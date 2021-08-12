5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Today, I had to do something I’ve never thought I would have to do. Due to some reasons beyond my control, I had to surrender my lease on my 2018 GMC Terrain seven months early. Times are hard on this boulevard right now and I just had to do it knowing the financial implications. I explained my situation to the Manager, John Randazzo and he had me work with one his Salesmen, Dan Keys on this process of lease surrender. I was beyond stressed out about this whole ordeal. At the end of our discussion and car inspection, we were able to come to a resolution that was so amicable and worked out well for both sides. Car was in excellent condition with only 7,000 miles on it, so it’s book value was worth this Dealership letting me out of my lease for a reasonable nominal fee, buying the car from GMC Financial and being able to resell it at a profit for the dealership. And all this would have no negative impact on my credit. Dan’s careful due diligence and his ability to sympathize with my situation while still doing right by his employer, made me a fan of this GMC Dealership for life. When my personal situation balances out, I will undoubtedly return to City Cadillac on Northern Blvd to work with Dan Keys again. He is by far one of the best Salespersons they have there and will take care of me again when I return. So thank you again to both John and Dan. Your efforts and kindness is so appreciated. Read more