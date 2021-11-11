1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. They charge much more than other FORD dealerships for the same work, they are disorganized, the mechanics do not know what they are doing, and the service advisor does not check the work performed by the mechanics. I went in for the works (oil change and tire rotation) @ $29.99, and came out with a $600 bill for additional work, a new tire and front brakes. They told me the front brakes cost $269.00, so I brought along a FORD Owners Advantage discount coupon for a "complete brake job for $179.00 or Less", which they did not accept,, and explained that it is up to the dealership whether to honor it. I called Hassett FORD and found that their regular price for brakes is $219.00, and that they would also honor the coupon! My tires are white walls and they put a black wall tire on my car. When I complained, they offered me $40 credit toward my next visit if I kept the tire. I told them that if they gave me back the entire $225 I paid for the tire that I still didn't want it because it didn't match and why would I want a mismatched tire on a almost new $70,000 Expedition EL Limited? So my car stayed another day, for the correct tire to be ordered and put on. When I picked the vehicle up, I drove the 3 miles home and the vehicle was vibrating uncontrollably when I applied the brakes. I brought it back, and it stayed for a 3rd day, this time the rotors were replaced. I was told that the rotor got hot and warped from hard braking. I questioned how this could happen within 3 miles of just driving from the dealership to my home. No explanation was given. When I picked up the vehicle again, I noticed circular gouges, chrome ripped off, and scratches on my rim (of the tire replaced). They told me that it was old and was from hitting curb and that the front tire will get damage that the rear won’t because the front tire is the one that hits the curb when you pull into a spot. Aside from the fact that this clearly was not curb damage (because it was not to the entire rim, but only in four corners), their logic wasn’t valid because they did a tire rotation. THIS RIM HAD BEEN ON THE BACK AND JUST PUT ON THE FRONT. Even the vehicle report card was bogus (which they emailed). The sent them each time the vehicle was brought in. The first two were blank. The last one had all incorrect information. It said that the RL brake pad was at 1 (in red) and that the RR pad was N/A, and that a complete rear brake job was done. When the vehicle was initially brought in, I was told that both fronts were at 3 and that both rears were at 4 and that the front needed to be done now because 70% of braking wear is on the front brakes. They advised me to do the rears at the next oil change. Do yourself a big favor and avoid the aggravation , stress and getting ripped off, go to ANY FORD dealership except Levittown! Read more