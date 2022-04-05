5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It all starts with Mr.B and I have to tell you Ryan in sales and Will in Finance and the rest of the Honda City Team are above and beyond the best in the Business! Low inventory everywhere and this Honda dealership came through with impeccable service and the exact vehicle I was looking for. I’ll never buy another Car or SUV again unless it’s from Honda City Bethpage! If your in the market for a new vehicle your doing yourself an injustice if your not buying from them! 10 Star Rating and if you don’t believe me head over today see for yourself! Again Thank you again Mr. B, Ryan in (Sales) Will in (Finance) at Honda City Bethpage for amazing service and smooth transaction me and my family couldn’t be happier to now be apart of the Honda Family! Read more