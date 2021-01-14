Major Chevrolet
Frustrating
01/14/2021
I was interested in getting the 2020 Acura MDX they were advertising on website. Did the prequalification online, booked appointment, After an hour here, I was told the vehicle was in accident and cannot be financed! Had to look at other suvs.. Went with the 2020 infinity... 3 hours later and I am still here cause sales guy don’t know how to transfer my insurance!!!!! WTF!! This is my 4th purchase here in 17 years!! This is my last time coming here!
2015 blue Equinox LS
07/26/2018
As soon as I drove in I was greeted by sales person EGNIS ZABALA, she was the nicest,non pushy sales person I met during my 2 week car search in many other dealerships, she took me all around to see any car I wanted ,answered all my questions and was so helpful,then I met with ERICK MENDOZA the business manager,who was so nice and really seemed to care about any concerns and answered all questions,and he was patient and kind , and explained the many ways I could go about paying for the car, he was AWSOME !!!!then I spoke with RICHARD PORTES the sales manager he was also very helpful with making sure my old plates were transferred and the new car was ready for me fast. That day there were many other customers but these 3 people made me feel like they were just helping me alone till the end . this is by far the best dealership Ive ever been to ,I would return in the future and I would recommend theses guys to all...thanks again guys!!!!!
Bad experince!!
03/04/2017
If I can give a lower score, I would!!I went to Major World a year ago to buy a car. The salesmen there weren't very helpful. Then never explained anything about my car. I was so naive! Because of my "less than perfect" credit, I was sold a car that was used only at car rental places. I hated this car and still hate it!! I regret going to Major World. When I went back to Major World after a year with this car, they still couldn't or wouldn't help me get the the I really wanted. Thanks Major World!! Isn't that how the saying goes?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 star experience
11/10/2015
Mr. Coke was our sales man and he did a great job showing us the car, showing us the how to use all the features in the car, explaining all our option in terms of buying and leasing.
My Experience at Major Service
10/14/2015
Service was prompt and in-expensive, plus coffee, donuts and fruits were available for the customers. I felt comfortable and was expected to wait a few hours which was not the case,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman ask for Ricardo
09/26/2015
We were very pleased with our salesman Ricardo. He very helpful and knowledgeable. Was willing to help us and listen to us. Ricardo is a big reason we actually decided to purchase our vehicle. He did a wonderful job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior Customer Service
09/20/2015
Your representative were all aces during my recent visit for service. Javier, Jonathan and Chris are great assets to your company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car review
08/22/2015
The experience aspect was good. However I had to wait a very long time (6 hours) to get my cars (I bought two) and forgot to get some questions answered. Overall it was a good experience.
My Chevy Traverse
08/14/2015
I was completely satisfied with the level of service that I received at Major World Chevy in LIC NY. My sales representative Tony Jimenez was there through the whole process and offered excellent support.
Simply the best
08/14/2015
Friendly place with coffee donuts newspapers TV and all around nice experience... I by pass a Chevy dealership which is only 10 minutes from me... Major Chevy maintainace Dept is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love Major Shavrolet
08/08/2015
I am very happy that the car is purchased in your campaign. All the staff were very kind and polite. my wife and I got all the information in the shortest possible time and as a result we left on the new car. Thank you so much !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awsome Job
08/03/2015
Well we went over some question that where asked and I had some concerns which were investigated and the vehicle was checked out with flying color I was very happy with the service from the oil change to my concerns awsome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Purchasing Experience
07/23/2015
Well first when I got to Major World my understanding upon how car trade-ins and having negative equity was totally misunderstood, but Tony my agent was very good to me and explained how trade-ins work and how I will get rid of the negative equity with a new car. The deal was made and I'm happy with my new car. The monthly payments are not my favorite but considering the negative equity I came in with my payments are justified and acceptable. Tony is great I would certainly look for him again for my next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
06/16/2015
I was greeted by Luis Ortiz the first day i arrived. Luis drove me around the lot and helped me look at different cars. With the assistance of Luis i narrowed down my search. Eric Mendoza the financial mgr met with me and reviewed my financial situation with me and to my surprise was able to put me in a 2015 car! I was provided with excellent customer service, extremely satisified and will return and refer people here. This is my 2nd time at Major World...looking foward to my 3rd visit. Thank You!
Chevy Equinox lover
06/08/2015
Our salesman Ray V. was very friendly and helpful. He explained to us all of the features of the car very well. He was knowledgeable about the vehicles and helped us through the process as first time car leasers.
MajorWorld is the best!!
06/04/2015
The person who took care of me was very helpful, knew his job very well and kept me informed of everything being done. All my questions were answered right away and I left with very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
major world will get u approved
05/05/2015
When I first pulled up the salesmen that were standing outside paid no mind to me they were too busy chasing every one else who pulled up guess they thought I wasn't gonna buy nothing but one guy yelled from the like 100 ft away you guys don't see this guy there what nobody's working and he came over and took care of me treated me really good helped me through every step of the way from financing insurance all my questions and I drove out with a brand new 2015 Malibu so I'd like to say thank you ismael (lefty) for all your help so if u need a car have bad credit and think you can't get approved come see Ismael (lefty) he will take good care of you and work with u every step of the way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY SATISFIED CUSTOMER FOREVER
05/04/2015
I was VERY HAPPY this time around. I was upset at first and when the mechanic found the problem I was very shocked to find out it was only a fuse. I went to both my mechanic and my Dads mechanic for a NYSI and neither one could find the problem with my car. When I showed up at Major I was upset and when Jonathan Diaz advised me it was a fuse I told my Dad "no more with either one of our mechanics I'm sticking with Major World" Thank You Very Much now I have A/C, heating, and Defrost which I definitely need when it rains. Thank You again for a JOB WELL DONE BellaMargie2U a VERY SATISFIED CUSTOMER!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my experience
04/22/2015
Ricardo helped me and my son immensely. Such a nice guy, understood our needs. Really worked with us to get the deal done and the deal was done fast. I have already put on Facebook for people to contact Ricardo. Was such a pleasure dealing with him and Major world
Best car buying experience
04/16/2015
David Rangini was awesome! He answered all our questions, wasn't pushy, and helped us choose the right car. We loved his positive outlook and actually enjoyed our experience at a car dealership.
Ray at Major Chevy
04/16/2015
Ray Ventura was fantastic. He was very knowledgeable and helpful. I will definitely go to him when it's time to get another Chevy lease. I will recommend him to anyone I know that's shopping for a Chevy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
