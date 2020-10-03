Middletown Honda
Customer Reviews of Middletown Honda
jason scurville/ salesman
by 03/10/2020on
I been dealing with Jason scurville the salesman there for 3 years and his service is by far the best at any dealership I experienced in the past. He is the best salesman, hands down. 100% satisfied due to his service. He is respectful, polite and very very helpful. Without him things are much more complicated and he is very knowledgeable of his craft
CR-V 2018
by 05/18/2018on
Truly the best experience from beginning to end. VIP attention for sure specially receiving it from the general manager of the dealership, Stu Berkley. Thank you for making this transaction hassle free and smooth. After purchasing the car they took the time to give us lessons on our new cars new functions and gave us helpful tips. THANK YOU! Def worth the drive to get A-class service!!
CRV Purchase at Middletown Honda
by 01/16/2018on
Recently bought a 2018 CRV Touring. This is an awesome automobile. Performance, safety features and ride are outstanding. Our sales person, Ed Folkl did a fine job and went out of his way to insure that we got the exact car we wanted. He is a true professional and we appreciate that. Well done and thank you! Dan Moscaritolo [contact info removed]
Terrific Experience!
by 12/16/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Honda Pilot earlier this week, which was the 7th purchase from Middletown Honda by my husband and myself. We deal exclusively with Art Anuszkiewicz, and he makes the whole buying process as stress free as possible. He listens to his customers and is straight forward and honest. He also follows up after the purchase of a vehicle to make sure that you are happy with your purchase. We will be going back to Art and Middletown Honda for many years to come.
Exceptional Exceptional
by 12/07/2017on
This is my first car ever. I was very nervous. My car salesperson Art Anuszkiewicz was very patient, knowledgeable and professional. He made my journey less stressful. I finally choose a Honda CSV EXL 2017 for a reasons price! Every thing seem so surreal! Im very happy! Thank you Art and Middletown Honda for an exceptional first time car experience! God Bless you all!
Go to Middletown Honda
by 12/03/2017on
Had a great experience purchasing my car from Arthur at Middletown Honda. If you are looking for a well knowledge sale person go see Arthur.
SOOOOOOOO HAPPY!!!
by 08/15/2017on
Honda Dealership is AMAZING and salesperson ART IS THE BEST!!!!!!! I'm in LOVE w my new HONDA ACCORD!!! Salesman ART is AWESOME! He is not a pushy salesman at all, which is wonderful because I felt zero pressure and comfortable knowing this decision was all my own. GREAT GUY! Thanks again Art. You're the best. Danielle C.
An amazing dealership
by 05/17/2017on
I am in love with Hondas in general. I swear by them. Middletown Honda has made the process of buying and owning a Honda just that much more enjoyable. I worked with Christian Diaz and he absolutely is the best salesperson there is. He showed me exactly what I was looking for and got the ball rolling. I never expected to walk out the door with my new car the same day, but it was that fast. I was floored. He explained everything and walked me through the whole process. On top of a great sales staff, the service department is phenomenal. I had a minor issue with my new car today and took it in to them to look at. They took a look and worked out the issue in under an hour, all at no cost to me. They make it such a joy to work with them. They absolutely have my business, and they should get yours too.
By JerryN of Warwick on 12/15/16
by 12/15/2016on
Purchased new Honda HRV on 11/29/16 from Ed Folk in Middletown. Great experience, Ed not only answers all my questions, Ed had me think about questions I did not have just to make sure I had all of the information. Ed helped me through the financial process and then had me work with Joe Cerreta to finalize getting the Honda finance deal at 0.9. I also received from Ed a very fair deal on my trade in. After all that Ed had me work with Trent Berkley to make sure I really understood all the technology to properly operate my new HRV as compared to my 2004 CRV. This was an important additional step that was worth more than money. I would say Ed Folk is your first step when you decide to go to Middletown Honda.
Sales Review - 2017 Accord Coupe
by 12/06/2016on
Middletown Honda did an amazing job selling me car. It took less then a week to get and once i got to the dealer ship my car was clean and ready to go. Service was amazing and the workers are so friendly !!!
