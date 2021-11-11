Levittown Ford
Customer Reviews of Levittown Ford
Great experience
by 11/11/2021on
Bought my daughter her first car here this week. I haven't bought a new car in years so was expecting the typical high-pressure tactics from the sales department I used to expect, but Bob Warner was great. He was laid back and professional and was able to answer all my questions without having to go ask someone. Bought a really nice Escape that was already on the lot for my 17 year old. Will definitely be back next time I'm in the market for a new vehicle!
Great experience
by 11/11/2021on
Bought my daughter her first car here this week. I haven't bought a new car in years so was expecting the typical high-pressure tactics from the sales department I used to expect, but Bob Warner was great. He was laid back and professional and was able to answer all my questions without having to go ask someone. Bought a really nice Escape that was already on the lot for my 17 year old. Will definitely be back next time I'm in the market for a new vehicle!
Pour service
by 11/29/2020on
Paid to have a works oil change done but they didn't fill the washer fluid because it ran out today
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Good Service
by 08/21/2018on
Levittown Ford service is very good, they have customer service as their number one priority. The staff is very professional, for example Service Advisor Joe Deguire. He handled my issue right away, kept me informed all the time and resolved it to my complete satisfaction very quickly. Thank you Joe for a job well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Online parts department
by 01/29/2018on
ve purchased a remote Combo kit includes: FT4Z-19A361-A Vehicle Security System (required) DL3Z-19A390-B U.S version Cellular Access Module We activate all units we sell at no additional charge This is were the bad experience started, when calling the dealer someone will call you back. Then call again on Saturday that department is close please call back on Monday, when Call on Monday someone will call you back. When I stated to question the run around I was asked why I was given a hard time. I was told that ONLY one guy in the entire country is the only one that programs the kit. To wait till the end of day and this special one guy will call to proceed with the program. Ive done this 2 other times on other trucks and dont remember waiting for a call. When I called the Dealer that I purchased from eBay they got on right way. Shouldnt purchase this from this dealer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Knowledgeable, Honest and Patient
by 03/13/2017on
I was greeted by Alison J. with a bright smile and great conversation until a salesperson was ready to assist me. Charlie Spears was the best salesperson I've worked with during my search for a new car. I went to Buick GMC, Toyota, Nissan and Mazda dealerships and Charlie's customer service was by far the best! Charlie focused on my comfort in both driving a vehicle and affording the payments. When I brought my husband in to meet Charlie, he found him to be a nice change of pace for a salesperson as well. He didn't make us feel pressured into anything and let the choice be completely up to us. As much as I love my Ford Escape SE, I have to say Charlie's customer service is what sold me. When he brought over Mr. Merritt, I was so pleased to find his humor and genuine spirit matched Charlie's. It made me confident that I not only had a great salesperson, but I picked a great dealership!
Excellent experience
by 10/21/2016on
I was shopping for a new truck for some time. I visited Levittown Ford twice and i shopped around at least 5 dealerships. Mike and the Levittown Ford team were by far the best. Answered all my questions and worked with me on the price and terms. Extremely satisfied to say at least. I got delivery of a F150 XLT Ecoboost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Levittown Ford
by 08/28/2016on
James Mangual was my sales rep. I was a little upside down in a Mazda CX5 that I owned but he was still willing work with me. I was $20-$25 probably above what I really wanted to pay a month on lease for Ford Edge but after shopping around for a week or so James was giving me the best deal. I'm sure the dealer didn't make a fortune off of me but I was happy, my wife is happy because it's her car and I was in and out of there in 90 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Levittown Ford Service
by 08/17/2016on
Driver side lights not operational. The dealership took my car in for service as a drive-in customer. Fixed the issue in one day. Supplied a loaner car also. Great job by some very helpful people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Escape - Rear Hatch Window leak - second repair again
by 08/05/2016on
I purchased 2012 Ford Escape from Levittown Ford in March of 2015. The car was inspected (Multipoint) and delivered with leaking rear window hatch seal (known Escape hatch defect) and inoperative Air Conditioning. I have completed all required and recommended service on vehicle to date. Air Conditioning was repaired in June 2015 and rear window hatch seal was replaced in July 2015 , both repairs were covered by dealer. August 2 2016, I scheduled routine maintenance (oil change) and to have them check real window hatch seal leaking again... I was confirmed that seal was defective and leaking with required replacement. I was informed that the repair would cost $360.00. I asked why I was liable for cost and was informed by Service Advisor and Service Director at Levittown Ford that since I did not pay for the first repair in July 2015 and it was more that one year August 2016 that Ford would not pay for it, even though Levittown Ford give TWO year warranty, unlimited mileage on their repairs. As a good customer and a fan of FORD products, this policy has no logic, makes no sense as it relates to customer service. I believe that FORD Dealership or Corporate Customer service should issue a refund of the service fee or credit towards future service calls.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Ford F 350 Super Duty Service
by 07/18/2016on
Job Well done..... Sean and Ralph handle all that we throw at them in a very professional style and manner that as a customer.....I truly appreciate....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
recall for airbags
by 07/09/2016on
