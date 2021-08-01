Orleans Ford
Customer Reviews of Orleans Ford
Professional Sales Experience
by 01/08/2021on
Very competitive pricing brought me in the door and expert salesmanship sold the truck. I worked with Mr. Brabon through my F-150 transaction and was very impressed with the professionalism he maintained throughout the entire process. I looked at and test drove 5 different vehicles and visited Orleans Ford 3 separate times and contacted John more times than I can count. With every visit, text, and call was met with the same courtesy and patience as the first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stephen
by 09/05/2021on
Overall a good purchase experience. The salesman could not work with us on price, but the finance guy did or their would have been no deal. We both wore masks the whole time, salesman did not, even on the test drive he should have at least asked or mentioned his vax status. Not one other person - customer or employee - wore a mask. The paperwork took WAY too long! After the test drive and our depiction that we wanted it, it took 3 and a half hours to do paperwork. It was last day of the month and moderately busy, but that is way too long. I was going to say the hell with it and leave, but my wife was more willing to wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying used car with negative equity on trade - Orleans Ford Handled It!
by 12/06/2017on
I really enjoyed my experience with everyone at Orleans Ford. I drove 45 minutes and took same day delivery of my "New to Me" car. My Salesperson - Aaron Radka was down to earth, the Finance Manager went out of her way to get me a lower interest rate than that which I was already pre-approved for, and the Internet Manager & Sales Managers were polite, friendly & approachable and all were involved in the process. A down to Earth, relaxed environment made the entire experience well worth the drive and I will without hesitation recommend Orleans Ford to family and friends for their future vehicle needs. Kudos ~ Tim (2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback with 14,500 miles)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless purchase
by 07/19/2017on
Found a nice car, slight drive out of town to get there. Had a wonderful no pressure sales guy allow us to test drive a vehicle that was not yet on the lot. He followed and gave me a call that the car was there, then we test drove. Awesome little car nearly bought on the spot. But had to check out a few other cars.. ;P We came back, quick process in the purchase. Thank you Aaron.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Absolutely recommend! Painless first-car buying experience!
by 06/28/2017on
Had an excellent experience with Orleans Ford. I started by looking at their inventory online, submitting a couple inquiries via email which were quickly returned the next day by phone call. I went to take a look at them and worked with Cory, who may not be the most mechanically savvy sales associate but was great to work with, friendly, and professional nonetheless. I appreciated that he wasn't the pushy type. As I was looking for used vehicles, I can say they have a wide-variety of models, all relatively new and with low miles. I had looked at at least 6 other dealerships and couldn't find any one other than Orleans Ford that offered newer, low mile vehicles for such competitive prices. Once I decided on a vehicle, the actual buying process was shockingly easy! They were organized with their paperwork. One of their downfalls is that when trying to negotiate a lower price, we were told that due to the age of the internet along with their already low prices, they don't budge on used vehicle prices. What is listed is what you pay if you want it. They did say if I were buying a new vehicle it would be different. I'm not sure if this was the case for others dealing with them, but I was kind of surprised they weren't willing to haggle at all. So to give you a timeline, I went and saw the vehicle on a Monday, then again on the following Wednesday evening to seal the deal (which I didn't have to make a down payment for by the way), and had my schedule allowed, they would have been ready for me to pick it up the next morning. Overall, I really enjoyed working with Orleans Ford. I was shocked at how easy and painless they made the car-buying experience, especially since I was new to this as it is the first car I've had to buy on my own. They were very personable and upfront about the car's history. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a nice vehicle! I already have to my family and friends. If I'm still in the area when it comes time for the next vehicle, I'll be heading over to see them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great service
by 06/15/2017on
They are always helpful and take my concerns seriously. Always professional !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience!!
by 02/24/2017on
Professional, and highly ethical. Purchased vehicle from dealership through internet without inspecting vehicle. They treated me like a repeat customer and still had me inspect the vehicle once I arrived. Lowest price and cleanest used vehicle I could find. Great transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of pre-owned vehicle
by 01/03/2017on
Rich and Joni at Orleans Ford were a pleasure to work with from beginning to end. They made the process of purchasing my vehicle very easy, having everything all prepared the day I went to look at it and drive it. And, I am enjoying my vehicle. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service!
by 11/28/2016on
Horrible experience with Sales Rep and general manager! In purchasing a new vehicle from Orleans, they failed to return the plates from my trade in to me upon purchase. Over the course of many months I attempted to contact the sales rep to resolve the issue and never got reply. I finally called the title clerk who yelled at me over the phone and used profane language. The clerk, sales rep and GM all put the blame on me and spoke to me with tremendous disrespect. They completely failed to accept any responsibility for their error or to help resolve the situation. I strongly would not recommend buying from this dealership as they have little to no respect for their clients or standing behind their products and services!!!
