5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Anyone who has purchased a car from a dealership-whether used or new-knows that it is amongst the most unpleasant experiences on earth; high pressure salespeople, crowded showroom floors, nowhere to park your current vehicle, surprise fees, brief descriptions of the new cars features once it’s purchased, etc… At Honda City in Levitown, however, my overall experience was much more pleasant than the norm. When pulling up to the dealership for the first time, I was struck by the size of both the lot and the building: I had no issue comfortably parking, and the dealership’s showroom was extremely spacious, with plenty of room between salesperson’s desks. I was greeted at the door by John, a very warm, personable, and professional salesman who led me to the Honda Pilot I wanted to see, patiently allowed me to examine the interior. John then took me for a test drive in which he drove the first part in order to demonstrate each feature patiently. While negotiating the purchase price -which of course didn’t go without a hitch- he remained calm and never put pressure on me. While I left the first day without a deal, I called John when I arrived home to arrange for my family to return the next day to take a look at the vehicle. The deal was completed the next day, and John couldn’t have been nicer in walking me through the steps to finalize the transaction. The finance person named Marie was also firet-rate, and gave me the good news that a 0% financing offer had just been promulgated that very morning! I was able to take possession of the car that afternoon, and John once again patiently went over each of the car’s features. Overall, my experience at Honda City in Levitown was far more pleasant than it had been with other dealerships. While negotiations were still tough, in the end we reached an agreement we both could live with, and no surprise fees were added. If you do your pricing research and come prepared, I believe your experience at this dealership will be a positive one. Read more