thank you
by 01/11/2021on
Daniel Fagadar is the man you need to ask for if you wanna get a car fast and easy and for the right price. City Buick GMC is the best place what you want
thank you
by 01/11/2021on
Daniel Fagadar is the man you need to ask for if you wanna get a car fast and easy and for the right price. City Buick GMC is the best place what you want
Best place to buy a car
by 01/08/2021on
My sales consultant was Excellent. If you’re looking for a car ask for Daniel Fagadar, he was above and beyond. Any question, concern that I had was answered fast and his product expertise it’s amazing. City Cadillac is the place to go
Great Place for buying a car
by 12/31/2020on
This place is amazing. Just like my sales Consultant Daniel Fagadar. I would give them 10 stars. Fast, easy to deal with and i got the beat price
Purchase of New 2020 Cadillac CT5
by 10/18/2020on
I purchased a brand new 2020 Cadillac CT5 from City Cadillac Buick GMC in Queens, NY. Jesus Rosa was the sales person and he was helpful, pleasant, polite and knowledgeable. He explained everything in detail regarding my purchase and options, he was very professional. John Randazzo who is the General Sales Manager along with Jesus went beyond the call of duty to get the best price for the car I traded in. John and Jesus also were able to get me an additional $2500 rebate. I strongly recommend Jesus Rosa and John Randazzo as people you want to purchase a car from and City Cadillac Buick GMC as the dealership to purchase a car from especially a new one and even more so if you are trading in your old car. I are very happy with my new car a brand new beautiful 2020 Cadillac CT5 at a very fair price! Thanks again Jesus, John and City Cadillac Buick GMC!
Great dealership
by 10/10/2020on
My husband and I had a great experience at City Cadillac. He was so moved he almost cried. Our salesman Juan Ceaca was just great. He is hardworking, professional and pleasant. The other staff are friendly and very professional as well. I will definitely recommend City Cadillac to my friends and family.
Customer service and repair work over the top!
by 10/18/2019on
Recently, I brought my Escalade into City Cadillac of Long Island City for body repairs. I absolutely couldn’t believe the service I received. From the moment I contacted the service center, they put me right at ease. They immediately opened up a slot on that day to get me in for an estimate. When I went down I was personally greeted by John one of the managers. Also on hand was Paul the auto body estimator. The team couldn’t have been was courteous, professional and thorough. They worked very quickly. Not sure I had finished my coffee from their lounge before they had finished the preliminary work. I was given an estimate that was realistic for the damage to the car. All line items were explained for the cost of repairs. Most importantly they gave an accurate time for repairs . To my surprised I was offered a comparable well equipped loaner to use during repairs. It was all gassed up detailed and ready to go. The in processing was as smooth and effortless as anyone could imagine. During the repairs, I was encouraged to check in to see how the repairs were progressing. I couldn’t have been more impressed. They were able to tell me when parts were coming in and being installed on the vehicle. When it was time to pick up the car – whalah – my caddy looked like the one I got off the showroom. Job was perfect! In addition the car had been washed and detailed with that new showroom smell. This was just an absolute miracle finding the guys at City Cadillac GMC and Buick. They go above and beyond for their customers. I can understand why they have been in business for over 25 years and keep growing. You will have a customer for life. Thank you again!
Excellent costumer service
by 10/12/2019on
Gustavo Orellana was excellent. He worked so hard to get the car that I wanted and with the payments I could afford. I am very satisfied with all the attention and patience.
Above and beyond
by 07/27/2019on
I bought a car from this dealer What a really nice people and knows what they doing and all paper work went fast thanks guys and wish all the best for you Leah and Alison!
Pleasant - Beginning to End
by 06/03/2019on
Our purchase from City Cadillac was first class throughout. Attentive, knowledgeable, and professional sales person guided us easily through the process including delivery and detailed walk-through of the amazing Escalade.
repeat lease customer
by 05/03/2019on
My dealer (Sales Consultant) was friendly, courteous and very easy to deal with. He made the whole leasing process from turning the old lease car to picking up the new lease car as efficient as possible.
Car Buying Made Simple!
by 04/29/2019on
The team at City Cadillac is the best! Leah, John, Ken and Laura all worked together to make my not-so-simple deal work out. From finding the vehicle I wanted to registering the vehicle out-of-state, everyone made sure that all Tâs were crossed and all Iâs were dotted to ensure a seamless process. Iâm more than pleased with my experience and would definitely recommend City Cadillac to anyone looking for their next Cadillac.