Great service
by 11/18/2016on
VERY happy with the service, timeliness, courtesy... When we are ready to purchase another vehicle, we will definitely be coming back. In the meantime, your service is great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 11/12/2016on
Nice people great advise on what need to be repaired on vehicle. thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 08/29/2016on
Our sales representative, Rich, was very friendly and easy to work with. He made the transaction seem less from my old vehicle to my new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great doing business with Orleans
by 07/18/2016on
First time I have ever bought a vehicle and didn't feel like I got ripped off. Got a fair price for our trade in and the staff was super nice and didn't insult our intelligence like most dealerships. Will definitely go back for our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Standard Maintenance
by 07/15/2016on
Had the works done on my Ford 500, as always a great job and nice people to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I will be back
by 07/12/2016on
Service is important in the length of the vehicle ownership. I have the works performed at every oil change to insure that. Orleans Ford does that for me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tell the customer what they need
by 07/11/2016on
I should have been told that I just had had my fuel filter changed back in Feb. 2016. I was not and paid your company an extra hundred something dollars. Not happy about that at all. Plus the extra point for the DEF. I can and do get it cheaper.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman at local dealership
by 07/05/2016on
My salesman, Scott Sloper, was knowledgeable and showed initiative when finding answers to my questions. He went above and beyond to ensure that I was happy with my purchase, and the transition to my new Ford Escape was peaceful and easy. He genuinely cares about the people he does business with. I have purchased many new vehicles in the past; however, this was my first time purchasing from Orleans Ford. I will recommend Orleans Ford and Scott Sloper to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great job guys
by 06/27/2016on
always good to go to a home town dealership for service , no matter what brand it is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Ford Fusion SE, great service.
by 05/25/2016on
2014 Ford Fusion SE. Service was very friendly, feels like a family business. While I was there I heard a few salespeople making more of a fuss than necessary when negotiating, a little more professionalism would've been nice. I had no issue with my salesman, negotiation was fairly reasonable. Everyone was helpful and straightforward. I had to get brakes replaced after one week of owning the car. The repairs were covered, done in a timely fashion, and I got a rental car to get back home, which is an hour away. If you want a Ford Fusion, check out Orleans Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY Happy Customer
by 05/11/2016on
Just when I thought that a major new car dealership with a small-town feel was a thing of the past, Orleans Ford proved me wrong. And, I assure you, I am not in any way associated with this dealership, and I rarely comment (especially online about services received), but in this case I had to. IF you are looking for a new Ford and are trying to find a good honest dealership with no-BS / hassle-pressure, you need to stop looking and go here. My elderly mother who is difficult to say the least when it comes to parting with her brass as they would say in England her home country, and takes decades to make a decision, came up from NJ this weekend-for me to help her purchase a new small-SUV. I only went to Orleans Ford to see how they compared to the major dealers in Rochester. They dont even compare. They are better in all respects. Prices are less, and in our case 3-4K less selection is better, (If you dont see what you want, they will get it) and again, no super slick what do I have to do to get you in this car today sales routine. The Salesman Tom was awesome. Patience of a saint. We tried numerous vehicles over 3 days, picked his brain, and in my mothers case, tested him to the limit. He wasnt just after a sale; he really was concerned that my mom was happy with her choice too. Not once did he even show hint of frustration or try to sell her something more expensive that she didnt need. When she finally chose THE vehicle (a gorgeous Ford Escape Titanium with sunroof, her color, power everything and Turbo engine for thousands less than competitors) He took care of contacting Geico, got the intrastate paperwork taken care of all necessary documents as fast as possible. He is trustworthy, honest, pleasant, and professional, has a great sense of humor, and is very product knowledgeable. When my SAAB eventually shakes off its mortal coil Im calling Tom at Orleans Ford and see if he can hook me up with a new family sedan. PS: Ive also told my in-laws to give him a call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Small dealership - big selection
by 05/09/2016on
I was looking for a manual convertible Mustang, and Orleans Ford was one of the few Ford dealerships to have one available. I was specifically seeking the V6 model. I contacted the dealership and was able to complete the purchase in a short time period. Staff was friendly and efficient. No complaints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
