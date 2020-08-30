1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stay away from these so called dealers, the only thing their interested in is taking as much money out of your pocket as possible. They sold me a truck, agreed on a monthly payment and then when I show up to get my new truck, they said right before we were all done that they made a mistake on y trade-in and that my payment would be only $40 more a month. I totally lost it and stormed out of the place. What a bunch of [non-permissible content removed], save yourself the aggravation and go somewhere else. Read more