Excellent service!!!
by 06/02/2016on
A few weeks ago I purchased a 2016 Honda Civic. The sales man Ed Folkl made my first car buying experience quick and easy. He was able to inform me about the ins and outs of the car, also he was able to answer any and all of my questions. I would definitely recommend Middletown Honda.
Thank you Art & Joe
by 05/22/2016on
We wanted to surprise our daughter with a car for her college graduation. Art and Joe at Middletown Honda made this possible. They have great customer service skills and genuinely care about the customers.
Art Anuszkiewicz (sales)
by 04/19/2016on
This review should be listed under sales not service.
My salesman Art is the best
by 04/17/2016on
I just purchased my 6th honda from middletown honda.And Art was my salesman again .Great experience very knowledgeable sales person great sales manager George. Have my entire family and friends buying Hondas from middletown honda. Thank you again for great service
Middletown Honda Best Dealership around
by 03/25/2016on
I was in need of vehicle 2010 was introduce to Art Anuszkiewicz by my best friend who also purchase her vehicles at Middletown Honda. Since 2010, 2013 and just recently 2016 not once have I been disappointed. I enjoyed experience , never stressed and was given full attention to details. Transaction went smoothly each time when selecting vehicle. First two were Honda Accords great vehicles. Art Anuszkiewicz and Sean Curtin made sure that i got the best deal on my new CRV SE. My intention was to purchase CRV LX, but walking thru the lot saw SE ask Art to give me numbers to monthly payment. I thought would not be reasonable. Art and Sean got me an affordable payment. Everything was taken care for me smoothly quickly and professionally. All three visits since 2010 has been extremely pleasant and totally satisfying. If any of my friends or family in need of car then I certainly will recommend Middletown Honda. They treat their customer with the most respect and genuine humbleness. Thankyou Art Anuszkiewicz and Sean Curtin getting me best deal on my new car and care/professionalism you took to complete in timely manner. Am sure will be happy with my CRV.
Excellent service
by 03/19/2016on
Art was the salesman when I recently leased a Honda. He was polite, considerate had patience and worked very quickly to have me in the car that day. They were closing and he stayed after hours and didn't mind. What a great place to do business with
Excellent car buying experience.
by 03/01/2016on
Just bought a Honda Accord from this dealer and had another wonderful experience. This is my third car I purchased here. The salesman Ed Folke was such a pleasure to work with. There was never any pressure to purchase a car. He found me exactly what I was looking for and had me in it and on my way home in 3hrs. Would recommend this dealer to anyone!
2016 Honda Civic Touring
by 01/27/2016on
Our experience was really unexpected. Having researched the car and test driving a lower trim model, my wife and I left to talk about more and do some research on pricing. Middletown Honda is our local dealer, and would always go back for consideration. When we had decided on the car and trim, they did not have the car we were looking for. In researching price, another dealer had a higher trim level for a really great price. I went back to share what we were likely going to do, and ironically the exact car came in that day and they matched the offer. That was a Wednesday afternoon, we bought it on Thursday and picked it up that Friday. Everything went almost effortlessly. Everyone one was great from Art in Sales, to Joe as F&I Manager, to Samantha in Delivery, and Angel in Parts for some accessories.
Great staff & no pressure
by 12/02/2015on
I had a really great car buying experience with these guys. The salesman, Ed Folkl was very easy to talk to and very accommodating. I never felt any pressure and the rest of staff were great too. At the end of the day I got a great car for a great price and we were all happy,the way a car deal should be. I will definitely be coming back here for my next vehicle purchase and would recommend Middletown Honda to my friends and family.
Easier than I thought
by 10/01/2015on
I was nervous about buying a new car since my husband died. We had an Odyssey that I was happy with but I no longer needed a car of that size. I downsized to a CRV and I really like it. Thanks to Ed Folki. It was a pleasant experience. No pressure but a feeling of understanding my problem. The agency wants you to be satisfied and I am. Mrs. D. Mc.
Buying a car with no stress
by 06/25/2015on
Art at Middletown Honda was fantastic-this is the second car I bought from him. Each time, I got a great deal on te car, a great deal on my trade in, and there was no stressful haggling. Art was fair and totally worked with me on what our needs and budget were. If you are looking to buy a Honda, go see Art in Middletown -
