me to compromise. My vehicle was delivered when promised, and for the price agreed upon. My recent lease was my second with John and Mercedes Benz of Nanuet and likely will not be my last. I highly recommend John Geraci and Mercedes Benz of Nanuet for those interested in a superior and seamless sales experience.
Happy Customer.
by 01/31/2021on
I recently purchased a used GLS450 from Fred Gruber. He had it ready for us to take home the same day, which made our life much easier. The staff at Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet made it very easy. I love my new Mercedes.
Excellent service from James Fede who has assisted me with several MCB Sale
by 12/29/2020on
James Fede is an excellent professional who has consistently, promptly and kindly assisted me with several MCB purchases. It is his kind attention that I have reached out to him to purchase my vehicles even though I reside in another State. James Fede is a man of his professional word and responds promptly with concern and solutions. Trust is key, for me & my husband, when purchasing anything, especially a motor vehicle. My sincere gratitude to James Fede and MCB. Happy Healthy New Year to all. Kathleen Pignatelli