Larchmont Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Larchmont Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
"This is my third straight lease with this dealership...."
by 02/03/2021on
This is my third straight lease with this dealership. Theon, Louie and Jack make the process quick and easy. Theon is great at finding the best deal for your situation. Louie is a great salesman and has always picked up or returned my calls. The service department has gone above and beyond to take care of my vehicle as well. Safe to say this dealership will not steer you wrong.
They are [non-permissible content removed] stay away!!!!!!
by 07/08/2021on
They are nothing but [non-permissible content removed]! Stay away! Went there bc I was let down by my previous dealer on our last lease. We always do our research. Had never heard of them but saw their commercials on News12. Joke is on me. Rather than go to my old dealer and let them do right, or other recommended ones, we went there. Waited 45 min, no one bothered to approach us. We were only ones there. 3 sales people not doing a thing! We were abt to leave (and should have) but I went up to a guy who wasnt doing anything for 45 min (Garfield) and asked if anyone wanted to help or if we needed to make an appt. He said since we were there that he would help us (gee sorry to bother you!) Sat down, showed him our deals, wrote it up spoke with his finance guy and came bk with the same numbers we came in with, no money down. But since they had to special order our car, we had to leave a deposit but that it would go towards our dmv fees and first payment so we left a deposit. 4 weeks later, the car is in but they asked for $4k more and the price was a lot higher. Wtf!?!?. We said that wasnt the deal so Jack gave us to Theon to work it out with. They went bk on the word, did not give us active National promos and did not try to help us out. Fought w my credit card company to get the money bk and Theon was very unempathetic. We spent money paying off my dad's hospital bill (which Garfield knew about) Theon said no way we could get our car without a deposit and at the price we said. Went to Yonkers Ave and they HOOOOKED US UP! NO DEPOSIT, ONLY DMV AND FIRST MONTH, PAYING $150 Less than Larmont's initial estimate and got a 2021 fully loaded RT Durango! Lost the deposit but hopefully it goes to someone who needs it. Dont waste your time or money there! Go to Central Ave and ask for Jimmy! Swear to God! You can DM me if needed!
Terrible Service
by 05/02/2021on
Went to Larchmont Chrysler Jeep in Larchmont, NY on Saturday May 1, 2021 a little after 9am and received the worst customer service. Two salesmen chatting each other up, no customers other than me in the dealership and neither man attempted to help me for 15 minutes before I walked out. The showroom cars were all locked, I assume because of COVID. I understand that, but that fact made it even WORSE that the salesmen knew I could do nothing without their assistance but stare at the outside of a bunch of locked cars in the showroom without any other information. Only when I was able to open the hood of the 2 Wranglers in showroom did one of the two gentlemen yell across showroom floor at me that it was against the rules that I do that. His next move was then to complain to me that now he had to wipe down the trucks as he walked past me with a spray bottle to protect the other ZERO customers in the showroom from my germ-ridden hands. As he passed me to begin cleaning the hoods where my hands had been, I asked him if he was trying to sell any cars today. He responded "Yes, but we don't have anything in stock". I told him "best of luck with that" and happily walked out. I promptly then went to another dealership and bought another make/model of car I wanted today. Crazy part is that I ordered my new car for delivery from the other dealership, and I remain puzzled why the only sales that seem to matter to the Larchmont Chrysler team seem to be ones that come from existing inventory on hand! I feel bad for the ownership of that business if they don't know how little the sales team seemed to care about selling cars today. Worst dealership experience I have ever had. Was looking today to buy my first Chrysler in 30 years, and I was greeted by salespeople who went out of their way to act like they somehow could not see me in an empty dealership after walking right past them. Ignored and then blamed that I dared to open the hood of a Wrangler in a dealership with nothing but locked vehicles-- I cannot recommend that anyone I know work with this dealership for risk of them having the same type of terrible experience. I was the only customer there this morning! No excuse and shame on that dealership. The very next dealership I visited right after this experience treated me with basic respect-- was greeted by no less than 5 members of their staff as soon as I walked in the door and walked out only after I had ordered a beautiful new car that is NOT a Jeep from Larchmont Chrysler. Stay away from Larchmont Chrysler-- buyer beware!
"This is my third straight lease with this dealership...."
by 02/03/2021on
This is my third straight lease with this dealership. Theon, Louie and Jack make the process quick and easy. Theon is great at finding the best deal for your situation. Louie is a great salesman and has always picked up or returned my calls. The service department has gone above and beyond to take care of my vehicle as well. Safe to say this dealership will not steer you wrong.
