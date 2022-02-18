Customer Reviews of BMW Mt. Kisco
Great Service team and Great Showroom!
by 02/18/2022on
The sales team at AutoNation(BMW Mt Kisco) were amazing in every way!! They were very pleasant and attentive to our needs. It was one of our fastest and seamless experiences considering the times we live in. Whether it was a salesperson, manager or service staff, they went above and beyond to make this new purchase smooth. The showroom is always loaded with the hottest models, so check it out!!! thank you so much!!
Service got my 540
by 03/24/2022on
Attentive, prompt staff. Work is thoroughly discussed so there are no surprise charges. With that said, my opinion is that all dealers of all car makes charge more than outside repair shops. My car has only 22,000 miles and I trust the dealer to do the right repair and do a great job so I’m willing to pay the extra cost. Car is returned clean and sanitized inside and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 03/23/2022on
My experience was just ok.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service
by 03/15/2022on
The service department left me waiting in the waiting area for an hour after the car was finished. 3 other people that were also waiting were notified by having a staff member go to them to inform them that their car was ready. I had to get up and ask about the status and their answer was that they had sent me a text message with the status. I was highly upset and had no idea as to why I didnt get the same treatment that the other customers that were previously sitting in the waiting are with me received. I will never go back to that dealer again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
John d
by 03/01/2022on
Service was very accommodating. I showed up on the wrong day and was still able to have my car serviced. When I picked up my car it was washed and vacuumed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service team and Great Showroom!
by 02/18/2022on
The sales team at AutoNation(BMW Mt Kisco) were amazing in every way!! They were very pleasant and attentive to our needs. It was one of our fastest and seamless experiences considering the times we live in. Whether it was a salesperson, manager or service staff, they went above and beyond to make this new purchase smooth. The showroom is always loaded with the hottest models, so check it out!!! thank you so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mrs
by 02/14/2022on
I give the a10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 02/12/2022on
Great experience! Everyone I dealt with in the service department was pleasant and knowledgeable. Will continue to service my vehicle at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer Service and Management
by 02/11/2022on
Long review but worth it. I originally bought my car form this dealer in 2017 and the service from the sales staff was great. I have serviced my car with this location since my purchase, with the exception of one time (I learned from that $$$ mistake). My car was due for routine maintenance, a leaking issue, and a tire pressure sensor replacement. The initial service was great and I was in and out of the service area within 30 minutes. I received a loaner car that was smaller than my car, which was a bummer but I stuck it out for 2 days but had to return it for a larger one. The staff was very courteous about the return and again, I was in and out no problem. After arriving to pick up my vehicle, I was back into my own car within 30 minutes. After driving my car for a bit I immediately noticed that the tire pressure monitoring system was malfunctioning, I called the service desk and they advised that it might need more time to reset and if it doesn’t, bring it back for another inspection. At this point, I was annoyed, because I had a gut feeling that a tire pressure sensor was still damaged. 30 minutes later, I returned my car to the service desk and reported the problem. After about a ten minute wait, my suspicion was confirmed and I was really annoyed at this point. But, the service professional was really apologetic, took responsibility and made sure I was next in line to get another loaner car. The front desk was even more apologetic and made sure I received a nice loaner car than before. Although I was highly annoyed with the situation, the management, service professional, and front desk staff went above and beyond to make sure I was made aware how sorry they were and ensured that the problem would be fixed. They fixed everything else the first time, especially the more important oil leak. They have been good to me over the years and to top it off, they gave me a discount in everything, even the bill I had already paid. Accountability is key and I respect that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW Mt. Kisco- Service
by 10/29/2021on
Special thanks to Todd for his efforts and dedication to BMW clients. Excellent service and professionalism throughout!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Yearly service
by 10/09/2021on
Happy with environment. Great experience dropping off and picking up. Not happy that two voice mails requesting call back from service representative went unanswered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Inability to diagnose the issue
by 10/07/2021on
I brought my car in for an annual service and complimentary inspection. I stressed how important it was that the car be in top notch form as I was leaving the country and my wife would be depending on it. I was told it was. No issues to report. After returning home I noticed an oil patch where I was parked before the inspection. Upon visual inspection I could see an active leak next to the right rear tire. I took the car back the very next day and explained what I saw. The technician put the car on the lift and confirmed again there was no issue. I had to literally point out the leak so they put it back on the lift. Struts needed replacing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Service Group
