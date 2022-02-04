Honda City Levittown
Customer Reviews of Honda City Levittown
Love my new car!
by 04/02/2022on
I have owned a number of Hondas and have shopped at and purchased from more than one dealer. Honda City is by far the best of the local dealers. I have found them to be straightforward and knowledgeable. When I bought my new Hybrid CR-V, I had the pleasure of working with John DiNola who answered all of my questions kept me well informed regarding the arrival date of my car. I also had the pleasure of dealing with Wayne Wellington in the Finance Dept, who was a true gentleman. All in all it was a very positive experience. Highly recommend this dealer!
Love my new car!
by 04/02/2022on
I have owned a number of Hondas and have shopped at and purchased from more than one dealer. Honda City is by far the best of the local dealers. I have found them to be straightforward and knowledgeable. When I bought my new Hybrid CR-V, I had the pleasure of working with John DiNola who answered all of my questions kept me well informed regarding the arrival date of my car. I also had the pleasure of dealing with Wayne Wellington in the Finance Dept, who was a true gentleman. All in all it was a very positive experience. Highly recommend this dealer!
Great leasing experience
by 03/26/2022on
Great experience at Honda City. As seasoned Honda drivers, we asked for an appointment with an experienced salesperson. Joe A. was all that and more. Extremely professional, courteous & knowledgeable. Couldn’t ask for better. Thrilled with our new vehicle!
Joseph Aveni was such a gentleman and so very knowledgeable!
by 03/09/2022on
The people who work there are very polite and friendly. The showroom is bright, very clean and comfortable. It was a pleasure doing business there.
Happy customer
by 03/08/2022on
Thank you Honda and your fantastic sales rep Nick Vines for getting me into another lease! Nick was easy to work with, honest, and super knowledgeable about all the vehicles at Honda and what they offer. He helped me make a great choice and I’m thankful for his help!
Great salesman
by 02/05/2022on
Glenn P. was honest and thorough. He worked hard to keep us informed throughout the process. He even came in on his day off to make sure we received the vehicle as soon as it became available.
Excellent Experience
by 02/01/2022on
Highly recommend the sales person, Armani Rivera, because he is so friendly and happy to help! It is my first time buying the car and I am grateful to have him as my sales.
Great service
by 01/17/2022on
Joe Aveni was very helpful and kind when helping me! I wasn’t sure what I was looking for but with his knowledge he made it easy in guiding me in the right direction
Easy purchase!
by 01/16/2022on
Friendly sales and and easy process to trade in my old car for a new car…
Honda City Bethpage Blows Away the Competition 10 Stars out of 5!
by 01/15/2022on
It all starts with Mr.B and I have to tell you Ryan in sales and Will in Finance and the rest of the Honda City Team are above and beyond the best in the Business! Low inventory everywhere and this Honda dealership came through with impeccable service and the exact vehicle I was looking for. I’ll never buy another Car or SUV again unless it’s from Honda City Bethpage! If your in the market for a new vehicle your doing yourself an injustice if your not buying from them! 10 Star Rating and if you don’t believe me head over today see for yourself! Again Thank you again Mr. B, Ryan in (Sales) Will in (Finance) at Honda City Bethpage for amazing service and smooth transaction me and my family couldn’t be happier to now be apart of the Honda Family!
Fantastic
by 01/10/2022on
Dealt with Glenn. He was an absolute pleasure to work with. Super friendly and informative. Will be going back there again.
Armani was extremely pleasant and courteous knowledgeable and patient
by 12/27/2021on
Ok
Easy Car Experience
by 12/20/2021on
Michael was awesome to work with and we were very happy with how quick the whole process was. We love our two CRV’s and Michael made it all so easy and stress free.
Shakeem the dream
by 12/13/2021on
My car buying experience was made very comfortable by our sales agent Shakeem Sykes. He was very informative and knew the details of the car she was selling or I was interested in. I went for a couple of test drives with him and he showed me the cars options and answered all my questions I had for him about the car. I'm positive he is one of the more likeable sales person in this establishment.
Wonderful buying experience
by 12/07/2021on
Leased a new Honda HRV and it was a great experience. Sales person , Joe, was so friendly and knowledgeable. Made the transaction simply seamless. I recommend Honda City.
Great sales experience
by 12/01/2021on
Was a pleasure dealing Armani , very knowledgeable and helpful with the sale.
Solid 5 stars
by 11/23/2021on
Very pleased with my experience. I was helped by John and Wayne both were very professional, helpful, and personable. Best of all no sleazy car dealership vibe, everyone was honest and kind. 10 out of 10 would recommend
Great customer experience
by 11/22/2021on
Shakeem was incredibly friendly and knowledgeable. His calm, reassuring demeanor was so helpful through the entire process. I highly recommend his sales acumen and I recommend the Honda City dealership, especially if you’re lucky enough to have Shakeem as your salesperson.
Great Experience
by 11/16/2021on
Smooth transaction
A Dealership With Class
by 11/06/2021on
Anyone who has purchased a car from a dealership-whether used or new-knows that it is amongst the most unpleasant experiences on earth; high pressure salespeople, crowded showroom floors, nowhere to park your current vehicle, surprise fees, brief descriptions of the new cars features once it’s purchased, etc… At Honda City in Levitown, however, my overall experience was much more pleasant than the norm. When pulling up to the dealership for the first time, I was struck by the size of both the lot and the building: I had no issue comfortably parking, and the dealership’s showroom was extremely spacious, with plenty of room between salesperson’s desks. I was greeted at the door by John, a very warm, personable, and professional salesman who led me to the Honda Pilot I wanted to see, patiently allowed me to examine the interior. John then took me for a test drive in which he drove the first part in order to demonstrate each feature patiently. While negotiating the purchase price -which of course didn’t go without a hitch- he remained calm and never put pressure on me. While I left the first day without a deal, I called John when I arrived home to arrange for my family to return the next day to take a look at the vehicle. The deal was completed the next day, and John couldn’t have been nicer in walking me through the steps to finalize the transaction. The finance person named Marie was also firet-rate, and gave me the good news that a 0% financing offer had just been promulgated that very morning! I was able to take possession of the car that afternoon, and John once again patiently went over each of the car’s features. Overall, my experience at Honda City in Levitown was far more pleasant than it had been with other dealerships. While negotiations were still tough, in the end we reached an agreement we both could live with, and no surprise fees were added. If you do your pricing research and come prepared, I believe your experience at this dealership will be a positive one.
Great sales service
by 10/29/2021on
Andres was a great salesperson and helpful in getting me into my car within hours of test driving it.
Great place to pick up a car
by 10/13/2021on
We dealt with Joe Aveni and found him to be personable, knowledgeable, competent, cooperative and engaging. He helped us through everything that we needed with close attention to our needs and made purchasing a car an absolute breeze.