Overall great place
by 01/12/2021on
I got a great deal for leasing a 2021 Cherokee. The manager Theon was great and the salesman Lou was great also.
The Best Jeep Dealership is in Larchmont New York
by 12/17/2020on
Larchmont Jeep went above and beyond. They gave me the best lease deal on my Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
Deceitful Dealership
by 04/22/2019on
Stay away, far away, from Larchmont Chrysler Jeep. I put a deposit down on a used car at Larchmont and got a call the night before I was to pick it up to tell me the car had been sold - that my deposit was never put in because there were still people interested in it!! I'm guessing they must have gotten a higher offer and sold it. Even for used car salesmen, this is a low.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bunch of [non-permissible content removed]
by 03/30/2017on
These people at Jeep Chrysler Dodge of Larchmont are a bunch of [non-permissible content removed]. Not only they are rude and completely unprofessional, their deals are the worst in the whole state. God forbid to give them any deposit. They would steal it in heartbeat. I had a terrible experience with them. I never received any vehicle from them and on top of that they stole my deposit. They lied to me that everything is great and my deposit was processed for refund two weeks ago, but money never came. I started calling and they were only giving me new lies and run-arounds. At the end I was called names by the "manager" and told that the deposit they took is not refundable and will be kept for future business. After I told them that I do not want to do business with them, the so called manager told me that the owner told him to confiscate my deposit in punishment for not buying from them. I ended up going to Court. Stay away from Jeep of Larchmont. Never give them any deposits. You will never see your money as soon as they touch them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing service
by 12/22/2016on
This was my first time dealing with jeep and I must say it won't be my last. My salesman was nothing short of amazing. He made what use to be a stressful situation for me a very easy one. He lead me through the process and was very patient and helpful. I got the jeep that I loved without any problems. I will definitely be referring friends and family. Thank you!
It is worth your time see Fernando Gulla
by 11/06/2014on
By far the friendliest most accommodating and knowledgeable staff around. Will drop everything to check out my car so that I feel safe and secure best service best price why would you go else where? and the best dealer Fernando Gulla
Don't go there
by 02/13/2013on
They manipulated me into doing maintenance twice faster than it should be done. Specifically I was informed by them that it was necessary to change my transmission fluid after 5 years. They lied to me that it is a must! After I verified with manual that it should be at around 10 years of car usage then they told me it was only their 'recommendation'. When I pointed them that they lied to me and that I would not pay for this change then they told me that I would not get my car back! Finally I had to pay that extra $200. Don't go there...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They can't seem to fix the car I purchased from them
by 01/24/2012on
All they are interested in is getting my extended warranty fee of $100 instead of fixing the problems. I have taken it to them for front end work (5 times); front axle replaced, ball joints, tie rods and replacement of struts. I am still hearing noises when I make a sharp turn. It took me an additional (2 times) to fix an antifreeze leak and for that they replaced the radiator. I am now dealing with the heat blowing cold air. After they worked on it (3 more times), it still does not work. I now have to pay another $100 to bring it back to once again fix the heater. The mechanics need proper training in fixing a 2007 Dodge Caliber with only 34,000 miles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales
by 01/21/2012on
My sales experience was great. They took great care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
they tried to rip me off to the bone
by 01/20/2010on
I had a service light on and got it checked at Larchmont-Chrysler. They said it was engine and billed me $2,000 for the work. One month later, the light came back on so I visited them again for diagnosis. They said this time it was the transmission and it would cost $3,500 (before tax)! The car is not worth all those money 'cause it's old (03 Stratus), so basically they're saying to buy new one. When I asked the trade in price, they said $1,500. I felt like humiliated that day, and I blamed myself to visit them in the first place. They've been trying to call me for new car sale but I'm trying whatever I can to avoid them. Looking back, the engine repair seems to be overpriced as well. I should've visited non-dealer- auto shop with the old car like mine. They tried to do the same to me with the transmission. I'm just glad I can tell other people out there about this malicious dealer. Yes, you've been warned.
Awful experience. Will never return.
by 12/05/2008on
The guy in the Service Dept. was extremely rude and spoke down to me because he didn't want to honor my warranty and fix the several problems that exist with my new Chrysler I bought from them. On top of this, they kept the car for two days, and I had to get a rental, paid by me, and only did a service which took minutes to perform. And it never fixed the problem either. The other problems he would not fix period. Never was I ever treated so poorly by a dealership.