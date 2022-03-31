Skip to main content
West Herr Honda

6120 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of West Herr Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(53)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Robb on 03/31/2022

Worked with Ron Ramos in sales who was honest and straightforward. Whole transaction was pretty smooth. Due to the fact that there are basically no new cars on dealership lots that aren't already sold, we test drove a late model used car of the same type as we wanted to lease. Ron was able to get the new car we wanted earlier than we thought so it worked out well. Would go there again to work with Ron.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
53 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Reliable 5 star Service! Clean showroom, friendly.

by Norm on 04/06/2022

Get your honda serviced at west herr in lockport

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A + Service

by JW on 01/21/2022

Another great service experience at West Herr Honda! My appointment was handled timely and completed promptly. The work was done at a fair price and the waiting area was clean and comfortable. My service advisor reviewed the work with me and answered all of my questions. Jennifer, thank you and your team for great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Had NYS Inspection done

by Louise on 06/19/2021

Great service. Dan was very professional and even held the door for me when I left. Replaced battery for my key fob as well very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Manny is the man!

by Richard on 04/22/2021

I am thrilled with the service and attention I received from Mr. Torrado. I got the car I wanted at a good price without the hard sell. I am a repeat customer because of this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First Oil Change

by Louise on 04/12/2021

Very pleased with service from West Herr Honda. Paul was very welcoming and even escorted me back to my car and opened the door. First time Honda owner and as always very impressed with West Herr.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extraordinary Experience!!!

by Jim on 03/31/2021

From the minute I walked in I was greeted and taken car of to the highest standard, my salesman Kevin went above and beyond in helping me with getting a new vehicle!!!! Outstanding dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They go the extra mile!!

by Sam got the best deal ever on 03/19/2021

They work with customers to get the best deals.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Centric

by Coach B on 03/14/2021

The West-Herr sales team was able to help me find a vehicle and get all the paperwork done in what seemed effortlessly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Honda Pilot Purchase

by patd on 01/18/2021

One of the best experiences I have had when buying a new vehicle. My salesperson Kevin Szymanski was knowledgeable, courteous, and very accomodating. The various support staff were equally nice. I love you new 2021 Honda Pilot SE.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place

by Sue on 01/14/2021

Professional, friendly, knowledgeable, Will always buy from them if possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer’s preference comes first.

by BkN on 01/07/2021

I had 2 identical quotes for a new 2021 car and decided to purchase from West Herr because they did not pressure me by saying that I had to decide right then and there or the purchase price to be invalid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied

by Larry Hutten on 12/16/2020

This is our fourth lease from West Herr. Craig Florkowski is the reason we keep coming back. Very attentive to our needs, and very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy

by Nancy on 10/25/2020

Bought a Honda CRV today. I new what I wanted, scoped out what local dealerships hand to offer. Found the best price at WestHerr Honda. I completed all the forms on line. Including what was needed to establish a quote for my trade in. Financing rate was 50% less then credit union and bank was offering. Set up a time to meet at the dealership, and within hours I was driving home in my New Car. Thank you Kevin and John.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and experience

by Randi on 09/30/2020

Great experience with our salesman Norman. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. Love West Herr’s straightforward pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service

by Cheryl Williams on 06/20/2020

I can definately say that West Herr Honda gives awesome service, I want to say a big Thank you to Norman Daniels and Phil P for the hard work and effort they gave to help me with my first lease. They are true gems!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks to Salesman Kevin Szymanski I found my dream car!

by Terri M on 05/25/2020

I had a specific car in mind and there weren't a lot of them out there. Kevin Szymanski not only listened to my specifications he found a car within the auto group at another location and walked me through the purchase. He was so easy to deal with making the car buying experience very comfortable and joyful. Thanks so much Kevin! You're our car salesman for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy buying experience

by Tina on 12/23/2019

My salesman was super nice,very patient,was up to date on all car features. It was a easy car buying experience. The only time that has ever happened to me. The car is great. Thank you to Norman Daniels.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by CapnKlutch9 on 06/01/2019

Heidi, Sarah, and Kevin were super nice and friendly. Loved the experience buying my first car and I absolutely love Honda vehicles. Iâd recommend to anyone any day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly sales

by CupcakeMom on 03/17/2019

James Yarger at West Herr Honda was very friendly and worked to get me the best deal on my trade. The finance office wasnât overly pushy on the sales of their warranties, though they do offer a variety of warranties if youâre interested (they can be pricey though). The dealership is clean as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Service

by TJS3500 on 01/29/2019

I had a great experience purchasing my new Honda CR-V from West Herr. I wanted to thank Heidi Gebler and especially John Kennedy for making the purchase so seamless. There was no pressure to buy and they insisted I buy only what made sense for me. I commend them both!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
