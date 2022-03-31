West Herr Honda
Customer Reviews of West Herr Honda
Great experience
by 03/31/2022on
Worked with Ron Ramos in sales who was honest and straightforward. Whole transaction was pretty smooth. Due to the fact that there are basically no new cars on dealership lots that aren't already sold, we test drove a late model used car of the same type as we wanted to lease. Ron was able to get the new car we wanted earlier than we thought so it worked out well. Would go there again to work with Ron.
Reliable 5 star Service! Clean showroom, friendly.
by 04/06/2022on
Get your honda serviced at west herr in lockport
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A + Service
by 01/21/2022on
Another great service experience at West Herr Honda! My appointment was handled timely and completed promptly. The work was done at a fair price and the waiting area was clean and comfortable. My service advisor reviewed the work with me and answered all of my questions. Jennifer, thank you and your team for great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had NYS Inspection done
by 06/19/2021on
Great service. Dan was very professional and even held the door for me when I left. Replaced battery for my key fob as well very pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Manny is the man!
by 04/22/2021on
I am thrilled with the service and attention I received from Mr. Torrado. I got the car I wanted at a good price without the hard sell. I am a repeat customer because of this.
First Oil Change
by 04/12/2021on
Very pleased with service from West Herr Honda. Paul was very welcoming and even escorted me back to my car and opened the door. First time Honda owner and as always very impressed with West Herr.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extraordinary Experience!!!
by 03/31/2021on
From the minute I walked in I was greeted and taken car of to the highest standard, my salesman Kevin went above and beyond in helping me with getting a new vehicle!!!! Outstanding dealership
They go the extra mile!!
by 03/19/2021on
They work with customers to get the best deals.
Customer Centric
by 03/14/2021on
The West-Herr sales team was able to help me find a vehicle and get all the paperwork done in what seemed effortlessly.
My Honda Pilot Purchase
by 01/18/2021on
One of the best experiences I have had when buying a new vehicle. My salesperson Kevin Szymanski was knowledgeable, courteous, and very accomodating. The various support staff were equally nice. I love you new 2021 Honda Pilot SE.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
by 01/14/2021on
Professional, friendly, knowledgeable, Will always buy from them if possible
Customer’s preference comes first.
by 01/07/2021on
I had 2 identical quotes for a new 2021 car and decided to purchase from West Herr because they did not pressure me by saying that I had to decide right then and there or the purchase price to be invalid.
Very satisfied
by 12/16/2020on
This is our fourth lease from West Herr. Craig Florkowski is the reason we keep coming back. Very attentive to our needs, and very professional.
Quick and easy
by 10/25/2020on
Bought a Honda CRV today. I new what I wanted, scoped out what local dealerships hand to offer. Found the best price at WestHerr Honda. I completed all the forms on line. Including what was needed to establish a quote for my trade in. Financing rate was 50% less then credit union and bank was offering. Set up a time to meet at the dealership, and within hours I was driving home in my New Car. Thank you Kevin and John.
Great Service and experience
by 09/30/2020on
Great experience with our salesman Norman. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. Love West Herr’s straightforward pricing.
Service
by 06/20/2020on
I can definately say that West Herr Honda gives awesome service, I want to say a big Thank you to Norman Daniels and Phil P for the hard work and effort they gave to help me with my first lease. They are true gems!
Thanks to Salesman Kevin Szymanski I found my dream car!
by 05/25/2020on
I had a specific car in mind and there weren't a lot of them out there. Kevin Szymanski not only listened to my specifications he found a car within the auto group at another location and walked me through the purchase. He was so easy to deal with making the car buying experience very comfortable and joyful. Thanks so much Kevin! You're our car salesman for life!
Easy buying experience
by 12/23/2019on
My salesman was super nice,very patient,was up to date on all car features. It was a easy car buying experience. The only time that has ever happened to me. The car is great. Thank you to Norman Daniels.
Awesome
by 06/01/2019on
Heidi, Sarah, and Kevin were super nice and friendly. Loved the experience buying my first car and I absolutely love Honda vehicles. Iâd recommend to anyone any day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly sales
by 03/17/2019on
James Yarger at West Herr Honda was very friendly and worked to get me the best deal on my trade. The finance office wasnât overly pushy on the sales of their warranties, though they do offer a variety of warranties if youâre interested (they can be pricey though). The dealership is clean as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service
by 01/29/2019on
I had a great experience purchasing my new Honda CR-V from West Herr. I wanted to thank Heidi Gebler and especially John Kennedy for making the purchase so seamless. There was no pressure to buy and they insisted I buy only what made sense for me. I commend them both!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 certified pre-owned