5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Had an excellent experience with Orleans Ford. I started by looking at their inventory online, submitting a couple inquiries via email which were quickly returned the next day by phone call. I went to take a look at them and worked with Cory, who may not be the most mechanically savvy sales associate but was great to work with, friendly, and professional nonetheless. I appreciated that he wasn't the pushy type. As I was looking for used vehicles, I can say they have a wide-variety of models, all relatively new and with low miles. I had looked at at least 6 other dealerships and couldn't find any one other than Orleans Ford that offered newer, low mile vehicles for such competitive prices. Once I decided on a vehicle, the actual buying process was shockingly easy! They were organized with their paperwork. One of their downfalls is that when trying to negotiate a lower price, we were told that due to the age of the internet along with their already low prices, they don't budge on used vehicle prices. What is listed is what you pay if you want it. They did say if I were buying a new vehicle it would be different. I'm not sure if this was the case for others dealing with them, but I was kind of surprised they weren't willing to haggle at all. So to give you a timeline, I went and saw the vehicle on a Monday, then again on the following Wednesday evening to seal the deal (which I didn't have to make a down payment for by the way), and had my schedule allowed, they would have been ready for me to pick it up the next morning. Overall, I really enjoyed working with Orleans Ford. I was shocked at how easy and painless they made the car-buying experience, especially since I was new to this as it is the first car I've had to buy on my own. They were very personable and upfront about the car's history. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a nice vehicle! I already have to my family and friends. If I'm still in the area when it comes time for the next vehicle, I'll be heading over to see them again. Read more