I had service to get fluids replenished. I got a loaner car the day before, and I clearly see the dealership isn't taking cleaning seriously- the loaner was filthy inside. Whatever. The next day I got the phone call around 4:30PM from the advisor letting me know everything went fine; I said I can't get to the dealership until after work, and I'm an hour away. He said no problem, and my keys will be left inside my unlocked car in the customer parking spaces alongside the building and I can stop by whenever it's convenient for me. I said ok that's fine. So I get to the dealership at 6:00PM, drop off the loaner car's keys in the drop box, and I go looking for my car. I walk back and forth past the spaces twice and I don't see my car anywhere. I'm already pissed off so I go inside and tell a friendly salesman that I don't see my car outside. He calls service and is put on hold for a few minutes and then hangs up. He tells me it'll be right up. It seems like they were under the impression that I was coming tomorrow morning to get my car, which is not the case. I leave and wait by the door for the service man to meet me as he said he would. This dude speeds tf up the driveway like it's a closed course. The service man acted all surprised that I was there. I told him my car was supposed to be here already since the service department closes at 5:30; if everyone is leaving for the day then why is my car still inside? What if I had come by at 8:30PM and everyone was gone? so I get inside my car and I am shocked. It looks like an ape got loose- both seats are pushed all the way back and the floor mats are filthy. Last time I had service here, I had the paper mats in the car from service. I guess this isn't a thing anymore? My steering wheel is completely covered in some greasy oil, and my iDrive area was completely covered in gritty soot- completely unacceptable. I know nobody cleaned my car, they just dirtied it, so I'm not quite sure why both of my seats would be pushed all the way back if nothing was internally being done with my car. Oh, and there's a huge scratch alongside my passenger side mirror. This is not the first time I have dealt with these conditions from Mt. Kisco BMW, but it will be the last. ALSO: as I was leaving, I was 1 second away from pulling out of my parking space, mind you it's dark out and my lights are on, and here comes a service technician taking an X5 off the tow truck flatbed, and flooring it down the driveway into the service garage in reverse. No regard to his surroundings. This dealership sure has some all-star staff. This experience is something that I would expect from one of the Curry dealerships, or a gas station service center, not a BMW dealership. Except I'm sure the Curry dealerships and a gas station would use the paper mats. I guess that's what happens when you hire anyone with a pulse and no proper training or skills. This dealership used to be good. My family has been coming here since it opened its doors but it's been slowly turning into a nightmare. I'm not going to get into all the additional drama this dealership has caused over the last 6 years, but this service appointment sealed the deal. I already made plans with another BMW dealership with my next lease, so you can stop emailing me. I always heard horror stories from Hudson Valley BMW, but you guys are looking pretty good for 1st place for worst BMW dealership in the tri-state area.