Thank you - Santino Curatolo
by 03/27/2019on
I met with Santino Curatolo a salesman at City Buick/GMC/Cadillac in Queens NY. Within 6 days I was driving off the lot with my brand new GMC Acadia. No one likes to shop for a car. Santino was amazing and straight forward. He made the transition easy. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a Buick/Gmc/Cadillac
Great Service
by 03/22/2019on
Santino was a pleasure and everything ran so smoothly. Thank you for making it such an easy process!
Thank You Santino and everyone at City Cadillac!
by 01/31/2019on
I would highly recommend City Cadillac to anyone. Their inventory is great and the people who work there are very friendly and willing to help you. I can't say enough about Santino the sales consultant who helped me purchase my 2019 Cadillac XT5. Santino treated me like I was family. From picking out the perfect vehicle that suited my needs to making sure I was satisfied with the vehicle that I purchased, Santino routinely checked up on me to make sure I had everything I needed and that I was completely satisfied with my vehicle. I can't thank him enough, and I would highly recommend Santino to anyone looking to purchase or lease a new vehicle. Thank you so much guys!
Excellent service
by 01/15/2019on
One of the nicest experience. Luis Rodriguez very helpful and honest with what can he offered us.
Sales review
by 12/02/2018on
Mr Santino Curatolo is very professional and honest with us. He knows about the cars that he is selling. He also help us a lot in the arrangement and paperworks necessary for the transition. I would definite recommend him to others.
Friendly and Professional
by 11/27/2018on
I was searching for a particular car remotely and found the staff at City Cadillac Buick GMC to be very friendly and helpful. They were responsive to all my questions and concerns and I never felt any pressure in my dealings with them, I highly recommend!!!
Car Shopping Made Fun and Stress Free
by 10/09/2018on
When my wife and I arrived at the City Cadillac Dealership in L.I.C. N.Y. we were warmly greeted by John Randazzo (no relation) the sales manager. John immediately impressed us with his friendly smile, cheerful demeanor, and sharp appearance. We exchanged pleasantries, and after seeing to our comfort, John sat down with us to review and discuss our interest in the 2014 Cadillac CTS that we had seen on- line. John then introduced us to Moni Ruzzaman, his sales consultant. Moni is one of the most amicable gentleman we have ever met. He rode with us on our test drive, expertly pointed out and explained the incredible features of the car, and cheerfully answered all of our questions . Moni made every effort to accommodate and assist us. He called back John when we decided that we wanted the car. Again we were impressed by Johnâs warmness and genuine interest in crafting an ideal sale package that would work for us. We never felt pressured to buy. He offered us a great price that included a fair trade in for our old Buick ; we accepted the deal. Moni then patiently and expertly guided us through all the purchase paper work. Lastly, we were introduced to Bruce Katzman, the finance consultant. Bruce, like John and Moni was very polite and committed to helping us. He crunched the numbers and hammered out a very affordable financial purchase package for us. My wife and I canât express enough what a stress free and pleasant car buying experience we enjoyed. From beginning to end we were treated with professionalism, courtesy, and respect at City Cadillac. These days, sadly, it is unusual and rare to meet a staff as impeccably skilled and kind as John, Moni, and Bruce. We should also mention that the physical facility and show room at City is immaculately clean, well lit, very comfortable, and even equipped with a coffee bar for the customers. Thinking of purchasing a Cadillac, Buick, or GMC vehicle? Do yourself a favor and visit the crew at City. You will not be disappointed!
Leased my Escalade from Dan Cunningham
by 09/01/2018on
Leased my Escalade from Dan Cunningham. He made it quick and very easy. I highly recommend him an the dealership.
Leasing a car
by 08/28/2018on
This is my fourth lease from city Cadillac and the reason is Santino curatolo. He goes above and beyond to get you what you want. He is very good at what he does. He makes things easy for you. He treats you like family. I highly recommend that you go see him. Thank you Santino
Sales Rep Santino
by 08/28/2018on
Sales rep Santino was very friendly,accommodating and helpful. He was able to match a lease that was compatible with our budget.