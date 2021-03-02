1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to Larchmont Chrysler Jeep in Larchmont, NY on Saturday May 1, 2021 a little after 9am and received the worst customer service. Two salesmen chatting each other up, no customers other than me in the dealership and neither man attempted to help me for 15 minutes before I walked out. The showroom cars were all locked, I assume because of COVID. I understand that, but that fact made it even WORSE that the salesmen knew I could do nothing without their assistance but stare at the outside of a bunch of locked cars in the showroom without any other information. Only when I was able to open the hood of the 2 Wranglers in showroom did one of the two gentlemen yell across showroom floor at me that it was against the rules that I do that. His next move was then to complain to me that now he had to wipe down the trucks as he walked past me with a spray bottle to protect the other ZERO customers in the showroom from my germ-ridden hands. As he passed me to begin cleaning the hoods where my hands had been, I asked him if he was trying to sell any cars today. He responded "Yes, but we don't have anything in stock". I told him "best of luck with that" and happily walked out. I promptly then went to another dealership and bought another make/model of car I wanted today. Crazy part is that I ordered my new car for delivery from the other dealership, and I remain puzzled why the only sales that seem to matter to the Larchmont Chrysler team seem to be ones that come from existing inventory on hand! I feel bad for the ownership of that business if they don't know how little the sales team seemed to care about selling cars today. Worst dealership experience I have ever had. Was looking today to buy my first Chrysler in 30 years, and I was greeted by salespeople who went out of their way to act like they somehow could not see me in an empty dealership after walking right past them. Ignored and then blamed that I dared to open the hood of a Wrangler in a dealership with nothing but locked vehicles-- I cannot recommend that anyone I know work with this dealership for risk of them having the same type of terrible experience. I was the only customer there this morning! No excuse and shame on that dealership. The very next dealership I visited right after this experience treated me with basic respect-- was greeted by no less than 5 members of their staff as soon as I walked in the door and walked out only after I had ordered a beautiful new car that is NOT a Jeep from Larchmont Chrysler. Stay away from Larchmont Chrysler-- buyer beware! Read more