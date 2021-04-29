Customer Reviews of City Buick GMC
Great Service Teliable Dealership
by 04/29/2021on
Excellent service from a great salesperson, Jason Taveras. We purchased a 2021 Buick Envision. It was the right car for iu s at the right price. This is our 4th Buick and all of them have been serviced at this dealership. We trust them.
Fantastic Dealership
by 12/23/2020on
Great and friendly service from this dealership. In a prompt manner I was able to get the car I love for a great price. Be sure to ask for Daniel ask he helped greatly!
Great customer service
by 12/21/2020on
Great customer service from Daniel Fadagar. He was really helpful.
Thank you for helping
by 12/01/2020on
I got the 4th buick in this place. Also Jesus rosa is my sales person. He understands customers minds quickly. This place processing is so organized. I think i will be here next 5th car too!!
GMC Terrain lease
by 11/19/2020on
We had a very enjoyable experience at City Buick GMC ! Our sales agent was Daniel who was very helpful and accommodating making the process very easy and fast. The general manager was also very nice and gave us helpful hints. We would rate the leasing experience as excellent with our sales person and this dealership! Thank you Daniel
I bought a 1500 Yukon from Jesus rosa
by 10/14/2020on
Jesus was very helpful helped me get my car and I would refer my friends and family if they need to get a car. Should I ever need another vehicle will definitely come back to him. Very compassion and knowledgeable. Exceptional.
Knowledgeable Dealer
by 09/29/2020on
Knowledgeable Dealer, courteous service, will be back to lease my next vehicle from City Buick GMC.
2020 Buick Envision
by 09/26/2020on
Juan Ceaca was my Sales Professional he was excellent. He was very patient, knowledgeable and accommodating. I was very pleased with his professionalism. If purchasing a Cadillac, Buick, or GMC on Northern Boulevard in Queens, he’s your man!
New Lease After Total Loss
by 09/15/2020on
First things first I am ecstatic about my new purchase. This is my second time leasing a car and the process went much smoother. My first lease was a standard straight off the showroom floor however I always said for my next purchase it would be tailored to my liking and City Buick GMC exceeded my expectations. I am not shamed to say that I came in to the dealership with many requests and not much to work with as far as credit is concerned but the salesman Joshua Vargas and the financer Ken Schuster found a way out of no way for me. Not only was I able to get the truck that I wanted at an unbelievable rate and within an unrealistic time frame; I was able to get it with all of the whistles and bells of my choosing. My truck is a real showstopper and I wouldn't have it if it wasn't for Joshua working diligently to get me exactly what I wanted and Ken combing through my contract making sure I was in the best possible financial position to make a new purchase given my recent total loss on a current lease with a different financial institution. Additionally, the atmosphere at City Buick GMC is very friendly and safe given the current climate surrounding public health and safety. Social distancing is not a concern as there is plenty of space and the entire location is very clean. I'd definitely recommend a visit here if you're on the market for a new vehicle. I assure you that you cannot go wrong with a purchase from City Buick GMC.
Great experience
by 08/04/2020on
Hello, I went to resign a lease with City GMC and could not be more pleased with the service. Juan was patient and explored all options with me. This is my second lease with City GMC and I would go back again for sure.
GUS WILL FIND YOU THE RIGHT CAR!!
by 01/31/2020on
The most helpful salesman!! Helped my family pick out the perfect 7 seat buick enclave package. Walked us the entire way with the pakcages and financing!! Highly recommended!!
EXCELLENT
by 01/16/2020on
Salesman Juan and manager John was absolutely great to work with got me what I wanted definitely will go back NO Question asked
A better class of Salesman
by 01/09/2020on
Stopped by on my way to another dealership outside of NYC. City Cadillac had the best price advertised on the internet. The salesman Anthony Oropeza is a classy guy.
GMC Terrain lease
by 12/20/2019on
We leased a GMC Terrain With City Cadillac GMC Buick and I must say The sales woman I worked with was great she helped us pick out a vehicle then she was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we worked out the numbers and picked up our new SUV this is our third vehicle I recommend City Cadillac highly
Nick is an amazing sales associate
by 12/19/2019on
So glad to have stumbled into City Cadillac. Drove away with a GMC Terrain thanks to Nick and his ability to work well under pressure. He made what could have been a stressful situation fun and enjoyable. Check out City Cadillac and ask for Nick, you will not be disappointed!
Always a good experience
by 12/09/2019on
This was my second time leasing from City Buick GMC. Nick was great to work with and helped find the right car to match my needs and budget. John the manager always helps out to make sure I am happy with my car.
Great car
by 11/23/2019on
Amazing service from the staff very trust worthy and true to their word
Pleasant and Efficient
by 11/22/2019on
Highly Recommend this place. They seem to be a high-volume dealership, so they know what they are doing and won't waste your time. My salesman, Dan, was very friendly and a straight-shooter. I had visited several dealers before coming here and, hands-down, felt the most comfortable at City Cadillac. This was my first time buying a car from a dealership, as such, the only suggestion I can provide: perhaps there could be more information about how the buying process unfolds. There were a lot of phone calls to make between them and and my financial institution and it was a bit overwhelming at one point. I'm sure the process would be the same at any other dealership, though. Overall, 5/5. Also, last but not least, I'm VERY happy with my vehicle!
Convert
by 11/03/2019on
I am one tough costumer but they keep me coming back. Just picked up my second lease and it was a great experience!
Buying experience
by 10/02/2019on
In all my years of buying and leasing cars this was my best experience. Special thanks to Rich and Gus who went up and beyond to accommodate my needs. I recommend checking out City before you make a decision on any car.
Woow.!! What a great experience at City Cadillac .
by 09/16/2019on
Leasing a Buick Encore was so smooth and rewarding at City Cadillac in Queens, NY. Mr Luis Rodriguez the sales agent made stress free the whole experience. His guidance was so effective that facilitate our decision to lease this particular car. Beyond that, he is an impressive problem solver who was always able to address all the complex issues that involve this kind of transaction. Also, I want to mention the role of Mr Randazzo, the general manager who understood our case and diligently went the extra mile to made our dream come true. They are an amazing team, we want to see them again when we renew or purchase the Encore at the end of the lease. They exceed our customer expectations.Without a doubt, I confidently recommend this dynamic duo and the City Buick dealership. God bless them!
