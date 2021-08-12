City Cadillac
Customer Reviews of City Cadillac
Go to Antonio!
by 12/08/2021on
Great experience with Antonio Minervini. He got me in and out in record time with my trade-in and new GMC. Very professional and he has good Italian restaurant tips too.
Jason is the BEST!
by 11/19/2021on
Jason is the best! He was patient, transparent, informative, kind, and efficient. After my initial meeting with him, I knew so much more about the vehicle my husband and I were hoping to purchase. He answered all of my questions clearly and provided further clarification so that we could make the best decision for our family. I expressed to Jason that a functional, reliable and SAFE car was the most important to us, especially just having had a newborn. When it was time to purchase a new vehicle, Jason went out of his way to send photos and videos electronically to begin the process while I was at home with my new baby. Within a few hours, Jason and Jonathan worked diligently to get our family a car that fit our needs. The process was seamless! I cannot thank Jason and the team for all their efforts and hard work in making our family car dreams come true. We are forever grateful.
Great dealership and great staff
by 11/02/2021on
I had a great experience purchasing my vehicle and the salesperson Valeria Meneses was extremely helpful and took her time explaining everything to me. I would give Valeria 10 stars if I could. Awesome dealer and great staff.
Straight A’s for Jason
by 10/18/2021on
Jason did an outstanding job for me and my family. He was patient with the fact I had 4 kids to attend to, was knowledgeable, calm, patient and his relaxed yet informative demeanor was such an asset in me deciding to purchase my Escalade. Too many salesmen are pushy but Jason was just the opposite and I respect him for his professionalism and expertise!
So much fun !!
by 08/04/2021on
Karen is a 5 star saleswoman. She is so friendly , sweet and knowledgable ! She is not pushy but also gets the job done . She made my first time experience so much fun . Thank you for everything ❤️
Very helpful and respectful dealership
by 06/03/2021on
For any family a vehicle purchase is a big investment that you want to get done right. You cant do that w/out the right people. My husband and I had went to a couple others before stepping here and all were rude and paid no attention to us. Even though the vehicle we saw online was the incorrect one they had a nice choice of others and what made us stay and try was Anthony Oropeza’s interest in trying to help us find what we wanted . He was extremely helpful, respectful and not pushy ! We felt important as clients and feel like we got a great deal after both sides negotiated. Reviews def pay a big role, if you need a good place to buy a nice cadillac and with professional people this is def a spot to stop by !
Excellent sales service
by 05/31/2021on
We had the privilege of leasing a car at City Cadillac. Our experience was so fascinating due to the professionalism and personal care by our salesman Jesus Rosa. We will definitely lease with him again and spread the word to our friends and family. Thanks again Jesus for all you did for us
Best experience
by 05/21/2021on
Thanks to Daniel Fagadar I got the 2021 Gmc Terrain that I was looking for.....He went above and beyond to locate the exact color, style, and details that I was looking for...I recommend you see Daniel for his great service..He was a pleasure and a nice guy too.
Honest and Efficient
by 05/16/2021on
Daniel Fagadar was extremely professional, efficient, and honest. In a short period he came through on all terms and had me in a car with zero hassle. I strongly recommend Daniel. Was an overall pleasure!
Went the extra mile to get me exactly what I wanted
by 05/14/2021on
After a bad experience at a nearby dealer, I was hesitant and reserved when I came into City Buick GMC to test drive an Acadia. My reticence was unwarranted – Jason Taveras was was a true professional, not pushy at all, and focused on building a rapport and learning about me and what I was looking for without pressuring me. After that, the entire process was a breeze. They didn't have the exact car I was looking for but Jason left no stone unturned in finding it. They even found one with a better package than I was looking for but only charged me for what I asked for. The entire process was smooth, easy to navigate, and Jason was great to work with. Looking forward to my next lease experience with him in a few years!
Excellent Experience
by 05/12/2021on
The City Cadillac Team and especially their Point Person Daniel Fagadar were excellent in terms of all aspects of the leasing experience...size of inventory, initial phone contact, follow up calls, leasing options, provided all necessary information to make a well informed decision and as quickly as my wife and i wanted. City Cadillac is without question the dealer of 1st Choice!
Cadillac
by 05/11/2021on
Excellent experience. Juan Ceaca the sales professional and John Randazzo the General manager treated me like family Answered all my questions and did everything they could to make sure I was completely satisfied .I picked my car up on my birthday and these guys made it special. Will definitely recommend city Cadillac. Thanks Juan and John for everything. All the best
Going from a lease to owning was super easy.
by 05/06/2021on
I have leased cars for more then 10 years but decided to purchase the leased car that I am currently driving. I spoke with Karen Herrera of City Cadillac who explained everything to me. She was fantastic and very helpful. The experience was great and everything was taken care of easily. I would highly recommend Karen and City Cadillac if you are looking to either lease or buy a car. They treat their customers with respect.
