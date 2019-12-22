1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst purchasing experience in over 45 years of car buying took place @ KeelerMini. After purchasing a 2019 Countryman on 24 October 2019 with an active "Replace Battery Warning" light that did not clear within the quoted 3 hour period per Mini Service Dept. decided to cut my losses. Did not want to take a chance on a vehicle that might have electrical/computer issues in the future. Emailed Sales Manager A. Monzo less than 48 hours after purchase and asked for my 2015 Mini Cooper hardtop trade-in to be returned to me. (KeelerMini.com has a 72 hour money back guarantee return policy on web site). She stated in an email response that my 2015 Cooper hardtop had been "wholesaled, paid for and titled... in less than 48 hours. Regrettably kept the Countryman and praying, praying no computer/electrical issues arise in future. But here is the real and factual issue...On 17 November 2019, just out of curiosity and as of 22 December 2019; my 2015 Mini Cooper Hardtop is for sale on the Keeler Mini website, Vin # verified. It is not "wholesaled, paid for and titled" elsewhere as stated by A. Monzo. The Sales Manager did not state the truth in her original October email to me; sales tactics that are unethical, unprofessional and unscrupulous. Reported to the New York State Attorney General for Consumer Fraud. MKD Read more