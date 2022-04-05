Honda City Levittown
Customer Reviews of Honda City Levittown
Great experience
by 05/04/2022on
Ryan Garcia was my salesperson and he was friendly, knowledgeable and professional. Finance manager Wayne was so thorough and pleasant and made the process so easy. I leased a Honda CRV which I am so happy with and will certainly go back to Ryan and this dealership again. An all around great experience! Everyone I interacted with there was wonderful and welcoming.
Highly recommend!!
by 05/02/2022on
Great quality and safe cars. Friendly and knowledgeable sales people, Finance helped to make the transaction smooth and easy. The entire experience was incredible, fast and we picked up our car the next day!
Certified Pre own
by 04/27/2022on
I had a pleasant experience purchasing a CPO 2018 Honda Civic this month. My salesman was Glenn Pheffer. I used him last year as well when I bought a Honda CRV. Both cars are running great and I am very satisfied with the whole process. Manager Wayne Ventura was so kind. He explained the process to my son about the wrap around coverage so my son will feel and be safe when traveling.
Ryan Garcia
by 04/26/2022on
Ryan was an amazing salesperson and he was mostly why we went with the honest civic so quickly . 10 out of 10 . I would definitely buy another car from him . He made the process super easy .
Another Easy Buying Experience
by 04/24/2022on
Our sales rep and the finance team made our seventh purchase in 23 years from Honda City absolutely seamless! Kudos to Shakeem, Eddie and Marie!
Great Experience
by 04/13/2022on
We had a great experience leasing our CR-V Hybrid. Glen was super friendly, extremely helpful and very knowledgeable in setting us up with our new car. We would highly recommend Glen and Honda City to everyone.
New car
by 04/08/2022on
This was seamless Shakeem worked with my needs from start to finish. I would recommend Honda and his service specifically.
Love my new car!
by 04/02/2022on
I have owned a number of Hondas and have shopped at and purchased from more than one dealer. Honda City is by far the best of the local dealers. I have found them to be straightforward and knowledgeable. When I bought my new Hybrid CR-V, I had the pleasure of working with John DiNola who answered all of my questions kept me well informed regarding the arrival date of my car. I also had the pleasure of dealing with Wayne Wellington in the Finance Dept, who was a true gentleman. All in all it was a very positive experience. Highly recommend this dealer!
Great leasing experience
by 03/26/2022on
Great experience at Honda City. As seasoned Honda drivers, we asked for an appointment with an experienced salesperson. Joe A. was all that and more. Extremely professional, courteous & knowledgeable. Couldn’t ask for better. Thrilled with our new vehicle!
Joseph Aveni was such a gentleman and so very knowledgeable!
by 03/09/2022on
The people who work there are very polite and friendly. The showroom is bright, very clean and comfortable. It was a pleasure doing business there.
Happy customer
by 03/08/2022on
Thank you Honda and your fantastic sales rep Nick Vines for getting me into another lease! Nick was easy to work with, honest, and super knowledgeable about all the vehicles at Honda and what they offer. He helped me make a great choice and I’m thankful for his help!
Great salesman
by 02/05/2022on
Glenn P. was honest and thorough. He worked hard to keep us informed throughout the process. He even came in on his day off to make sure we received the vehicle as soon as it became available.
Excellent Experience
by 02/01/2022on
Highly recommend the sales person, Armani Rivera, because he is so friendly and happy to help! It is my first time buying the car and I am grateful to have him as my sales.
Great service
by 01/17/2022on
Joe Aveni was very helpful and kind when helping me! I wasn’t sure what I was looking for but with his knowledge he made it easy in guiding me in the right direction
Easy purchase!
by 01/16/2022on
Friendly sales and and easy process to trade in my old car for a new car…
Honda City Bethpage Blows Away the Competition 10 Stars out of 5!
by 01/15/2022on
It all starts with Mr.B and I have to tell you Ryan in sales and Will in Finance and the rest of the Honda City Team are above and beyond the best in the Business! Low inventory everywhere and this Honda dealership came through with impeccable service and the exact vehicle I was looking for. I’ll never buy another Car or SUV again unless it’s from Honda City Bethpage! If your in the market for a new vehicle your doing yourself an injustice if your not buying from them! 10 Star Rating and if you don’t believe me head over today see for yourself! Again Thank you again Mr. B, Ryan in (Sales) Will in (Finance) at Honda City Bethpage for amazing service and smooth transaction me and my family couldn’t be happier to now be apart of the Honda Family!
Fantastic
by 01/10/2022on
Dealt with Glenn. He was an absolute pleasure to work with. Super friendly and informative. Will be going back there again.
Armani was extremely pleasant and courteous knowledgeable and patient
by 12/27/2021on
Ok
Easy Car Experience
by 12/20/2021on
Michael was awesome to work with and we were very happy with how quick the whole process was. We love our two CRV’s and Michael made it all so easy and stress free.
Shakeem the dream
by 12/13/2021on
My car buying experience was made very comfortable by our sales agent Shakeem Sykes. He was very informative and knew the details of the car she was selling or I was interested in. I went for a couple of test drives with him and he showed me the cars options and answered all my questions I had for him about the car. I'm positive he is one of the more likeable sales person in this establishment.
Wonderful buying experience
by 12/07/2021on
Leased a new Honda HRV and it was a great experience. Sales person , Joe, was so friendly and knowledgeable. Made the transaction simply seamless. I recommend Honda City.