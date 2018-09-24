Acura of Westchester
Will Always Buy Here
by 09/24/2018on
I've just closed on my 4th lease deal with Julian, and he helped out so much, especially with my price point. Very professional and trustworthy. I wouldn't think about going to another dealer. And for service, Chris Colucci always squeezes me in at the last minute. This all started years ago when Kenny Hicks sat me in his office and helped me get my first Acura, with not such a great credit score. He did not judge me, he welcomed me. Thanks Acura of Westchester!
Awful experience
by 07/20/2018on
Do yourself a favor DO NOT go here. Very small dealership. The sales process started off okay. People were friendly, and the sales manager was informative. Once I purchased the car - it went downhill. Accounting AND the sales person called me and told me my car was finally here after a week. In between the time of them telling me my car is here, the accounting manager calls me and asked for the account number to my old/current car, so they can send the pay off amount. I gave it to them along with everything else! But they "misplaced it" - I gave it to them again.... So I called my insurance company to changed over to the new (Which my insurance went up $80 per month, when I was told it should go down with having an Acura..) 7 hours later I get a call and they said there was a "mix up" .. your car is not here, and you have to wait. After I was excited for the day? Seriously? So I asked for All Season Mats for free - figured that's the least they can do... they said they can offer me 10% off. Nice.. but no thanks.. I finally pick up my car, it was a mess. I had to deal with another sales person, the finance person was rude, very curt, and was rushing... didn't review the leasing contract with me... I had to ask ALL of the questions. At this point... I thought I was done with them... I called the bank of my previous car 2 weeks later, and they said they haven't received the payoff amount. Well at this point I own 2 cars. I called Acura, asked to speak to the manager.. he said there was a mix up in our accounting department and the check was never sent, we are overnighting it now. Really? Then an hour later.. he calls back and says - we sent it 2 weeks ago and they never cashed it... It's on them (meaning the bank). Well it's on the both of them, someone should have followed up knowing that 19K is still in their bank account - simple account management. TO THIS DAY, I am reaching out to my current bank and trying to get this whole thing situated. Finally, my bank receives the check and the dealership is short $64.. of course. Over it. For the purposes of this review, I have decided not to use names. However, I would highly suggest not going to this dealership. I am moving my service to another dealership. That's how upset I am.
sales
by 02/17/2015on
I want to thank Acura of westchester for all it' help and services. My salesman Julian was a great help, and did a wonderful job helping purchase a vehicle. I want to thank him for all his help. thanks Julian, well appreciated. See you soon for my next purchase.
A good experience
by 07/06/2012on
A totally professional, straightforward, pleasant car-buying experience. Which is something you can't say every day. Vincent was totally professional from the first email inquiry I sent him to closing. Good price, excellent financing terms, no BS. One minor quibble is that the dealer markup on accessories, which will be offered as you're wrapping up financing, is a little high -- which is fine if the acccessories need installation (for example, the side moldings we bought for our car), but for simple things like winter floor mats one could order directly from Acura for less. That said, overall experience was outstanding. My wife and I were extremely pleased.
One of the best Acura dealerships I visited
by 05/21/2010on
No hassle test drive understanding sales manager willing to negotiate following up on other interests
Very nice friendly dealarship
by 12/03/2008on
One of the best car dealerships. Gave me good price on the new car, good trade-in price. Great customer service and follow up. No wasted time.