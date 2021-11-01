service Rating

Recently, I brought my Escalade into City Cadillac of Long Island City for body repairs. I absolutely couldn’t believe the service I received. From the moment I contacted the service center, they put me right at ease. They immediately opened up a slot on that day to get me in for an estimate. When I went down I was personally greeted by John one of the managers. Also on hand was Paul the auto body estimator. The team couldn’t have been was courteous, professional and thorough. They worked very quickly. Not sure I had finished my coffee from their lounge before they had finished the preliminary work. I was given an estimate that was realistic for the damage to the car. All line items were explained for the cost of repairs. Most importantly they gave an accurate time for repairs . To my surprised I was offered a comparable well equipped loaner to use during repairs. It was all gassed up detailed and ready to go. The in processing was as smooth and effortless as anyone could imagine. During the repairs, I was encouraged to check in to see how the repairs were progressing. I couldn’t have been more impressed. They were able to tell me when parts were coming in and being installed on the vehicle. When it was time to pick up the car – whalah – my caddy looked like the one I got off the showroom. Job was perfect! In addition the car had been washed and detailed with that new showroom smell. This was just an absolute miracle finding the guys at City Cadillac GMC and Buick. They go above and beyond for their customers. I can understand why they have been in business for over 25 years and keep growing. You will have a customer for life. Thank you again! Read more