Great Purchase Experience
by 04/30/2021on
I just purchased a new 2021 Buick from Jason at the dealership. Jason was excellent, very proficient, knowledgeable and extremely easy to work with. It was a pleasure to work with him and the experience was one of my best car purchase experiences. The dealership and Jason is highly recommended.
Treated with ultimate respect & kindness!
by 04/18/2021on
Today, I had to do something I’ve never thought I would have to do. Due to some reasons beyond my control, I had to surrender my lease on my 2018 GMC Terrain seven months early. Times are hard on this boulevard right now and I just had to do it knowing the financial implications. I explained my situation to the Manager, John Randazzo and he had me work with one his Salesmen, Dan Keys on this process of lease surrender. I was beyond stressed out about this whole ordeal. At the end of our discussion and car inspection, we were able to come to a resolution that was so amicable and worked out well for both sides. Car was in excellent condition with only 7,000 miles on it, so it’s book value was worth this Dealership letting me out of my lease for a reasonable nominal fee, buying the car from GMC Financial and being able to resell it at a profit for the dealership. And all this would have no negative impact on my credit. Dan’s careful due diligence and his ability to sympathize with my situation while still doing right by his employer, made me a fan of this GMC Dealership for life. When my personal situation balances out, I will undoubtedly return to City Cadillac on Northern Blvd to work with Dan Keys again. He is by far one of the best Salespersons they have there and will take care of me again when I return. So thank you again to both John and Dan. Your efforts and kindness is so appreciated.
Ms. Karen Herrera - Great Service Salesperson Excellent!
by 04/17/2021on
Today, April 16, 2021 I went to trade in my 2012 GMC for a GMC 2021 and was greeted by Ms. Karen Herrera. Ms. Herrera was nice, absolutely wonderful in processing the paperwork, very nice to deal with, set up a test drive for the 2021 Terrain. She was very organized and knowledgeable in her work in taking time out and was very patient in answering me and my wife questions. Would highly recommend her in buying your next vehicle.
buying a car here
by 04/12/2021on
I bought a vehicle from John Randazzo the general Sales manager in March of 2021 and it was the best experience I've had buying a car and believe me I have bought plenty. I live in Massapequa Long Island and drove to Long Island city for the great experience. The dealers on. Long Island play games and some won't sell you a car unless you finance with them what a Joke when I meet John he was very professional and said we don't play games were here to sell you cars. Everyone I Dealt with was great I financed with my credit union and Ken in finance was very helpful and went above and beyond to get my paper work right and great bunch of people that work there. would highly recommend this dealership to everyone I know
City Cadillac is a diamond in the rough.
by 04/08/2021on
Excellent dealership! To be honest, my expectations weren’t that high because the surrounding dealerships in the area left me with a poor taste in my mouth. I was pleasantly surprised by the welcome we received right through the door. They didn’t press us. There was a polite greeting but no aggressive sales assault. I told them we just wanted to look around a bit and they allowed us to do just that. When I did have a question they were genuine in their response. I talked at length about our needs and they listened. At no point did I feel this was a “get them to sign, sign, sign....now, now, now” approach. Their knowledge about the vehicles was impressive as were their handle on lease and financing options. When I explained I wanted to comparison shop the competition a little further they did not protest and I could sense there was a confidence present in the level of their offerings as well as the integrity that they wanted to sell the right car to the right person. I can’t understate the importance of that alone, Allison Doyle is undoubtedly doing an excellent job as General Manager. It were these intangibles that likely made the difference because of the peace of mind I had felt knowing that if I had to return to the dealership throughout the course of my lease I’d be in good hands. I feel very fortunate to have found City Cadillac GMC and I’m grateful for the work that our Salesperson Karen Herrera put in to make sure everything went smoothly and we were completely satisfied.
Best Dealership In The 5 Boros.
by 04/02/2021on
Was Looking to Trade My 2016 GMC Denali & Was getting a lot of Playing Games with a lot of Dealerships & Wasting My Time. Then I Contacted City GMC & John Randazzo was a straight Shooter. Great Businessman Gave Me Top Dollar for My Trade & A Great Deal On My 2021 GMC Denali. No Games where Played & Was in & Out in a Few Hours in My New Truck.
Efficient & Smooth
by 03/11/2021on
The Citi Cadillac sales person guided me in considering leasing a new vehicle. The sales person was knowlegeable and informative regarding the product I was interested in. At no time did I feel pressured to take a decision. The team worked to deliver a cost that was to my benefit up front and in payment form. It was a delight and pleasure to do business with the team at Citi Cadillac. I would recommend my friends to shop at Citi Cadillac for all their automotive needs.
Excellence at its best!
by 03/09/2021on
Manager John Randazzo was at his best! Greatly appreciated. Salesman Juan Ceaca, Thank you again for your assistance. I lone my new CT5.