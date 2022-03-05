5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Long review but worth it. I originally bought my car form this dealer in 2017 and the service from the sales staff was great. I have serviced my car with this location since my purchase, with the exception of one time (I learned from that $$$ mistake). My car was due for routine maintenance, a leaking issue, and a tire pressure sensor replacement. The initial service was great and I was in and out of the service area within 30 minutes. I received a loaner car that was smaller than my car, which was a bummer but I stuck it out for 2 days but had to return it for a larger one. The staff was very courteous about the return and again, I was in and out no problem. After arriving to pick up my vehicle, I was back into my own car within 30 minutes. After driving my car for a bit I immediately noticed that the tire pressure monitoring system was malfunctioning, I called the service desk and they advised that it might need more time to reset and if it doesn’t, bring it back for another inspection. At this point, I was annoyed, because I had a gut feeling that a tire pressure sensor was still damaged. 30 minutes later, I returned my car to the service desk and reported the problem. After about a ten minute wait, my suspicion was confirmed and I was really annoyed at this point. But, the service professional was really apologetic, took responsibility and made sure I was next in line to get another loaner car. The front desk was even more apologetic and made sure I received a nice loaner car than before. Although I was highly annoyed with the situation, the management, service professional, and front desk staff went above and beyond to make sure I was made aware how sorry they were and ensured that the problem would be fixed. They fixed everything else the first time, especially the more important oil leak. They have been good to me over the years and to top it off, they gave me a discount in everything, even the bill I had already paid. Accountability is key and I respect that. Read more