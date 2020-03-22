Sunrise Volkswagen
Third time and the best yet!
by 03/22/2020on
Third time picking up a car at Sunrise VW. Randy always takes care of me and makes the process smooth from start to finish. Can’t recommend enough! Thank you again!
Outstanding service
by 10/18/2019on
This is the second time we come to this Volkswagen dealer. We live in queens but we never felt comfortable to buy car close to us. We find this dealer that they think first to the customer' need than just selling a car. They listen to you and they work with you to get the deal and we really like this. Thank you everyone for your help to get the car that we wanted.
Easy and fast experience
by 09/22/2019on
Randy @ Sunrise Volkswagen helped me lease a car with minimal pain. Their very first offer matched Edmunds TMV and they played no games with the MF for their own profit. Highly recommend this dealer.
Love my Car
by 06/03/2019on
Love my car , Dealership did all the paperwork making my life much easier.. they had the exact color of the car I wanted , salesman was nice and not pushy..a trait I like , donât like to feel pressured into a sale, so this worked out to our advantage. Finance guy another story..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beetle disaster
by 02/18/2019on
what I’m going through is horrible .I bought a vehicle early October at sunrise Volkswagen . The vehicle is a certified pre-owned 2016 Volkswagens wagon beetle. The weekend I first had the car the window stopped working . I drive to Boston that same weekend and my tires popped for no reason. I took it in to get fixed. The next repair was the entire cars dash board would stay on after the key was removed and I was able to change gear shifts . The cars dash board would also shut off if the car stopped . The third time I took it for the exact same electric issue and the breaks. I feel so uncomfortable in my car and I have pleaded with Volkswagen. The mechanics to the Volkswagens Representative has agreed that the car is unsafe to drive . I was sold a faulty car . I’m not able to drive this car because I have a fear it’s going to power off while driving . I have requested a vehicle change through Volkswagen and they have agreed against it . I’m in tears over a vehicle I am not able to drive . I have driven that car a week a month with the amount of times I have had to take this car in to service. Vince is a sweet heart . Junior and Anthony have been super accommodating. Andrew made a promise he obviously can’t keep. My first car my dream car has been a disaster. I’m 24 years old and honestly worked very hard for this car and I’m not even able to use it . I’m doing payments for something that I’m terrified to use
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Car Purchase
by 12/16/2018on
My sales agent was professional and really cared about the time I spent at the dealership. Everything was as promised with my car and the dealer kept in contact with me throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Jetta SE CPO
by 09/20/2018on
Purchased a used 2015 Jetta from Tom McGivney at Sunrise VW in Lynbrook NY. It was one of the easiest car purchases I have ever made. Tom was great to deal with and the entire dealership was very upfront about the car and the process. No extra fees etc. Would highly recommend Tom and Sunrise VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Tiguan SEL
by 04/03/2018on
I recently leased a 2018 Tiguan from Sunrise VW. Upon arriving at the dealer, we were greeted by a sales manager, Andrew, who chatted with us about the car and its featured. He then handed us over to one of his salesman, Randy, who helped go over the car in detail and provided us with a quote. We were able to make a deal on the car within 24 hrs and have the car in hand. This is the third car we have got from this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sunrise VW - Good service
by 11/16/2017on
We came to this dealer on a family recommendation. We recently bought a 2018 Tiquan SE. I've had the car for a week and honestly, I have no complaints so far. The sales guys were friendly and seemed knowledgable about the the cars on the lot. Feel he could've done a little better on the price. The enthusiasm from the dealer began to wane once we mentioned that this would be a cash deal, but none the less it was overall a pleasant experience. He threw in the rims we wanted and had a nice birthday bow waiting for the wife...nice touch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First car purchase
by 05/17/2017on
My first car purchase couldn't have gone better. I went in with caviar ideas with a limited budget and they were able to get me what I needed without compromising that much. My sales rep., Randy, couldn't have been more patient and kind. He was helpful, courteous, down to earth, and honest. Thank you Sunrise VW!
Truly Wonderful Experience
by 03/10/2016on
Folks,Folks, I have never wanted to write a review for services rendered, for i have always held the belief that good customer service should be expected in business affairs. But after experiencing Sunrise VW of Lynbrook, NY i decided that i should applaud the courtesy, professionalism and kindness that is part of their business. I should mention that after taking my 2003 Passat there for service - some two years ago, that i knew right away my next VW would be purchased from there. The experience from the valet to the service department had a pleasing flow to it; it almost felt as if i was among friends - the genuine courtesy coupled with the easy smiles was just terrific. Although my vehicle was not purchased from their dealership, they gave me class A attention to even an offer to have me taxi'ed home. I was truly moved! I should mention that none of the more than a dozen buyers who were there - at the time, ever felt neglected for the service was easy and the air was pressure free. You can just feel it! My husband and i are already very clear on the fact that this dealership will be where we will be handling our VW business in the future. My 6 year old daughter has told she wants to buy her car from the nice gentleman. Lol All in all, the purchasing our Tiguan R-Line - some two weeks ago, will assure our family's connection to this dealership for years to come. I have learned how to drive in a VW, and i am so glad that i drove into Sunrise VW that day. Excellent Customer Service and Pressure Free Environment. Bravo Sunrise VW and Thank you! <br><br><br><br><br><br><br><br>
stolen deposit
by 09/16/2014on
this dealership refuses to return my deposit after financing fell through. there rationale is that I need to produce the receipt, the original of which they retained. basically holding my deposit hostage until I return documents that contain dealership information. [non-permissible content removed].
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my GTI!
by 09/19/2013on
Great staff.. love my new GTI!! Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Would come back!
by 09/17/2013on
We had such an amazing experience here, we would certainly come back and purchase our future cars here as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 09/11/2013on
My salesman JD is awesome..... Good worker and really fun dude....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Knowledgable, Friendly and a Pleasure!
by 08/19/2013on
To begin with, I only went to Sunrise becasue of the proximity to my home, but after dealing with Sunrise I do plan to go back. Donell R. was a pleasure to work with.....knowledgable, friendly and fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Team at Sunrise Volkswagen
by 08/16/2013on
The sales experience was an informative, comfortable no hassle process with thanks to my salesman Dudley and the Sunrise VW team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellen sales consultant at Sunrise
by 11/11/2010on
Didn't end up buying at Sunrise only because a pretty great bargain showed up in New Jersey, but sales consultant Delroy Wallace at Sunrise was extremely helpful and pleasant to deal with. Even made the experience of looking for a car fun.
