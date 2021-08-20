1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been driving car since 2004 and this has been the worst dealer I have ever been. Sales Person Kevin Brosi was [non-permissible content removed] and treated me like animal. I saw some good car deals in their website and made a trip from NJ but when I went there, This Guys said these car on special offers are not in good condition and they are all wrecked that's why they are cheap. I went with 6 Stock numbers and This Guy could not even find one in the parked area. As soon as they found out that I wanted to pay cash, and not run my credit, they just wanted me out from there. I cant believe THAT SO CALLED SALES MANAGER, Kevin Brosi can treat their customer like this. He couldn't find any car that I was looking for and just wanted to show some other Wrecked cars to prove that with that price I can only bad cars. I was humiliated and treated badly just because I was looking for the cars which were listed as a special deal. I tried complaining about this guy but no one seems to care. why would you work there if you don't like what you do and don't want to help your customer. I am sure this guy is not happy with his life and trying to punish their customer but you know right next day, I bought 2015 Toyota Camry SE in 15K from somewhere else which was even better deal and I am happy with my life. This guy will have bad day everyday and make sure that others who will deal with him will have the same, [non-permissible content removed]. Read more