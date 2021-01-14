5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As soon as I drove in I was greeted by sales person EGNIS ZABALA, she was the nicest,non pushy sales person I met during my 2 week car search in many other dealerships, she took me all around to see any car I wanted ,answered all my questions and was so helpful,then I met with ERICK MENDOZA the business manager,who was so nice and really seemed to care about any concerns and answered all questions,and he was patient and kind , and explained the many ways I could go about paying for the car, he was AWSOME !!!!then I spoke with RICHARD PORTES the sales manager he was also very helpful with making sure my old plates were transferred and the new car was ready for me fast. That day there were many other customers but these 3 people made me feel like they were just helping me alone till the end . this is by far the best dealership Ive ever been to ,I would return in the future and I would recommend theses guys to all...thanks again guys!!!!! Read more