5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First things first I am ecstatic about my new purchase. This is my second time leasing a car and the process went much smoother. My first lease was a standard straight off the showroom floor however I always said for my next purchase it would be tailored to my liking and City Buick GMC exceeded my expectations. I am not shamed to say that I came in to the dealership with many requests and not much to work with as far as credit is concerned but the salesman Joshua Vargas and the financer Ken Schuster found a way out of no way for me. Not only was I able to get the truck that I wanted at an unbelievable rate and within an unrealistic time frame; I was able to get it with all of the whistles and bells of my choosing. My truck is a real showstopper and I wouldn't have it if it wasn't for Joshua working diligently to get me exactly what I wanted and Ken combing through my contract making sure I was in the best possible financial position to make a new purchase given my recent total loss on a current lease with a different financial institution. Additionally, the atmosphere at City Buick GMC is very friendly and safe given the current climate surrounding public health and safety. Social distancing is not a concern as there is plenty of space and the entire location is very clean. I'd definitely recommend a visit here if you're on the market for a new vehicle. I assure you that you cannot go wrong with a purchase from City Buick GMC. Read more