by 10/05/2021on
Very attentive to client needs. The group operates in a clear and open manner to service my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and Easy
by 09/08/2021on
Needed a new tire, and I was able to make an appointment when other BMW service centers were “booked” for at least two weeks. Everything from beginning to end was exemplary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
So easy to work with
by 07/29/2021on
So easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Annual service
by 07/14/2021on
Setting up service appointment was quite easy and simple: automatically placed on calendar, crisp, clear and timely automated follow-up reminders.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change, Diagnostics, Tires, Inspection
by 05/25/2021on
Everything was set-up perfectly for the process. Good customer service as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Will buy again
by 03/30/2021on
Oliver was absolutely awesome to work with not pushy like an old school salesman which no one wants to work w. He was easy to talk to and made the process a breeze
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase BMW X5
by 03/30/2021on
Very good experience. completed entire transaction in one day. Salesman Xavier was great, manager Mark Hoch was great and special shout out to I think his name is Alex or the technology expert was absolutely fantastic. Overall a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
3/4/2021 - 2017 BMW X1 Maintenance Service
by 03/12/2021on
Todd Johnson, Service Advisor at BMW of Mount Kisco was a pleasure to work with. Todd listened to each of my questions regarding the car and addressed all my concerns. He went out of his way to make sure that certain work that was done on the car, like brakes were serviced and covered under the extended warrantee Todd listened and did not try to add on additional service that was not covered by the extended warrantee. He is a very upfront and honest person, who represents well the quality of the people that work at BMW of Mount Kisco.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
UNACCEPTABLE- I WISH I COULD GIVE A 0 STAR RATING
by 03/04/2021on
I had service to get fluids replenished. I got a loaner car the day before, and I clearly see the dealership isn't taking cleaning seriously- the loaner was filthy inside. Whatever. The next day I got the phone call around 4:30PM from the advisor letting me know everything went fine; I said I can't get to the dealership until after work, and I'm an hour away. He said no problem, and my keys will be left inside my unlocked car in the customer parking spaces alongside the building and I can stop by whenever it's convenient for me. I said ok that's fine. So I get to the dealership at 6:00PM, drop off the loaner car's keys in the drop box, and I go looking for my car. I walk back and forth past the spaces twice and I don't see my car anywhere. I'm already pissed off so I go inside and tell a friendly salesman that I don't see my car outside. He calls service and is put on hold for a few minutes and then hangs up. He tells me it'll be right up. It seems like they were under the impression that I was coming tomorrow morning to get my car, which is not the case. I leave and wait by the door for the service man to meet me as he said he would. This dude speeds tf up the driveway like it's a closed course. The service man acted all surprised that I was there. I told him my car was supposed to be here already since the service department closes at 5:30; if everyone is leaving for the day then why is my car still inside? What if I had come by at 8:30PM and everyone was gone? so I get inside my car and I am shocked. It looks like an ape got loose- both seats are pushed all the way back and the floor mats are filthy. Last time I had service here, I had the paper mats in the car from service. I guess this isn't a thing anymore? My steering wheel is completely covered in some greasy oil, and my iDrive area was completely covered in gritty soot- completely unacceptable. I know nobody cleaned my car, they just dirtied it, so I'm not quite sure why both of my seats would be pushed all the way back if nothing was internally being done with my car. Oh, and there's a huge scratch alongside my passenger side mirror. This is not the first time I have dealt with these conditions from Mt. Kisco BMW, but it will be the last. ALSO: as I was leaving, I was 1 second away from pulling out of my parking space, mind you it's dark out and my lights are on, and here comes a service technician taking an X5 off the tow truck flatbed, and flooring it down the driveway into the service garage in reverse. No regard to his surroundings. This dealership sure has some all-star staff. This experience is something that I would expect from one of the Curry dealerships, or a gas station service center, not a BMW dealership. Except I'm sure the Curry dealerships and a gas station would use the paper mats. I guess that's what happens when you hire anyone with a pulse and no proper training or skills. This dealership used to be good. My family has been coming here since it opened its doors but it's been slowly turning into a nightmare. I'm not going to get into all the additional drama this dealership has caused over the last 6 years, but this service appointment sealed the deal. I already made plans with another BMW dealership with my next lease, so you can stop emailing me. I always heard horror stories from Hudson Valley BMW, but you guys are looking pretty good for 1st place for worst BMW dealership in the tri-state area.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Customet
by 01/18/2021on
Fast and friendly service met my expectations fair price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments