Customer Reviews of BMW Mt. Kisco
So Happy With Our Experience Here
by 05/03/2022on
We were still looking at other cars when we first came to BMW Mt Kisco. We were impressed with the staff at BMW Mount Kisco - they’re all professional and welcoming. Working with Victor, our sales rep, was so easy, and he won us over with his patience and amazing knowledge of the cars. Victor was happy to have us come back several times as we were making up our minds. He courteously and quickly provided cars for us to test drive. When we made the deal to buy, we got a great price on our new car. Oh, and our dealings with Alex (BMW genius), and Shawn, in the finance department, couldn’t have been better. Thanks to all. We love our car!
Recall service
by 05/07/2022on
There was a recall service for my BMW X1. I needed to re-schedule due to not loaner available for my first date, but Ewelina from Customer Service helped me to make a new appointment. I appreciate her help. The service went without any problem, and I received an advice for what needs to be done in a future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Use car purchase
by 05/01/2022on
I had a very good buying experience working with Enrik Lumi. He was helpful and made my purchase easy. Would recommend him as a salesperson to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Slippery as eels
by 04/21/2022on
Like most car dealers, fast-talking, distracting patter as they bend you over and give you the works. I found the entire experience to be somehow dirty and I felt like I needed a shower afterward. This is far from my first luxury car and I've never encountered such a smarmy bunch. Naturally they stuck all kinds of hidden fees into the deal and then when all was done and they were questioned, nobody knew anything. Puzzled looks all around. This place has the feel of one of those pop-up used car lots that appear overnight and are gone within 2 months. Sometimes you have no choice but if you have even the tiniest option - take it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Annual service on my 2014 BMW X3 with 6-cylinder engine
by 04/12/2022on
Excellent service as usual. Has always been serviced at the Mt. Kisco NY dealership. The service rep knows the vehicle and explains and recommends service to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service got my 540
by 03/24/2022on
Attentive, prompt staff. Work is thoroughly discussed so there are no surprise charges. With that said, my opinion is that all dealers of all car makes charge more than outside repair shops. My car has only 22,000 miles and I trust the dealer to do the right repair and do a great job so I’m willing to pay the extra cost. Car is returned clean and sanitized inside and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/23/2022on
My experience was just ok.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 03/15/2022on
The service department left me waiting in the waiting area for an hour after the car was finished. 3 other people that were also waiting were notified by having a staff member go to them to inform them that their car was ready. I had to get up and ask about the status and their answer was that they had sent me a text message with the status. I was highly upset and had no idea as to why I didnt get the same treatment that the other customers that were previously sitting in the waiting are with me received. I will never go back to that dealer again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John d
by 03/01/2022on
Service was very accommodating. I showed up on the wrong day and was still able to have my car serviced. When I picked up my car it was washed and vacuumed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service team and Great Showroom!
by 02/18/2022on
The sales team at AutoNation(BMW Mt Kisco) were amazing in every way!! They were very pleasant and attentive to our needs. It was one of our fastest and seamless experiences considering the times we live in. Whether it was a salesperson, manager or service staff, they went above and beyond to make this new purchase smooth. The showroom is always loaded with the hottest models, so check it out!!! thank you so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mrs
by 02/14/2022on
I give the a10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/12/2022on
Great experience! Everyone I dealt with in the service department was pleasant and knowledgeable. Will continue to service my vehicle at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service and Management
by 02/11/2022on
Long review but worth it. I originally bought my car form this dealer in 2017 and the service from the sales staff was great. I have serviced my car with this location since my purchase, with the exception of one time (I learned from that $$$ mistake). My car was due for routine maintenance, a leaking issue, and a tire pressure sensor replacement. The initial service was great and I was in and out of the service area within 30 minutes. I received a loaner car that was smaller than my car, which was a bummer but I stuck it out for 2 days but had to return it for a larger one. The staff was very courteous about the return and again, I was in and out no problem. After arriving to pick up my vehicle, I was back into my own car within 30 minutes. After driving my car for a bit I immediately noticed that the tire pressure monitoring system was malfunctioning, I called the service desk and they advised that it might need more time to reset and if it doesn’t, bring it back for another inspection. At this point, I was annoyed, because I had a gut feeling that a tire pressure sensor was still damaged. 30 minutes later, I returned my car to the service desk and reported the problem. After about a ten minute wait, my suspicion was confirmed and I was really annoyed at this point. But, the service professional was really apologetic, took responsibility and made sure I was next in line to get another loaner car. The front desk was even more apologetic and made sure I received a nice loaner car than before. Although I was highly annoyed with the situation, the management, service professional, and front desk staff went above and beyond to make sure I was made aware how sorry they were and ensured that the problem would be fixed. They fixed everything else the first time, especially the more important oil leak. They have been good to me over the years and to top it off, they gave me a discount in everything, even the bill I had already paid. Accountability is key and I respect that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Mt. Kisco- Service
by 10/29/2021on
Special thanks to Todd for his efforts and dedication to BMW clients. Excellent service and professionalism throughout!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yearly service
by 10/09/2021on
Happy with environment. Great experience dropping off and picking up. Not happy that two voice mails requesting call back from service representative went unanswered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inability to diagnose the issue
by 10/07/2021on
I brought my car in for an annual service and complimentary inspection. I stressed how important it was that the car be in top notch form as I was leaving the country and my wife would be depending on it. I was told it was. No issues to report. After returning home I noticed an oil patch where I was parked before the inspection. Upon visual inspection I could see an active leak next to the right rear tire. I took the car back the very next day and explained what I saw. The technician put the car on the lift and confirmed again there was no issue. I had to literally point out the leak so they put it back on the lift. Struts needed replacing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service Group
by 10/05/2021on
Very attentive to client needs. The group operates in a clear and open manner to service my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Easy
by 09/08/2021on
Needed a new tire, and I was able to make an appointment when other BMW service centers were “booked” for at least two weeks. Everything from beginning to end was exemplary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So easy to work with
by 07/29/2021on
So easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Annual service
by 07/14/2021on
Setting up service appointment was quite easy and simple: automatically placed on calendar, crisp, clear and timely automated follow-up reminders.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change, Diagnostics, Tires, Inspection
by 05/25/2021on
Everything was set-up perfectly for the process. Good customer service as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
