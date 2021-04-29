Skip to main content
City Buick GMC

City Buick GMC
4360 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of City Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(105)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service Teliable Dealership

by Joe B on 04/29/2021

Excellent service from a great salesperson, Jason Taveras. We purchased a 2021 Buick Envision. It was the right car for iu s at the right price. This is our 4th Buick and all of them have been serviced at this dealership. We trust them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
105 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Dealership

by Bijan Rostam on 12/23/2020

Great and friendly service from this dealership. In a prompt manner I was able to get the car I love for a great price. Be sure to ask for Daniel ask he helped greatly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Cojo Opoku on 12/21/2020

Great customer service from Daniel Fadagar. He was really helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you for helping

by Clara on 12/01/2020

I got the 4th buick in this place. Also Jesus rosa is my sales person. He understands customers minds quickly. This place processing is so organized. I think i will be here next 5th car too!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GMC Terrain lease

by Niculae Preda on 11/19/2020

We had a very enjoyable experience at City Buick GMC ! Our sales agent was Daniel who was very helpful and accommodating making the process very easy and fast. The general manager was also very nice and gave us helpful hints. We would rate the leasing experience as excellent with our sales person and this dealership! Thank you Daniel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I bought a 1500 Yukon from Jesus rosa

by Yves Celamy on 10/14/2020

Jesus was very helpful helped me get my car and I would refer my friends and family if they need to get a car. Should I ever need another vehicle will definitely come back to him. Very compassion and knowledgeable. Exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowledgeable Dealer

by CS on 09/29/2020

Knowledgeable Dealer, courteous service, will be back to lease my next vehicle from City Buick GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Buick Envision

by Michele Ali on 09/26/2020

Juan Ceaca was my Sales Professional he was excellent. He was very patient, knowledgeable and accommodating. I was very pleased with his professionalism. If purchasing a Cadillac, Buick, or GMC on Northern Boulevard in Queens, he’s your man!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Lease After Total Loss

by Tia Bia on 09/15/2020

First things first I am ecstatic about my new purchase. This is my second time leasing a car and the process went much smoother. My first lease was a standard straight off the showroom floor however I always said for my next purchase it would be tailored to my liking and City Buick GMC exceeded my expectations. I am not shamed to say that I came in to the dealership with many requests and not much to work with as far as credit is concerned but the salesman Joshua Vargas and the financer Ken Schuster found a way out of no way for me. Not only was I able to get the truck that I wanted at an unbelievable rate and within an unrealistic time frame; I was able to get it with all of the whistles and bells of my choosing. My truck is a real showstopper and I wouldn't have it if it wasn't for Joshua working diligently to get me exactly what I wanted and Ken combing through my contract making sure I was in the best possible financial position to make a new purchase given my recent total loss on a current lease with a different financial institution. Additionally, the atmosphere at City Buick GMC is very friendly and safe given the current climate surrounding public health and safety. Social distancing is not a concern as there is plenty of space and the entire location is very clean. I'd definitely recommend a visit here if you're on the market for a new vehicle. I assure you that you cannot go wrong with a purchase from City Buick GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Erin M on 08/04/2020

Hello, I went to resign a lease with City GMC and could not be more pleased with the service. Juan was patient and explored all options with me. This is my second lease with City GMC and I would go back again for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GUS WILL FIND YOU THE RIGHT CAR!!

by Cjsapp2013 on 01/31/2020

The most helpful salesman!! Helped my family pick out the perfect 7 seat buick enclave package. Walked us the entire way with the pakcages and financing!! Highly recommended!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXCELLENT

by Bear on 01/16/2020

Salesman Juan and manager John was absolutely great to work with got me what I wanted definitely will go back NO Question asked

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A better class of Salesman

by Brooklyn Buyer on 01/09/2020

Stopped by on my way to another dealership outside of NYC. City Cadillac had the best price advertised on the internet. The salesman Anthony Oropeza is a classy guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GMC Terrain lease

by Gmc on 12/20/2019

We leased a GMC Terrain With City Cadillac GMC Buick and I must say The sales woman I worked with was great she helped us pick out a vehicle then she was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we worked out the numbers and picked up our new SUV this is our third vehicle I recommend City Cadillac highly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nick is an amazing sales associate

by Great experience on 12/19/2019

So glad to have stumbled into City Cadillac. Drove away with a GMC Terrain thanks to Nick and his ability to work well under pressure. He made what could have been a stressful situation fun and enjoyable. Check out City Cadillac and ask for Nick, you will not be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a good experience

by Always a good experience on 12/09/2019

This was my second time leasing from City Buick GMC. Nick was great to work with and helped find the right car to match my needs and budget. John the manager always helps out to make sure I am happy with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car

by Anne on 11/23/2019

Amazing service from the staff very trust worthy and true to their word

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant and Efficient

by Danny on 11/22/2019

Highly Recommend this place. They seem to be a high-volume dealership, so they know what they are doing and won't waste your time. My salesman, Dan, was very friendly and a straight-shooter. I had visited several dealers before coming here and, hands-down, felt the most comfortable at City Cadillac. This was my first time buying a car from a dealership, as such, the only suggestion I can provide: perhaps there could be more information about how the buying process unfolds. There were a lot of phone calls to make between them and and my financial institution and it was a bit overwhelming at one point. I'm sure the process would be the same at any other dealership, though. Overall, 5/5. Also, last but not least, I'm VERY happy with my vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Convert

by Convert on 11/03/2019

I am one tough costumer but they keep me coming back. Just picked up my second lease and it was a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying experience

by Gene Gebrian on 10/02/2019

In all my years of buying and leasing cars this was my best experience. Special thanks to Rich and Gus who went up and beyond to accommodate my needs. I recommend checking out City before you make a decision on any car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Woow.!! What a great experience at City Cadillac .

by Jose J on 09/16/2019

Leasing a Buick Encore was so smooth and rewarding at City Cadillac in Queens, NY. Mr Luis Rodriguez the sales agent made stress free the whole experience. His guidance was so effective that facilitate our decision to lease this particular car. Beyond that, he is an impressive problem solver who was always able to address all the complex issues that involve this kind of transaction. Also, I want to mention the role of Mr Randazzo, the general manager who understood our case and diligently went the extra mile to made our dream come true. They are an amazing team, we want to see them again when we renew or purchase the Encore at the end of the lease. They exceed our customer expectations.Without a doubt, I confidently recommend this dynamic duo and the City Buick dealership. God bless them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

The team at City Cadillac Buick GMC would like to welcome you to our dealership in Long Island City, where we’re confident you’ll find the vehicles you’re looking for at a price you can afford. Come and check out our full selection of new Buick, GMC vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, our professional finance team will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan. When you’re looking for quality auto maintenance and repairs near Long Island City, you can always count on the professional technicians in our Buick, GMC service department as well, where we handle everything from oil changes and filter replacements to powertrain and drivetrain repairs. Schedule an appointment today, or purchase parts from us to handle maintenance and repairs on your own! Lots of folks in Long Island City count on the high-quality vehicles and services found at City Cadillac Buick GMC, and we look forward to serving you.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (6)
Albanian
English
Panjabi
Persian

What shoppers are searching for