I dropped my car (2006 GT Mustang) off on Friday 10:45 at the Ford service in Hicksville N.Y it was in for a recall on the airbag,2nd time.anyway I have a body kit on my car and my car is very clean, I wash it or wipe it down everyday so when I drop it off at ford I said to the guy who writes it up to please be careful with the low body kit in the front he said ok so the end of the day the service dept calls me and said they didn't get to do my car so they want to keep it over night I said oh thats Great,but fine,I asked the guy who called me to please park it in the back lot so it would be safe and also Do Not park it under a tree, so Saturday morning ford calls to say the car is ready to be picked up ok I'll be there in a little while to get it. so I go there to get it and Guess where its parked under a TREE,with bird crap all over it, you freaking kidding me so I leave there and on the way home I call ford to talk to the service guy there Ralph and tell him what happened,I told him I didn't want it parked under a tree and thats where it was and that the car has all bird crap on it,I said you probably parked there on purpose,he said I saw it there this morning when I came to work so they just put it there this morning,I said I don't care when they put it there the birds still crapped on it. I told him I don't care if you parked it in the middle of the street I didn't want it under a tree then I just said good bye and hung up because it was like talking to a wall,he didn't say sorry or even try to make things better,in other words....Useless. That will be the last time I go to that Ford service center,I don't care if my airbags blow up I wouldn't go there ever again.And they are not the friendliest people there just the woman in the office are which is pretty sad, So thats the last time they see me at that place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Happy
by 06/27/2016on
Great experience. I'm a person who doesn't understand much about cars but I left there knowing all there is to know about my car and very happy. Thanks for all your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incompetent and overpriced service at Levittown FORD
by 06/26/2016on
This is the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. They charge much more than other FORD dealerships for the same work, they are disorganized, the mechanics do not know what they are doing, and the service advisor does not check the work performed by the mechanics. I went in for the works (oil change and tire rotation) @ $29.99, and came out with a $600 bill for additional work, a new tire and front brakes. They told me the front brakes cost $269.00, so I brought along a FORD Owners Advantage discount coupon for a "complete brake job for $179.00 or Less", which they did not accept,, and explained that it is up to the dealership whether to honor it. I called Hassett FORD and found that their regular price for brakes is $219.00, and that they would also honor the coupon! My tires are white walls and they put a black wall tire on my car. When I complained, they offered me $40 credit toward my next visit if I kept the tire. I told them that if they gave me back the entire $225 I paid for the tire that I still didn't want it because it didn't match and why would I want a mismatched tire on a almost new $70,000 Expedition EL Limited? So my car stayed another day, for the correct tire to be ordered and put on. When I picked the vehicle up, I drove the 3 miles home and the vehicle was vibrating uncontrollably when I applied the brakes. I brought it back, and it stayed for a 3rd day, this time the rotors were replaced. I was told that the rotor got hot and warped from hard braking. I questioned how this could happen within 3 miles of just driving from the dealership to my home. No explanation was given. When I picked up the vehicle again, I noticed circular gouges, chrome ripped off, and scratches on my rim (of the tire replaced). They told me that it was old and was from hitting curb and that the front tire will get damage that the rear won’t because the front tire is the one that hits the curb when you pull into a spot. Aside from the fact that this clearly was not curb damage (because it was not to the entire rim, but only in four corners), their logic wasn’t valid because they did a tire rotation. THIS RIM HAD BEEN ON THE BACK AND JUST PUT ON THE FRONT. Even the vehicle report card was bogus (which they emailed). The sent them each time the vehicle was brought in. The first two were blank. The last one had all incorrect information. It said that the RL brake pad was at 1 (in red) and that the RR pad was N/A, and that a complete rear brake job was done. When the vehicle was initially brought in, I was told that both fronts were at 3 and that both rears were at 4 and that the front needed to be done now because 70% of braking wear is on the front brakes. They advised me to do the rears at the next oil change. Do yourself a big favor and avoid the aggravation , stress and getting ripped off, go to ANY FORD dealership except Levittown!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Air bag recall
by 06/23/2016on
Personal were courteous and the work was done in the promised time frame.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 05/30/2016on
Thank you to Robert Ciaccio for all your help with servicing my car in a timely manner. I highly recommend Levittown Ford service department for any repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ford Service Dept!
by 05/26/2016on
Their customer service was impeccable! The mechanic fixed exactly what was wrong & checked the entire truck for any other existing problems. Would highly recommend to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car still not running
by 05/10/2016on
After 19 months, towed 5x, car with dealer more than my garage, unneeded repairs and an expensive let's set car back to factory specs and then see if we can find problem, and contacting customer service directly, I now have a dead car in my driveway I will probably scrap.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Leased a new Escape
by 05/06/2016on
I went in to lease a 2016 Escape and wanted a specific color. Alex Baier was extremely helpful and cooperative. I also had to turn in a lease form another company and they were very helpful with that as well. My experience overall was very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Clean Facility, Friendly Staff
by 05/02/2016on
I had a flat tire and took it there to get patched. It took longer than any other tire place around, but since it is a lease I thought it was better to take it to them. I felt it took longer than it should since they appeared to be short staffed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great service department
by 04/30/2016on
Professional staff, all issues addressed, work completed promptly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 04/27/2016on
Dealt with Wayne and Jason on our 2016 Ford Explorer. Overall extremely satisfied with the experience. Neither Wayne nor Jason were pushy as most dealerships are. They took the time to explain the vehicle and work with us on a deal. Highly recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments